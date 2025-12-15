Councilor Olivia Clark launches push for new transportation revenue

For Portland City Councilor Olivia Clark, it’s all about the potholes.
Today, Clark will become the latest Portland politician to put their face on an effort to boost transportation spending when the City Council Transportation and Infrastructure Committee discusses the Alternative Transportation Funding Report for the first time. With roads in disrepair and a bleak city budget, Clark is doing this not because the timing is right, but because she feels there is no other choice.
“I am nervous,” Clark shared in an interview with me in City Hall last week. “It’s not a great environment for talking about money at all. I’m nervous about asking for anything… Is this the right time? I don’t know. But we, we just have to have this conversation.”
One of Clark’s first moves as Chair of the T & I Committee was to order the Portland Bureau of Transportation to create a report on new ways to raise revenue. The result is a 42-page conversation starter that lays out the case about the need for more funding and puts forward four recommendations for where to find it.
The top four recommendations in the report are: a transportation utility fee, a street damage restoration fee, a retail delivery fee and a third-party food delivery fee (see more about each of them below). The report includes a detailed breakdown on the pros and cons of each of those approaches, along with insights on 20 other fees that could be part of the mix.
Clark ordered this report with the expectation that the legislature would pass an adequate funding package. What ended up making it through a brutal legislative process was what Clark called a “humble little package.” And now even that package is going to be referred and voters will be able to choose whether or not they want to pay more for transportation. “I’ll just be honest with you, it’ll go down,” Clark shared with me on Thursday. “So it was sort of prescient that we now have this report.”
Clark, who brings over two decades of executive-level experience at TriMet to the table, believes doing nothing is not an option and she understands that PBOT is in dire straits as their entire funding model has been turned upside-down. With the Trump Administration playing politics and the Oregon Legislature incapable of securing even a modest funding package, she understands that no one is coming to PBOT’s rescue. “We’re not getting any help from the federal government,” she said. “And we have so many other crises — but if we don’t do something about the potholes and the streets, it’s going to cost us so much more in the future.”
Below is a brief description (taken from the report) of the four funding mechanisms that show the most promise via PBOT’s initial analysis:
Transportation utility fee:
Who pays: Utility billpayers
A Transportation Utility Fee (sometimes called a “TUF” or “Street Fee”) is a fee for maintenance and improvement of the transportation system paid for by a broad base of users, typically collected using existing public utility billing systems. This broad collection base allows for substantial revenue generation at relatively low cost for rate payers. Implementation is low-cost because of the ability to use existing billing systems and leverage existing low-income discount programs. Fees are not tied to fossil fuel consumption or driving single-occupancy vehicles and thus do not create cross-incentives for City revenue and policy goals. The premise of the Transportation Utility Fee is that the transportation system is a utility, like the electric or water system, that benefits everybody and should be supported to some extent by everybody; even a person who never leaves their residence benefits from the goods and services that travel on the transportation system. A Transportation Utility Fee provides stable, robust support for the transportation system that does not shift with user behavior changes. This fee can be partially connected to system use through trip generation by use. For example, rates for single family and multi-family residences, and businesses can be calculated based on estimated trips generated by property type for residential properties, and property type and size for non-residential properties.
Street damage restoration fee:
Who pays: Utilities that cut into the public streets
Transportation maintenance experts have identified that when streets are cut open for utility work, the “trenching” damages the integrity of the street and accelerates deterioration. Cutting into a street, even when the cut is patched, can shorten its life by up to 65%, meaning the city needs to repair it about 10 years sooner than expected. A Street Damage Restoration Fee (SDRF) can ensure that when utilities cut into streets to reach water, sewer, gas, or telecom lines, they share in the cost of the wear and tear that work creates. The existence of this fee also incentivizes utilities to better coordinate cuts with scheduled street work in order to avoid duplicative work, minimize disruption to the transportation system, and avoid incurring the fees. Portland already charges a fee in the Utility Street Opening permit process, but it is intended to pay for staff time to process the permit, not to address the future maintenance costs resulting from the cut.
