Selective enforcement by Portland Police adds to crash victim’s pain

Like many people who’ve biked in Portland for a few years, Lisa Timmerman could sense an uptick in careless and dangerous driving. In December 2023 Timmerman replied to a BikePortland Instagram story that she’d just returned to bike commuting after the pandemic and, while grateful for new infrastructure around town, she said, “I feel fearful in a way I didn’t just three years ago. Even in just a short commute, I’ve had to modify my route due to too many careless and aggressive run-ins on ‘protected’ bikeways.”
Six months later, Timmerman’s fears came to life.
On June 27th, 2024, while biking eastbound on the Southeast Clinton Street neighborhood greenway, she crossed Cesar Chavez Blvd with a green light. As soon as she entered the intersection, a woman driving a blue Hyundai sedan southbound on Cesar Chavez slammed into her. The driver, then 21-year-old Sophie Bell, failed to stop at a red signal and didn’t even brake. A video (view it below) from a nearby resident shows Timmerman crumple to the ground on impact and begin wailing in pain. The collision caused multiple fractures to Timmerman’s ankle and several broken ribs.
Timmerman, 42, endured two surgeries to repair bones and spent months in pain and physical therapy sessions. She expects early onset arthritis and ankle replacement surgery are in her future. “I was a very serious cyclist prior to the accident, riding about 6,000 miles a year,” she shared with me via email. “And while I’m back to cycling now, I’m doing only a fraction of what I did before.”
In some ways, Timmerman was lucky. It wasn’t a direct hit, and the car had a slim hood profile. What if Bell was driving a truck with a high hood? What if she’d been hit just a millisecond or two later? Those thoughts still haunt Timmerman; but her injuries weren’t the only troubling aspect of her ordeal.
“It was stunning to me how minimal the consequences were for the driver,” Timmerman shared with me.
According to the Portland Police Bureau report, a witness (a driver going the other direction who’d stopped at the signal) told the responding officer that the driver who hit Timmerman went through a red signal. A few days later, the officer was able to view video camera footage from a nearby porch. “I could see the pedestrian traffic signal in the video signaling eastbound traffic had the right of way/green light,” the report reads. “Timmerman entered the intersection. I saw a blue vehicle enter the intersection and sideswipe Timmerman.” Bell also admitted to the officer that she “thought her light was green.”
Three sources of very solid evidence proved that Bell had violated Oregon Revised Statute 811.135 – the careless driving law. That law states if a person commits a traffic violation that results in the serious injury (or death) of a “vulnerable user of a public way,” they can receive an enhanced sentence that includes completion of a traffic safety course and up to 200 hours of community service. If that sentencing is not met, they could also be subject to a fine of up to $12,500 and a one-year license suspension.
But despite Bell’s admission of guilt, a witness statement, and irrefutable video evidence, PPB Officer Alexandru Martiniuc declined to issue any citation at all. The reason: The driver felt bad and said sorry.
“After interviewing all involved parties and reviewing the camera footage, I determined the driver was at fault. Bell was inattentive and did not notice that her light was red,” Ofcr Martiniuc wrote in the report. “I decided to not cite Bell because she was remorseful and apologetic for hitting the cyclist.”
Chris Thomas of Portland-based law firm Thomas, Coon, Newton & Frost (a financial supporter of BikePortland) represented Timmerman in the case and told me in an interview this week, “the fact that the reaction and the apology and the sympathy would factor into the analysis at all is outrageous.” Thomas added that in his experience representing bicycle riders and walkers, failure to cite for obvious infractions “is not an isolated incident.”
Calling this behavior from PPB officers a “widespread problem,” Thomas shared that, “It’s not as though this was a he-said/she-said. There’s a neutral witness, there’s video evidence. It would survive any standard of proof. There would be no issue for a police officer to prove this case in front of a traffic court judge.”
Thomas believes the decision to not issue a citation in a clear-cut case like this, “downplays the seriousness of careless operation of a vehicle and the consequences that you can cause by careless driving.” It’s a symptom of what Thomas feels is a “systemic, very pervasive ‘windshield bias‘ throughout our system.” Thomas has urged the Multnomah County District Attorney to consider stronger punishment for dangerous drivers and says elected officials who oversee the PPB need to step up and demand action.
Asked to respond to my concern that what Ofcr Martiniuc wrote in the report could be perceived by some in the community as biased, PPB Public Information Officer Kevin Allen told me, “I cannot speak for the officer and I don’t have information about that individual case, but in most circumstances, policy and the law grants police officers the discretion to determine whether a citation (or arrest) is appropriate to the situation.” When I asked to speak directly to the officer in order to better understand their decision, Sgt. Allen said he’d ask for me. A few minutes later he replied: “The officer has nothing else to add beyond what is documented in the report.”
