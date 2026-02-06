Weekend Event Guide: Winter Light Festival, big bike sale, and more

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
0
The Portland Winter Light Festival is here! I saw this cool bike at least year’s event. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Saturday, February 7th

Rocky Point Trails Dig Day – 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at Rocky Point Trails Parking Lot (Scappoose)
Come out and put in some sweat equity into the awesome trails at Rocky Point with NW Trail Alliance. You’ll feel good and have a really good time. Trail maintenance is actually fun! More info here

Clear the Path Sale – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at Cycle Path Bike Shop (NW)
Don’t miss huge savings on bikes, frames, parts, clothing and more at Cyclepath on NW Thurman. Now is the time to think about those big summer adventures! More info here

Bike Path Clean Up – 10:00 am at Home Depot (NE)
Volunteer to pick up trash along the I-205 bike path with nonprofit SOLVE. Cargo bikes encouraged but not required (and of course, every bike is a cargo bike). More info here.

Illuminated Bike Ride – 6:30 pm at Rose Equipment Annex Parking Lot (SE)
Billed as a “rolling parade,” this is the official ride that will tour Portland Winter Light Festival installations. The annual Light Festival is awesome and a bike is the perfect way to see all the cool exhibits around town. More info here.

Sunday, February 8th

Southerly Ladies Ride – 10:00 am at Trolley Trail (Northern Trailhead)
Hosted by Maria “Bicycle Kitty,” this is a ladies-only ride. Expect a moderate pace and a route of about 30 miles. Remember: no e-bikes and no dudes. More info here.

Clear the Path Sale – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Cycle Path Bike Shop (NW)
Don’t miss huge savings on bikes, frames, parts, clothing and more at Cyclepath on NW Thurman. Now is the time to think about those big summer adventures! More info here

Sunday Social Ride – 10:00 am at Gateway Transit Center (NE)
Join the fun and friendly riders of Portland Bicycling Club for a 15-25 mile exploration of the Portland metro area. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.

Share this article

Share on Bluesky Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

Related Posts

Thanks for reading.

BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.

Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Latest Headlines

Weekend Event Guide: Winter Light Festival, big bike sale, and more

A showdown looms over robotaxis on Portland streets

Oregon bill would lower legal e-bike riding age to 14

‘Joyful’ bike ride turned terrible as Trump thugs tear-gassed innocent marchers

From the Archives

With six kids and no car, this mom does it all by bike