Third-party food delivery fee:
Who pays: Consumers who use third party food delivery apps
The growth of third-party app-based food delivery has dramatically increased vehicle trips on city streets, particularly in high-demand commercial and residential districts. These services generate thousands of short, high-frequency trips every day, contributing to congestion, double-parking, emissions, curbside conflicts, wear and tear on roads. A small per-order fee on prepared food deliveries would generate meaningful new revenue and
Retail delivery fee:
Who pays: Consumers receiving retail goods delivered to Portland addresses
As e-commerce and home delivery have grown, so too have the number of delivery trucks and vans traveling on Portland’s streets each day. These trips contribute to congestion, emissions, and street wear, while placing increasing demands on curb space. Several cities are exploring potential delivery fees, but no city has yet implemented them. Two states – Colorado and Minnesota – have implemented fees on delivery of retail purchases. A Retail Delivery Fee would ensure that customers who choose delivery share in the cost of maintaining and improving the transportation system that supports these services. The fee would apply to most retail goods delivered to a Portland address. A small, pertransaction amount would appear at point of sale and be remitted to the City by qualified retailers. Exemptions could also be considered for specific goods and to reduce administrative burdens of collection for businesses below certain revenue thresholds. Revenue from a Retail Delivery Fee could support a broad array of investments that address the growing impacts of delivery and e-commerce activity. Stakeholder engagement with residents and businesses will be critical to understanding the opportunities and challenges of this fee.
PBOT staff say today’s T & I committee meeting is just the first of many steps. From here, there will be public open houses and surveys and a lot more conversations.
I asked Councilor Clark how she’d react to Portlanders who reject the idea of more new fees and taxes outright. How would she convince them to get on board? “All I can do is show them the numbers and show them the facts,” she said. “And if you don’t want to believe it, fine, live with the potholes.”
Clark kept coming back to potholes throughout our interview. When a PBOT staffer who sat in said new taxes and fees are necessary to “stabilize revenue,” Clark injercted: “That’s not what it is for me. What it is for me is filling the potholes, you know, and fixing the streets… I start with damn potholes. It’s killing me.” When I pressed her on how she’d respond to a person who opposes paying more, she said. “I would say, personally, I’m sick of potholes. How about you? I mean, are you tired of this? Are you tired of having to get your car realigned, or you’re falling on your nose on your bike when you go into a pothole? It’s not safe.”
In 2008 former Portland Mayor Sam Adams attempted to pass a street fee that crashed-and-burned when public sentiment turned and gas station lobbyists rose up. In 2014 Councilor Steve Novick infamously attempted again, only to blame his eventual election loss on the effort. Portland has been more successful since 2016 when the first of three local gas tax measures were passed by voters by comfortable margins. Clark will hope those recent successes carry this new initiative forward.
And unlike Novick (who has since won re-election to council and will undoubtedly have some interesting perspectives on this latest revenue attempt), who has said it was worth losing votes to push the idea of funding forward, Clark made it clear to me that she will drop this effort it proves unpopular.
“If there’s not public support, I’m not going to do anything that the public doesn’t want to do. I’m going to scream about potholes until I’m blue in the face. But if the support to do this isn’t there, then I’m not going to, you know, commit Harakiri.”
“My whole message when getting elected was that I want this form of government to work. That’s why I’m here… This is what the public expects us to do is to take care of what we have, take care of the streets. And if they don’t make the connection, then so be it. You know, I’m not going to push where there’s no support.”
— Alternative Transportation Funding Report (PBOT)
— Watch the 12/15 Transportation and Infrastructure Committee meeting here.
How difficult would it be to reconnect PBOT to 100% of its funding through the General Fund (honest and non-rhetorical question)? Portland does not have enough funds to meet its needs.
Perhaps it’s time for the council to have an honest, transparent discussion of what we feel the role of local city government is and what those needs are that we want to fund? Then gather all the services under the General Fund and fund what we agree is important to us as best as can be determined?
There is only so much general fund dollars and most of it gets spent on public safety, with a smaller amount going to parks. Doesn’t leave anything for PBOT. Can’t increase general fund taxes because compression.
So “the general fund” is really a misnomer then. I remember reading where PBOT used to get most of its funding through GF. Am I remembering that right?
Yes, I think you’re mis-remembering. Almost all PBoT funding has come from fuel/registration/parking fees of various stripes, as well as fed/state/metro grants, over (at least) the last 40 years.