This circular unaccountability at PPB undermines their (already paper thin) public trust and calls into question the agency’s purported commitment to using enforcement as a way to improve road safety and change driver behavior. The fact that an officer would write “I decided to not cite Bell because she was remorseful and apologetic for hitting the cyclist,” shows how normalized and pervasive this sentiment is inside the PPB.
Compare Timmerman’s case with a crash that happened just one month ago. On November 10th the PPB issued a press release about a minor fender-bender between two drivers in Northeast Portland. The victim’s air bag was deployed, but they were not seriously injured, and the driver who caused the crash was not speeding or impaired. But for some reason, the driver was issued a citation for careless driving. The victim in that case was a Portland Police officer.
It doesn’t take an advocate or a lawyer to see how disturbing this is. 18 months after being hit, Timmerman herself still laments that the person who caused her so much pain faced no justice, and she worries Bell will do it again. “How do we have a Vision Zero policy but we can’t communicate the severity of the action to the driver when there is clear evidence they were at fault?” she wonders. “A citation seems like a minimal action/consequence. I’m not trying to ruin this person’s life – just to reinforce some accountability.”
It’s also not lost on Timmerman that this happened on Cesar Chavez Blvd, a road with a deadly history that a design that encourages dangerous driving. Safety activists will often say that good roadway design is self-enforcing. In the case with Cesar Chavez, the opposite is true. With its car-centric design, police enforcement of traffic laws is one of the only tools we have to keep drivers in check. Without it they will continue to run amok, leaving a trail of broken bodies and broken trust in its wake.
For Timmerman, the PPB’s intentional and selective lack of enforcement is another difficult layer to process. “I live in ground zero for the three fatalities in the past two years,” she shared with me. “Grey Wolfe was hit two blocks from my house. I heard it and saw the aftermath and it has been weighing heavily all week.”
Outrageous is exactly the right word. But also as I/we know from reading almost twenty years of bikeportland reportage, all too common. And what’s more the PPB gets away with this just like drivers get away with it; why even have a VRU?!
Did Timmerman file a civil suit against the driver? That’s a way for people to get compensation for injuries caused by someone else. Compensation is another form of accountability.
I wondered that too. But then figured without a ticket her chances of winning a civil suit would also be diminished. Or are there reasons not to assume this?
I wouldn’t assume that.
If the driver is at fault for causing the injury, it doesn’t matter whether they violated the law, so I wouldn’t think a ticket would have much bearing (except to the extent it establishes what happened). It sounds as if there is ample other evidence about what happened here to make it clear who is responsible for the injury and damage.
But maybe a civil lawyer has a better answer.
The article said the driver was 21, the amount of insurance drivers are required to carry in Oregon is shockingly low, my guess is that she settled for far less than she deserved because the driver was basically judgement proof.
Yes another aspect of this story (that I’ll save for a separate post) is that the driver had the minimum insurance – a paltry $25,000. Lawyer Chris Thomas is putting together legislation to increase the minimum to $100,000 given that the current minimum often fails to pay the bills.
25K is obscenely low, and frankly irresponsible — it’s virtually impossible to sustain an injury that lands someone in a hospital that costs so little.
Even $100K is far too low — I seriously doubt that would cover just the medical bills in this case. Just so happens I was in a bike crash this year that cost ~ $70K for just a couple days in hospital and follow up care.
If Timmerman drives, her car insurance would cover her even if she’s on a bike. Health insurance should also cover, and then both of those would go after the driver. That still leaves her out a lot, which is why I presume she secured representation to explore the full range of options which would include stuff like garnishment. But even if that works, it’s not going to feel like any kind of win.
The guy that hit me had no license and no insurance – but at least I got something from my auto insurance’s “uninsured driver insurance”.
I increased my auto coverage for myself as well as the uninsured driver coverage to 250k per person/500k per collision for precisely this reason. It is frustrating that we have to pay extra to subsidize uninsured and underinsured drivers but because that is most drivers in Oregon it has felt worth it to me to up the limits.
The two times I have seen drivers blow red lights directly in front of PPB, there was zero response. The fact that a person seriously injured another in this case and there was still zero consequence is even more egregious.
It is maddening but also absolutely SOP in my experience-as-a-reader-of-bikeportland. Alan Durning called this CarHead and folks here used to throw fits when I (over-)used that phrase in the comments here.
How do we gain on this?
