Monday Roundup: Why I’m a great driver, suburban transit, cost of cars, and more

Hi folks. I’m slowly getting the gears turning again after a nice and needed holiday break.

Cyclists drive better: This is a topic that comes up a lot in conversations, so it’s neat to see an article about it. The author shares a list of 10 ways being a cyclist carries over to safer driving. (Canadian Cycling Magazine)

On affordability: With all the talk of affordability in political and general policy circles, let’s not forget the huge impact the cost of cars has on Americans’ pocketbooks. (Streetsblog USA)

More about car costs: It’s not just advocacy outlets that are talking about the high cost of driving and how monthly payments have skyrocketed for folks whether they opt for a new car or a used one. (Washington Post)

Suburban divide: Fascinating dynamic in Dallas where several suburban cities want to leave the regional transit partnership because they don’t feel their residents get enough bang for their buck. Will they design their own transit systems or just not offer any service? Will the defections hurt the transit agency’s other customers? (Texas Tribune)

Yamhelas update: The proposed rail-trail in Yamhill County could be deleted from the transportation system plan if anti-trail County commissioners get their way. Meanwhile, supporters of the trail have mapped out an exciting plan to save the trail regardless of political shenanigans. (Newberg Graphic)

The O weighs in: In news that shouldn’t surprise anyone, the editorial board of our state’s paper of record has penned an essay saying Oregonians shouldn’t have to pay more for transportation services and they blame Oregon Governor Tina Kotek for the transportation bill SNAFU. (The Oregonian)

Grim outlook for IBR: This is a solid recap of where things stand with the beleaguered Interstate Bridge Replacement project with some interesting quotes from a Washington lawmaker about how one way out might be to drop the light rail component to save money. (The Urbanist)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.