Yet the COP has plenty of money for jobs UNRELATED to core municipal services. There is still LOTS of money it just it gets spent on non-core responsibilites of a city. It’s long past time to get back to basics..
What is it with people and their obsession with potholes? Somehow these little maintenance needs frequently overshadow much bigger projects. Potholes are brought up on nearly every thread/forum/comments section about any road project in Portland, especially if it’s related to bike or pedestrian safety improvements. It’s always “Why are they building/spending $ on X, if there are potholes on Y?!” The sad part is a lot of people don’t realize/care that there’s a pothole reporting line (with a quirky name/number), email address, and even a map! https://www.portland.gov/transportation/maintenance/report-pothole-sinkhole-or-emergency-road-hazard
There will always be potholes, even if we have pothole response teams circling roads 24/7. There will be even more potholes as we drive bigger and heavier vehicles on aging roads in an ever-expanding system. The system needs to be made safer, and expanded, and there will be potholes at the same time. There would be less potholes if we drove smaller vehicles. There are less potholes on bike paths. The potholes are not the problem.
POTHOLES!
Yes — Roads indeed need to be continually maintained. If you let them go too far without maintenance, the fix moves beyond patching asphalt and into repairing the road’s foundation, which is a geometrically more expensive task.
Basically, you risk getting into a financial death spiral if you lack the funding for basic, regular maintenance. Entropy is relentless.
Think this like the maintaining your planet’s little tidy volcanoes in The Little Prince.
Well done, Councilor Clark! I’d say that all four funding mechanisms should be put into effect, though utilities will need to be able to get rate recovery for the first two to work, which is no longer a given with Oregon’s politicized PUC.
I’m glad she didn’t pit potholes against bike lanes, which is what so many in the media tend to do. Potholes are as much of a problem for cyclists as they are for motorists.
“Profiles In Courage” this is not.
Bring it to council even if unpopular and take your risks next election cycle. That’s how it’s supposed to work, not d’uck and cover.’
Wow the Portland Doom seems to be accelarating. People that pay a lot taxes are leaving, people that pay less are moving in. Lovsl government revenue predictably falls. Now those left will be hit with more fees (aka taxes). And the bike lanes are still full of leaves. When does it become time to leave my hometown? It’s getting closer for me.
Affluent people lead the way among those leaving Multnomah County – oregonlive.com
“there’s too many poor people moving here and I’m gonna move away”
Oh yeah? Where are you gonna move that has low taxes, good city services, and no poor people?
I’d be fascinated to see a list of those American cities.
This myth of the wealthy fleeing Portland has now been firmly debunked by newer research. See the 2025 report at bottom of this page:
https://www.portland.gov/council/districts/4/mitch-green/news/2025/6/21/councilor-mitch-greens-office-debunks-myths-tax
A couple of points about Erik Dean’s report:
I personally know at least ten people who haven’t moved to Multnomah County b/c of high taxes. Again they won’t show up in data b/c they did NOT move here. It’s another opportunity cost you can’t measure.
The best indicator of Portland’s decline is the sale of Big Pink for pennies on the dollar. Yes, the downtown homeless crisis is a factor in the decline of downtown commercial real estate, but talk to any business owner and s/he will complain bitterly about high taxes and will have already been looking to move.
You can admit it’s a problem or side with Mitch, in which case I’ll check in with you in ten years when Portland’s tax base has collapsed completely.
Consider the source. I’ve often felt that on any contentious issue, the Oregonian’s take cleared my mind on the road not to go on.
Home delivery services of meals and goods actually reduce the number of cars on the roads.
Instead of thousands of individual Portland families getting in their cars to go out to get dinner, breakfast, or lunch , car delivery drivers can fill that role and reduce individual cars on the road by factor of how many deliveries that driver does in a shift.
Same with home goods delivery services, each home they deliver to means that is another car not getting on the road, not filling up the street, not taking up parking spots, not speeding or running a red light.
Or…just maybe…the car-light Portlander could prepare food at home…or…just…maybe…walk/bike to dinner/breakfast/lunch.
Because buying local or shipping items to a fixed location for pickup are impossible for the car-light Portlander???