I knocked on a cop’s window after he watched someone blow a red light and he literally said to me, “what do you want me to do?” WRITE A FUCKING TICKET THATS WHAT
So for those folks who instantly jump to manned enforcement as the answer to street safety: the admission of guilt, video evidence, serious injury, clear PPB report where guilt was firmly established, and solid witness statement resulted in nothing.
Just as motonormativity exists with most people in US culture, police are not immune. People have different standards for behavior when cars are involved. There was a great experiment by Ian Walker that laid this idea bare:
People shouldn’t drive in highly populated areas where other people have to breathe in car fumes.
People shouldn’t smoke in highly populated areas where other people have to breathe in cigarette fumes.
17% of people agreed on the first, and 75% agreed on the second. People scream at others on the road, but not in the grocery store. Drivers, despite blatantly illegal/dangerous behavior, get a get out of jail free card a lot of the time because it is difficult to imagine life outside of a car. That inevitably bleeds into unofficial policy in manned enforcement, and Lisa’s case is just an extreme example of a common occurrence.
On the other hand, the outcome with a traffic camera is clear. The person running a red light will be issued a summons and court date without exception. That evidence cannot be ignored, and can be used as further evidence even if the police do not wish to issue a citation.
I wish it were so clear cut. My sister in law got zapped by a red light camera but because the car was registered in her husband’s (my brother’s) name he got it dismissed by saying he wasn’t driving. Ha!
I believe it’s possible for a driver to be sufficiently traumatized by hitting a cyclist for criminal charges to not really add anything. Having said that, if someone is truly sorry, they would also be willing to own up to the responsibility to make the person the person they harmed as whole as possible.
I’m not a huge fan of the word justice. Even if charges had been filed, the civil side of this equation was going to provide more accountability than the criminal side. But no matter what happens, nothing makes up for a messed up body — even in a best case scenario, that’s a lot of misery to have to endure. Hopefully Timmerman’s condition continues to improve.
Regarding that specific intersection, I see a lot of speeding there and there’s something about the sight lines that I really don’t like. Given how heavily Clinton is used by cyclists, seems like improving the safety of that area would be a good investment.
Man, I just can’t process how I feel after reading this. I feel… sad? Angry? Hopeless?
The thing that frustrates me most is how many deaths and injuries happen as a result of driver negligence, but then the driver just gets to drive away like nothing happened? That’s insane! Imagine if someone shot another person and the cops handed them the gun back and told them to “have a better day”. Surely we can all agree that at the very least drivers should be cited for their negligence.
Many members of my community have been killed or maimed by negligent drivers. I constantly struggle with the thought that the people who victimized them are just out there facing zero consequence.
We need better infrastructure. We also need enforcement. Though, what is the point of funding that enforcement if they aren’t going to follow through on the law, especially in a clear-cut case like this? I’ll for sure be writing Mayor Wilson and my councilors’ offices – though I’m not sure that will accomplish anything more effective than me shouting into the void off a bridge would. I’m probably going to do that tonight too.
I am wishing Lisa as good of a recovery as possible. When I was run off the road by an aggressive driver and crashed, I broke my hand. Between healing and physical therapy, it took almost a year for me to get back to 100%, so on some level I empathize with her plight. I will be following this case as it unfolds.
If a driver gets a ticker from an automated camera can they appeal it by saying sorry and they didn’t see the red light?
It’s stories like these that highlight exactly why more enforcement won’t lead to more safety.
Beyond Timmerman’s situation, if reckless drivers aren’t being ticketed for reckless driving, their insurance isn’t going up. The risk of premium rates is probably likely to do more to change driver’s behaviors than the cost of the ticket itself–I have nothing to base this off of, just a hunch.
“I’m not trying to ruin this person’s life – just to reinforce some accountability.”
The drivers financial life should be ruined. She literally nearly killed a vulnerable road user causing devastating short and long term injuries.
Car caused injuries are life altering and I certainly hope the drivers insurance is paying all incurred costs to Timmerman as well as her lawyer looking at suing the driver to reflect pain/suffering/lost current income/lost future income and cost of future surgeries. Plus a new bike or car (or something) if Timmerman is unable to cycle or be mobile for awhile.
So incredibly frustrating and a big reason the violence continues. Recently, my son was legally crossing West Burnside and was hit (and seriously injured) by someone driving westbound who went from the outside lane to the inside lane because those in front of him were stopped. For my son! All of the witnesses reported his illegal behavior to the officer. He was only cited for failure to yield to a pedestrian in a crosswalk. Nothing else. Why? Because he, of course, stated that the sun was in his eyes. This was enough to avoid further consequences for reckless driving. A small fine and he was on his way.
