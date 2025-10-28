Another freeway expansion megaproject leader has jumped ship

On Friday, Greg Johnson announced he will step down from his role as leader of the Interstate Bridge Replacement project at end of this year. It’s the fourth time in less than a year a high-profile leader with oversight of an I-5 freeway expansion megaproject has walked away.
The exodus comes as the IBR and the I-5 Rose Quarter project — which represent a combined estimated cost of $12 billion in states with massive road funding shortfalls — struggle to gain popular and/or political support in their neverending quest for taxpayer dollars to build larger freeway ramps, widen interstates through neighborhoods, and make driving easier for thousands of people every day.
Late last year, Brendan Finn stepped down from his role as director of the Oregon Department of Transportation’s Urban Mobility Office (UMO). Finn was in charge of delivering several freeway megaprojects in the Portland region that ODOT referred to as their “urban mobility strategy.” Finn faced intense pressure I-5 from the community via protests and lawsuits, as well as frustration over funding delays. After five years with Finn as head of the UMO, the I-5 Rose Quarter project came within a few votes of being paused this past summer.
Megan Channell was Rose Quarter project director and worked closely with Finn for five years. The two began working on the project around the same time, and resigned within seven months of each other. Channell resigned her post just as the Oregon Transportation Commission was considering putting the entire project on ice due to its lack of funding and its persistent lack of political and popular support.
Tiffani Penson took over for Finn as UMO director in February of this year. She lasted just eight months in the position before stepping down (her last day was October 21st). ODOT has also shut down the UMO as the agency continues to grapple with serious budget issues and the future of the I-5 project remains uncertain.
In a story about Penson’s departure, The Oregonian wrote:
“Leadership turnover aside, it’s been a rough year for the [I-5 Rose Quarter] freeway project. In May, project leaders acknowledged that they had not been sufficiently communicative with state officials about progress on the project or its growing budget gap. Soon after, the federal government rescinded most of a $450 million grant for the project that had already been approved. The project’s cost is now projected to reach $2 billion, while its leaders have secured less than $500 million.”
The IBR freeway expansion project begins just a few miles up the freeway from the Rose Quarter. Johnson was hired into his role as “program” administrator, which he liked to describe as being, “a shared resource between the Washington and Oregon departments of transportation.” His departure (coming at the end of this year) was announced Friday by the project team.
In a message to members of the project’s Community Advisory Group, Johnson said the decision to leave was “purely personal.” “I have the utmost confidence that getting shovels in the ground is just around the corner,” Johnson wrote. “Now is the time that makes sense for me to transition off and make way for the next evolution of the Program as we continue to shift towards delivery.”
But journalists paint a different picture. Late last month, the Washington State Standard reported,
“The torturously slow pace and increasingly expensive price to replace the Interstate 5 bridge across the Columbia River have some Oregon and Washington lawmakers growing uneasy and frustrated. After years of planning and lining up billions of dollars in state and federal funding, it continues to be an educated guess when construction will start, how much the project will cost and what the new bridge will look like when traffic finally drives over it.”
With all these recent leadership changes adding to the uncertainty, it might be a question of “if” — not “when” — these projects get built.
Tin Kotek’s ODOT is out of control. These highway megaprojects are detrimental to all of the important transportation work that needs to happen in Oregon, as well as a huge burden on the state economy.
That, and the Democratic legislators who keep giving ODOT more money to build the megaprojects, even when there is no roadmap to completion.
But not really though – the original plan to pay for all those projects was tolling, but that got the axe because it’s unpopular. Then it was cobbling together IIJA/IRP funds but Trump and his clowns decided to pull the money because it’s woke. So then it was raising gas taxes and registration fees, which got scaled back because they wanted to play nice with Republicans; then it got further scrapped because members or their own party get their news from TikTok and now we’re right back where we started.
Except that ODOT has started building (with support from the governor and legislature, both of whom have the power to tell ODOT to chill until the finances are figured out), and that will likely force the issue in the future.
Oh, and if the feds don’t have a change of heart, there’s no way we’re getting those stupid lids everyone’s so goo-goo eyed over.
Each state gets a certain funding allocation from Congress that is largely (but not entirely) based on population. When a state cannot generate the needed “match” for the funding in time (by a certain pre-determined deadline), those funds are then allocated to other states who have an excess of matching funds (and there’s always states that do, who thrive on getting allocated funds from poorer states like Oregon). Keep in mind, these funds are federal – no local funding from Oregon or its cities or counties is going to other states, just part of Oregon’s federal allocation.
These federal allocations are a lot like store USDOT coupons – you get a percent discount on certain merchandise like highway bridges and roundabouts – but there’s an expiration date, and if you know you can’t meet it (and USDOT keeps tabs on your wallet), then other buyers are lining up to use your coupon before the expiration date.
Some political leader needs to acknowledge that the IBR project, as envisioned, simply cannot do all of the things that all of the different constituencies want. The bridge can’t be too tall, thanks to PDX, nor too short, lest it endanger shipping, which the Coast Guard will never approve.
My money is on a simple drawbridge that replaces the current drawbridge span, with three lanes for cars & trucks plus lanes for BRT/MAX, and bikes/peds. I know people keep saying we need to eliminate “the only stop light on I-5 between Mexico and Canada,” but it’s just impossible in this location.
You’ll eliminate the stop light when a very tall bridge can be built in another location (St Helens?).
It’s not thanks to PDX, It’s because of Pearson Field Airport in Vancouver.
They should do a tunnel.
They won’t consider a tunnel because they think it has to be so deep that the approaches won’t work. An immersed tunnel would likely work, but they don’t really want to consider it.
Too tall because of Pearson Airfield, not PDX
Hey, we can also eliminate the stop light when the big one comes and we replace the light with a road closed sign.
But… We’ll cross that bridge when we get there.
I wish they would go under, not over, the river.
Would going under really solve the problems with the project?
I mean: at this point: can IBR get put on the shelf (again)? I’m just shocked how incompetent ODOT leadership has been through these ‘urban mobility’ projects and how much alternatives or downsizing/phasing have been left to the side. I mean look at all of the god-awful Washington-side interchanges? Maybe with the remaining funds we fund commuter rail analysis? Construct a bike/ped/transit only drawbridge without all the elevation gain? We did the same thing in the 80s and rejected freeways to start light rail: we can do it again!
They should decommission I-5 between the Interstate Bridge and the Tualatin I-5/I-205 interchange. Re-designate I-205 as I-5 and establish congestion tolls.
As BikePortland readers know, opponents of both the Rose Quarter and IBR projects have been increasingly alleging fraud. Of the many special interest groups who have been keeping our antiquated transportation system afloat, none are more powerful than the DOT bureaucracies. They are the “experts” elected officials rely upon. They use sophisticated mega-consultants to back them up and to sell their projects. Greg Johnson was formerly a Parsons Brinkerhoff (PB) employee. PB along with their partner Bechtel Corp, settled for $500 million on a fraud lawsuit by the State of Massachusetts associated with Boston’s Big Dig Project. IBR’s lead consultant, the 50,000 person Canadian firm WSP, purchased PB including their 12,000 employees only 14 years ago (meaning their transportation group is none other than the former PB. I doubt that Greg was involved in the Big Dig project, but he is not the person you want leading a project if there is any suggestion of fraud.