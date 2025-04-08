TriMet wants to know if they should go bigger for transit on 82nd

Because TriMet and the City of Portland won’t do more to prevent people from driving cars on 82nd Avenue in the future, a $320 million transit upgrade might not be enough to significantly improve bus service.
TriMet 82nd Avenue Transit Project will bring their high-capacity FX bus service to 10 miles of 82nd Avenue between Clackamas Town Center and northeast Portland. To speed up service on the busiest bus corridor in the state, they’ll consolidate stops, improve stations, make safer pedestrian connections, update signals, and more. But even with these investments, “It may be harder for buses to stay on schedule as traffic congestion grows in the future,” TriMet says.
That’s largely because project leaders feel they must maintain ample access for car drivers, instead of devoting more space to more efficient lanes for buses and bikes. Since bicycle access on 82nd has already been ruled out, and the political support does not appear to exist for reducing automobile access, TriMet is now exploring additional investments they say will be needed to keep buses moving.
TriMet released an online open house today that asks the public to weigh in on three options under consideration:
- Option One – “Some BAT Lanes”: Three miles of new transit-priority, a.k.a. “business access to transit” BAT lanes (see graphic below), in each direction.
- Option Two – “More BAT Lanes”: Seven miles of BAT lanes in each direction.
- Option Three – Intersection Widening: Widening 82nd Ave at three intersections — Powell, Holgate, and Foster — to make room for more transit lanes. (Note that the widening is being considered because they aren’t willing to reduce driving lanes beyond what’s already proposed.)
TriMet hasn’t revealed pricing for each option, but Option One would be the cheapest. Option Two, More BAT Lanes, would be at least twice the cost of Option One. And the intersection widening proposal would cost four times as much as Option One.
TriMet says these new options “could exceed project funding” and will require more study and analysis before moving forward.
Take the short survey online and/or visit an in-person open house scheduled for Wednesday, April 23rd from 4-6:30 pm at PCC Southeast.
Can someone explain to me the cost of these bus lanes? It seems like the difference between the options is how the roads are painted. Presumably 82nd will be painted in any scenario, but the trimet website makes it seem like painting bus lanes will make the project significantly more expensive. I’m sure the budget is already a gazillion dollars for what seems to normal folks like pretty modest improvements. Please help me understand how these budget numbers arise. I feel like I have this question for everything our local governments do — I generally support it, but I am absolutely dumbfounded by the magnitudes of the costs.
I suspect the driven by decisions to include extra-fancy signal along with the paint. These likely have some sort of communication with the buses, and the project may be paying for that hardware, too. Other than the signal which could be $100K or more upgrade per signal and some additional signs $10K-25K/ea installed, it is hrd to imagine that the BAT lanes would be that large of an upcharge.
If TriMet is planning on not having signal priority for areas without bus lanes, that’s news to me (and a huge issue).
I think that the survey is poorly worded – it must be twice the cost of the additional cost of the “Some BAT Lanes” scenarios
Street widening usually requires the buying of more right-of-way (a very expensive process particularly if a building has to be demolished) and moving the sewer lines and building new curbs (also super expensive), and often but not always moving water and utility lines.
Some possibilities: new signals are expensive, they’re talking about new shelters in different places, with new concrete pads for the long buses, and some new lanes will be put in which means moving curbs AND storm sewers. I can’t remember but maybe there are median changes with curbs and landscaping. Lots of paint. Utility work while things are torn up. Traffic control!
Design and overhead is probably ten percent plus, they’ve got a lot of work in on this already.
I’m not entirely sure, but I think it’s a misleading survey. I would interpret it as “twice the cost of the additional aspects of the Some BAT lanes”. Not having even a relative magnitude of this cost is really frustrating, and the ambiguity of the wording doesn’t help.
Given that purchasing ~3 properties is 4x the cost of the Some BAT lanes, I’d ballpark that it $1M. Maybe a $1M/$2M/$4M split? I feel like they really needed to be more clear about this!