This is disgusting.
Is it possible to file a citizen-initiated citation? From my reading of the account, it would be successful, and would then make a civil suit stronger. Would it then be possible to file a suit against PPB?
Shameful, could’ve easily killed someone. We’ll never achieve Vision Zero goals without accountability at some level. If we’re not going to hold the driver accountable then PBOT should be held liable for damages and remediation so this can’t happen again.
I helped write the vulnerable road user statute, and have worked to have it enforced in several cases. In a hit and run case where a person who was walking was killed the officer refused to cite for it and did not seem to understand what the law was. The one time I was successful in getting it used was because I was able to contact the family of another person who was killed by a driver while legally crossing in a crosswalk and there was video evidence demonstrating that driver was speeding, and the family still had to demand that the officer cite for it in order to get it used. Even then the driver basically just refused to do the community service and the judge ended up waiving most of it and did not impose the fine. I used to think part of the issue was a lack of education/knowledge about the law among law enforcement but over time it has become apparent that it is in fact a bias in favor of motor vehicle operators. One more reason why I prefer automated enforcement whenever possible.
Thank you for your work developing the VRU statute. When it was first announced, I had hoped that it might serve to educate and hold accountable people who exercise poor choices behind the wheel of their motor vehicles.
If citizens are unhappy with the laws, they must pressure their legislators to make changes. If theses changes are then made, but not enforced, how do we proceed?
It’s become clear that PPB needs a ‘carbrain’ detox. It’s long been since time that officers should be required to walk and use e-bikes around the neighborhoods they serve rather than putt putt around in the gargantuan SUVs. Driving around should be for special cases rather than the norm of their day. Maybe then they’ll build some empathy for all the people navigating the city outside of cars.
@All – Which orgs are most effectively leading the charge to bring badly needed accountability to drivers who injure pedestrians and cyclists? Many of us would like to join the fight.
This is absolutely unacceptable. I’m so upset at the police, and cars, right now. Chavez is pretty terrible – I regularly see ghost bikes on it. There’s minimal affordances for pedestrians and none for bikes on it. I see cars blow that red light at Clinton pretty regularly. Why don’t we cut it down to one lane in either direction until cars prove that they can use it safely? And perhaps something could be done to reduce their speed and improve visibility at intersections? It’s frustrating seeing the same spots being the location of so much traffic violence over and over.
“I decided to not cite Bell because she was remorseful and apologetic for hitting the cyclist.”
Different day, same bullshit. This is the same crap the cops pulled with the driver that took me out a few block up the road.
This cop is giving absolution instead of tickets. His job is to protect and serve but has shown he is unqualified. If he doesn’t like that people ride bikes in Portland he should go somewhere else. Cops love to cry about being understaffed but this yet another example showing we are no worse without them.
So is it PPB policy that anyone who runs through a red light and injures a bicyclist with a green light off the hook as long as they say they are sorry?
Or is it different standards for different folks?
Great question!
Oh very much the latter. I got a ticket for filtering forward (on my bike), heading South at Chavez and Powell at the light there. I was turning left on green. Guy in SUV who was behind me ran the red light. Cop pulls him over but Guy in SUV tells cop he was upset with me for filtering forward so cop gives me the ticket instead of him even though he saw the red light running but not what I did (which was and is legal).
One also has to remember this was under the prior DA Schmidt’s watch, who didn’t like to prosecute people for crimes. What police officer would even want to bother to move anything forward with someone like Schmidt running the show?
I will suggest again that if we CLOSED DOWN ANY INTERSECTION OR STRETCH OF STREET on which there is a serious injury or fatality, and not reopen it until there were changes made to increase safety, we’d all be better off. Yes, that would inconvenience drivers. But it would also force real changes on our streets, and would push for more proactive improvement to dangerous streets/intersections. And if drivers knew that their routes were regularly closed down because of vehicular violence, it might inspire drivers to curb their own behavior too.
I know this will never happen. I know that because we do not value human life in Portland. And Millicent Williams just promised that under her direction, PBOT will continue “to prioritize safety as we have always done” — which is in such a way that Chavez Boulevard remains a street where lives are taken.
Well, at least all the drivers haven’t been inconvenienced.
It’s pretty clear the police do not want to spend time doing the paperwork and spending time in court, let alone answering journalist’s questions. 25K liability insurance is insane since every apartment I’ve rented here requires 100k renter’s insurance for the very outside chance of a fire. A car accident in Portland, I’d put the odds at 50/50 per day.