“Home delivery services of meals and goods actually reduce the number of cars on the roads”
Theoretically, yes. But all the latest research (pandemic and post-pandemic) indicates home delivery services have increased urban traffic by as much as 30%, with corresponding emmissions and road maintenance impacts.
People aren’t really driving less, but they are cooking less, and buying more.
This is pretty shoddy logic, because it presumes that every delivery would be replaced by the person who’s ordering the delivery driving to get the same item. Not too long ago, people went grocery shopping at a store, and then cooked the food at home. I mean, some of us still do that. But in many instances, what was a once-a-week or similar trip is now many deliveries.
Moreover, the delivery companies incentivize distracted driving, speeding, careless driving, illegal stopping, etc. by being dependent on apps and paying more the more deliveries that are made. They collectively make our streets more dangerous. *AND* they aren’t paying their share for the road use. That’s especially true of the retail giant with the electric delivery vans — chosen not because they are a greener option (there is nothing green about pushing rampant consumerism and single-item deliveries) but because it allows the giant corporation to avoid gas taxes.
Great points, Lois. There’s a reason it’s called DoorDash and not “Meals Delivered Safely to Your Door By Driving Sustainably and Under the Speed Limit.”
I would love to see steep fees on burrito taxis and MAGA Amazon.
Those fees would probably be applied to a sale without regard for what kind of vehicle is used to make the delivery.
Why is draconian traffic enforcement (just raise the fees so it’s profitable) never considered an option…
i completely agree with this. I have long wanted to move the decimal point on the ticket prices for all moving violations. Thus, the $165.00 ticket for talking on the phone and driving changes to $1,650.00. This is just an example, not an exact number but the point stands. The structure already in place for this. While your at it, double the points on your license. I hope this happens before somebody kills one of my kids with their car and I have to name a bill after my child.
I have long wished that PBOT could hire enough staff to thoroughly enforce parking and license plate rules. It’s my understanding that the reason this doesn’t work is because most of the revenue they get from issuing parking tickets, etc, doesn’t come back to them, but goes to the state. To remedy that we would have to change how these fees are directed. If I misunderstood this, someone please correct me.
If DTE worked it would destroy the revenue stream. If it doesn’t work it’s pay-to-play for mayhem. Also, have you considered where the fines go, and how inefficient the courts are as a revenue source?
I would propose an additional fee on businesses that claim that >90% of their customers arrive by car and that want to keep it that way. From the 82nd ave discussion, we know that these businesses are excited to keep a high vehicle to person ratio. Big box stores that require greater road use, should pay an additional fee. Not only do they increase traffic and wear and tear, they funnel more money out of the local economy. We have built our transportation system around a model of excessive distances basic needs.
Perhaps the Portland Metro Chamber should lead the way, since they are always trying to increase the number of vehicles on the road. Tax exemptions could be given to businesses that demonstrate a certain percentage of people arrive by foot, transit or bike. The city could stop paying the salaries of Chamber execs.
And how is it that, in 2025, we don’t have a weight/ size -based tax on personal vehicles? Cities around the world are finding creative ways to encourage small vehicle use. Many monster truck users have claimed tax right offs for their over-sized vehicles. This is low hanging fruit.
We need to enact all four of these mechanisms, which will distribute the burden among many responsible parties. Bravo to councilor Clark for pushing this forward. But I don’t think she (or any councilors) needs to be nearly so cautious when talking about raising desperately-needed revenue for transportation.
–First of all, Portland voters are far more progressive than statewide voters as a whole when it comes to fees/taxes, and they will support these proposed revenues (or not overturn them if referred to the ballot). But most of these proposals (except for the TUF) don’t actually fall on households–they rightly fall on specific industries that are damaging our streets.
I suggest that Clark and other councilors make the key promotional message be something like: “Huge corporations (e.g. Amazon, utilities, DoorDash, Uber, etc.), who heavily use and disproportionately damage to our streets, are not paying anywhere near their fair share of the upkeep, and they need to start doing so.”
–Second, we need to get much more comfortable proudly defending the need to fund basic public services as a central function of government–and nothing could be more basic than adequately funding street maintenance! Stop apologizing for working to properly fund core government functions. As Oliver Wendell Holmes famously said, “Taxes are the price we pay for a civilized society.”
