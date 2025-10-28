Bike Happy Hour is back at Migration on N Williams Ave this week!

There’s a spot for you at Bike Happy Hour. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Quick bit of Bike Happy Hour news: This week (Wednesday, October 29th) is our first week back at our winter home of Migration Brewing on North Williams Avenue. Yes we’ve migrated north to Migration.

We love our home on SE Ankeny Rainbow Road, but Migration offers a bit more flexibility during the darker, colder, and wetter fall/winter months. Their back patio is enclosed and has heaters, and the inside space works well too if we need it. And when it’s dry, there’s room outside the patio in a nice alley garden space. That reminds me: Enter through the rear! Take the back alley entrance off NE Shaver or NE Failing where you’ll find us in the patio and have access to plenty of spots to park your bike.

If you’ve never joined us at Migration, you can look forward to a great menu of drinks including all their famous beers as well as non-alcoholic mocktails, ciders, classic mixed drinks, and choices for kids.

Here’s the (non-beer) drink menu:

Pápa’s Frita takes care of the food. They are Portland’s first Nicaraguan restaurant and offer a large menu (see below) with everything from “fritangas” (Nicaragua’s national street food served on a banana leaf with choice of fillings), to yucca fries, smash burgers, bowls, salads, and a kids menu.

Come hungry!

Join us around 4:00 for free snacks and I’ll open up the mic at 5:30 for announcements and any speakers or performers that show up. Come find your people and help us build a stronger and more diverse community.

Can’t wait to see you tomorrow!