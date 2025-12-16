Local gas tax will fund two new crossings on SE Division

PBOT will use $234,000 in local gas tax revenues to build a concrete median, new curb ramps, and add a streetlight to this crossing on SE Division next to Mt. Tabor Park. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

The Portland Bureau of Transportation just announced the upcoming construction of two neighborhood greenway crossings of Southeast Division. Using just over $630,000 from the “Fixing Our Streets” program (Portland’s local gas tax), they plan to upgrade the existing crossing at SE 64th in the South Tabor neighborhood and to build a new crossing at SE 77th in Montavilla.

The crossing at 64th leads directly in the new carfree path into Mt. Tabor that opened in spring 2024. PBOT built the 60s greenway to connect to that path late last year and installed a temporary crossing at this location using plastic curbs and wands. This new project is an example of PBOT going back and “hardening” existing infrastructure with something of higher quality that uses more permanent materials. The plan is to install a concrete median island on the east side of the intersection. The project will also build two new ADA-compliant curb ramps in the southeast corner (that connects to the crossing) and install a new streetlight to improve visibility. In March 2022, 46 year-old Patrick Bishop was hit and killed by a driver (who was later arrested for hit-and-run) just one block east of this intersection.

SE Division at 77th. A new crossing will be built here next year.

At 77th, PBOT wants to improve the safety of the 70s Greenway, a key route that runs parallel to the 82nd Avenue corridor. The plan is to build a concrete median island on the west side of the intersection, build four new ADA ramps and install new pavement markings and signage. There isn’t a new streetlight planned, but PBOT has ordered a lighting assessment to see if more lighting is needed.

On their project website, PBOT says both of these crossings were originally designed by TriMet as part of their Division Transit Project. The original plan was to have bus stops at these intersections, but when those were relocated, TriMet shelved the crossings. PBOT leaned on those initial TriMet designs to construct these crossings.

Both crossings are expected to be built next year.

— Project website

— Fixing Our Streets program