My first take is that the simplest and most broad based way of raising revenue is the best. That’s the TUF. I think that adding delivery fees on single deliveries is clunky in the same way that our Oregon bike excise tax is clunky, it puts extra transaction costs on businesses and might put multiples of the tax on customers. Sometimes the extra cost seems to come out of the workers…
What about an experiment with delivery vehicle zones in congested areas that operators could opt into, with a chip or bar code reader that triggers a fee for entry and time above a minimum. People know that finding parking is a cost and they might support a system like that.
What’s complicated about taxing deliveries? You pay 50 cents for each delivery, and that’s it. 99% of people would pay without batting an eyelash.
I stopped reading at more money. Yeah, wtf are we doing with the gas tax? She must’ve been sleeping when all the signatures were gathered so quickly by anti-Odot folks. Make Portland affordable again. I’ve personally done so by visiting less stores, restaurants, and doing away with beer. So wild to think that you can’t have any fun because these people keep coming up with wild ways to tax the people.
The local gas tax is being used to pave local roads and to build essential safety infrastructure like safer crossings and better bike lanes. Turns out that it takes a lot of money to maintain a transportation system… especially when people drive so much and drive heavier vehicles. Combine that w inflation and skyrocketing materials costs and such, and you get to a difficult point. We can protest and complain, or we can actually do the hard work of finding fair and accountable ways to pay for stuff.
Maybe it should be “do the hard work of finding fair and accountable ways to pay for stuff with what we already get and cut out the unnecessary fluff”?
How many executives and middle managers really need “administrative assistants”? Maybe it’s time they manage their own calendars.
If there’s a hiring freeze, and if not already, why not, then eliminate the majority of the HR recruiting positions.
Citizens of Portland have been taking care of their own trees quite well for dozens and dozens of years. We don’t need the Forest “team” micromanaging everyone.
I’m sure the list could go on and on finding all sorts of money saving opportunities. Times are tough for all of us, time City of Portland gets cutting the fat.
Federal gas tax in 1993: 18.4 cents/gallon
Federal gas tax in 2025: 18.4 cents gallon
A dollar now buys 43% less than it did in 1993.
Have you been asleep for the last decade? Portland voters have approved a 10 cent gas tax three times now starting in 2016. It passed with 72% support the last time. That’s higher support than pretty much anything we vote on.
The republican backed measure to lie about the ODOT funding while providing no alternative solutions is likely not supported by many Portlanders considering it’s over a 6 cent gas tax increase.
It’s beyond frustrating that PBOT fumbled the parking situation so badly that they aren’t even bringing it up in this report anymore? They act like POEM doesn’t exist (which it might as well not because they never tried to implement it). Seriously, PBOT?
“The premise of the Transportation Utility Fee is that the transportation system is a utility, like the electric or water system, that benefits everybody and should be supported to some extent by everybody”
Wrong.
My electric bill is based on how much electricity I do, or don’t, use.
Same with my water bill.
Same with NW Natural.
I’m financially incentivised to use less so I spend less.
The Transportation “utility fee” doesn’t work that way.
IF we had a true Transportation Utility fee, it would be mileage based, AND it would be weighted to charge heavier vehicles at a higher rate, incentivising users to drive less and own lower-impact vehicles.
Until policy makers have the guts to actually implement such a system, I am absolutely opposed to a “Transportation Utility Fee.”
Instead of seeking new revenue, please review our current programs. The tax payers are not an infinate source of funds.
Not sure how much revenue could be raised for this, but the city definitely needs to charge for parking in more areas and increase parking prices where it already does. Personally, I’m in favor of the San Francisco approach of aiming for 60%-80% occupancy for a given area at a given block of time with frequent re-evaluation to re-price when and where those targets are being missed.
I would like to see registration fees by weight, and for those rates to go up on a bell curve getting exponentially more expensive as a vehicle gets bigger. I see people driving Sprinter motorhomes around as personal vehicles- they are so big that drive up on the curb/sidewalk to park. I also think you could require a permit to drive with studs, like a snow pass. You could buy a season pass, or a 3-day, or a day use pass, but if you get caught driving without a pass, you get a ticket