Escape into far-flung adventures at bike touring slideshow

(Photos from Silvan Yang and Robert Volz courtesy Ted Buehler)

— This post was submitted by Ted Buehler.

The forecast is for dark skies and rain on Thursday. Consider brightening up your day by coming to see two slideshows about travel by bicycle. I’m hosting presentations from two local adventurers at 6:00 pm this Thursday (12/18) at Migration Brewing on North Williams Avenue.

The first is Robert Volz, who traveled to Cuba in 2024 to participate in a week-long vintage bicycle ride on backroads of western Cuba. He restored a bike, brought it to Cuba, enjoyed it for a week, then gave it away before returning to Portland. The event he participated in, L’Eroica Cuba, is based on a similar event in Italy. The concept is “riding for joy” – not a competition, just an excuse to go out and ride through beautiful roads. Read Robert’s recap of his here and come meet him in person tomorrow. At the event you can hear what the trip was like, ask questions, and get inspired for upcoming adventures of your own.

Our second presenter will be Silvan Yang, a Portland native who left town for a grand journey on two wheels in November 2022. Silvan headed east to the desert, then south to Mexico, Central America, western South America — then to Ushuaia, Chile, the southernmost city in the world.

Silvan meandered around South America a bit, visiting Brazil and Uruguay. But before returning to Oregon, he flew to South Africa and bicycled north to Ethiopia. Read more about Silvan’s adventures bikepacking from Oregon to Patagonia and come meet him tomorrow night.

These adventurers want to share their experiences with you! Being on the road for years requires a different mindset than riding for a week or a month. And it provides a wholly different level of immersion.

Come brave the rain on your bike, or drive or take the #44 bus to Migration Brewing (3947 N Williams Ave) on Thursday night to hear about bicycling in far flung parts of the world.

This is the first event in a three-part series at Migration’s back patio. They are free and informal. Come and go as you’d like. Enjoy Nicaraguan food from Papa’s Frita Chef Rene. And the beer and other drinks are good too! See the facebook invite page for more details.