Submitted mine.
What I want to know is why does the first 72 of the morning arrive at CTC *after* several buses that originate at CTC have just left?
Do they really believe that CTC is the destination rather than people coming down 82nd possibly proceeding on somewhere?
Just another example of how little consideration TriMet gives to people who’s origin and destination aren’t on a single transit line.
TriMet has some really frustrating anti-rider transfers, but man that’s a brutal one
Option 1: The same half-assed ideas we always get from Trimet/PBOT. Marginal but largely ineffective “improvements” unwilling to commit to meaningfully improving transit or pedestrian experiences. Wastes a bunch of money performatively while accomplishing nothing (but probably still pissing off drivers, anyway). I fully expect this “solution” to win the day.
Option 2: Faster transit, safer pedestrian experience, AND could divert up to 25% of car traffic to I-205 (where it should be anyway)?!?! The only one of the three options that makes any sense at all.
Option 3: Tons of money to make pedestrians less safe and not meaningfully improve transit times? What is this option even doing on the table other than draw attention to how inane it is?
Unfortunately, I think we all know how this is likely to go. Option 2 gets labeled the “woke” solution. Option 3 is the “car-head” solution. So we end up with the nice “middle of the road, common sense” solution, Option 1. In reality, 1 should be the car-head option, 2 should be the sensible compromise, and 3 (the woke option) should pair down to two car lanes with true BRT down the middle. Then we could have an actual compromise that still means something. Instead, they built the options with an entirely non-credible pro-car scenario that shouldn’t even be considered, just so they can rule out “the extremes” and build the half-assed thing they want to anyway.
Please dont let them do to 82nd what they did to the eastern section of Division Street. What a nightmare that street is.
I thought they were reducing driving lanes from two through-lanes to one.
yes they are. I added, “beyond what’s already proposed” to that line just now to help clarify.
Maybe pedestrians should be the indicator species on 82nd Avenue.
“To speed up service…they’ll consolidate stops, improve stations, make safer pedestrian connections, update signals, and more.”
Consolidating stops will mean that pedestrians will have to travel further on a loud and busy street and cross at least two more intersections on each trip, out and back. If we add turn lanes to speed car throughput that means big intersections are even wider and will have more conflicts for people walking.
Here are some possible actions:
–Abolish left turns, left turn lanes, and left turn light cycles. Make a new pattern of passing your street and taking three rights. Turning movements will take place at slower speeds and pedestrians will have less to look out for.
–Make intersection curb lanes Transit and Right Turn on Signal only, with a priority leading signal Any Time a bus is present, until the bus is clear. This will keep the buses moving and help pedestrians since every green signal will give people walking a no conflict walk signal in one direction (cars can only go straight unless there is a right turn arrow).
–To keep pedestrians safe, have a drop arm on the right turn lane when there is no turn signal.
–Put raised crosswalks across driveway entrances with a rumble strip and beacon to alert drivers that pedestrians have priority.
–Pick up bus passengers at every corner so they don’t have to run after the bus.
Drivers would only answer the deboarding signal at shelters. Put up a signal light for passengers to flag the bus on a corner without a shelter.
I haven’t modeled this but I think it could actually improve car throughput. Business access is an issue and some design work in the parking zone would probably be necessary. There’s at least potential for better outcomes for car users and business owners.
Option 2 is the best chance to convert the road from an auto-centric obsolete highway to an urban-oriented main city road. By reducing the cars to one lane each way, it cuts noise and pollution, and makes street-crossing easier for pedestrians. It improves bus transit time and reliability. Even better if bicycles are permitted on the BAT lanes.
Room for fewer cars on 82nd will bring a lot more traffic, especially during commute times, to the nearby residential streets. Widening at Foster, Holgate and Powell will likely bring more traffic to 82nd and more traffic to nearby residential streets.