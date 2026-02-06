Weekend Event Guide: Winter Light Festival, big bike sale, and more

The Portland Winter Light Festival is here! I saw this cool bike at least year’s event. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Saturday, February 7th

Rocky Point Trails Dig Day – 9:00 am to 2:00 pm at Rocky Point Trails Parking Lot (Scappoose)

Come out and put in some sweat equity into the awesome trails at Rocky Point with NW Trail Alliance. You’ll feel good and have a really good time. Trail maintenance is actually fun! More info here

Clear the Path Sale – 10:00 am to 6:00 pm at Cycle Path Bike Shop (NW)

Don’t miss huge savings on bikes, frames, parts, clothing and more at Cyclepath on NW Thurman. Now is the time to think about those big summer adventures! More info here

Bike Path Clean Up – 10:00 am at Home Depot (NE)

Volunteer to pick up trash along the I-205 bike path with nonprofit SOLVE. Cargo bikes encouraged but not required (and of course, every bike is a cargo bike). More info here.

Illuminated Bike Ride – 6:30 pm at Rose Equipment Annex Parking Lot (SE)

Billed as a “rolling parade,” this is the official ride that will tour Portland Winter Light Festival installations. The annual Light Festival is awesome and a bike is the perfect way to see all the cool exhibits around town. More info here.

Sunday, February 8th

Southerly Ladies Ride – 10:00 am at Trolley Trail (Northern Trailhead)

Hosted by Maria “Bicycle Kitty,” this is a ladies-only ride. Expect a moderate pace and a route of about 30 miles. Remember: no e-bikes and no dudes. More info here.

Clear the Path Sale – 10:00 am to 2:00 pm at Cycle Path Bike Shop (NW)

Don’t miss huge savings on bikes, frames, parts, clothing and more at Cyclepath on NW Thurman. Now is the time to think about those big summer adventures! More info here

Sunday Social Ride – 10:00 am at Gateway Transit Center (NE)

Join the fun and friendly riders of Portland Bicycling Club for a 15-25 mile exploration of the Portland metro area. More info here.

— Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.