Monday Roundup: Housing win, Brooklyn bribery, Bend road rage, and more

Hi friends. Welcome to the week.
I’ve spent many hours thinking about how best to use BikePortland to help our community in this time of unprecedentedly reprehensible behavior from our national government and people who support it. I didn’t build this platform to stay in my lane when shit hits the fan. Sorry if this is off-topic for the Monday Roundup, but wanted you to know where my head has been lately. I’ll share more as the week goes on.
For now, below are the most notable stories folks shared with me and/or I stumbled on in the past seven days…
Brooklyn bribery: We think backroom deals between a commissioner and business owners is shady? In Brooklyn they do straight-up cash payments to get rid of bikeways! (Streetsblog NYC)
Big housing win: “California lawmakers passed SB 79, a bill that would override local zoning laws to allow dense housing developments up to nine stories near transit hubs statewide.” (LA Times)
Don’t fall for it: Some Republicans are capitalizing on a horrible death that happened on a light rail train in Charlotte, NC as a way to further marginalize public transit and push the narrative that driving cars is the only answer. (The New Republic)
Historic protest: An immense crowd of Free Palestine supporters stopped the final stage of the Tour of Spain. The bike race has been held for 89 straight years, but it couldn’t withstand fierce protests by large, well-organized pro-Palestine groups who wanted more visibility for the cause and objected to the Israeli sponsorship of one of the teams. The UCI has condemned the protestors and says their actions violate the Olympic Charter. (AP)
Road rage in Bend: A grown man driving a truck was so triggered by a bicycle rider in the road that he decided to assault him, causing multiple serious injuries. Turns out the cyclist was just a teenager. Thankfully, police arrested the driver. (The Source)
Real talk about mopeds and e-motos: This article from the UK about the rise in injuries from collisions involving large, high-powered “e-bikes” is chilling and could probably be written about a city in the U.S. (BBC)
Wasted money?: “ODOT and WSDOT are proposing to spend as much as $10 billion to widen a roadway where traffic is declining, is less than it was twenty years ago, and shows no signs of ever reaching the levels claimed in the project’s modeling and environmental analysis.” (City Observatory)
Thread of the week: The Bluesky thread from Qagggy! about what Seattle could accomplish with a bold mayor is very solid and inspiring. Let’s expect more than the status quo from “bike friendly” mayors!
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
Thanks for reading.
The article from England and the guy who wizzed past me when I riding 20 MPH on the Hawthorne Bridge remind me of this artice https://bikeportland.org/2025/01/14/oregon-bill-seeks-to-ban-class-3-e-bikes-from-sidewalks-bike-lanes-and-paths-392252.
The guy wasn’t pedaling but he was passing everyone really close and without warning. It sure seemed like he was going 28 MPH using just the throttle given how fast he overtook me. If we want to attract all people to ride bikes we need to stop being OK with this. I can’t imagine bringing my son across the Hawthorne Bridge or on the Springwater or other paths and have someone doing this. 28 MPH is just too fast for pathways. At least there’s more space to negotiate on streets. If you’re going nearly 30 MPH, especially if you’re not pedaling then you are riding a moped.
I was inches away from getting in a serious accident 10 days ago because someone.
He was on a fat tire moped doing 30 or so down the hill from Sunnybrook, decided at the last second to make the turn to go under 205 to Lawnfield, hit his brakes and skidded before barely making the turn *way* to the left of the path.
I was climbing the other way at the moment, and had I not ducked almost off the path, he would have collided with me. As it was our elbows touched as he went by, still not appreciably slowed down.
I get the reactionary impulse to regulate them – if only our police departments would then enforce them.
I know it’s not a popular sentiment, but 250W is plenty if you’re going to share space with true HPV’s. I can easily cruise at 16-17mph on a gravel bike with 35mm Marathon+ tires (read heavy, slow) while putting out less than 250W.
An average human with 250W additonal power is moving into the range of world record holder Aurelian Bonneteau and his 56km in 1 hour at 370W. A fit person is moving into Wiggo’s 440W for an hour in his UCI 1 hour record of 54km.
Is it just the theoretical ability to enforce power limits that makes people want to distinguish between throttle and pedal assistance?
I ask because at this point I’ve come to the conclusion that it’s a bad distinction that needs to go away. The important factor is speed and weight, and since weight is dominated by the weight of the rider(s) which varies more than the variance of bicycle weight, the only real factor that matters is speed.
It’s speed, folks. Just like for cars. I don’t care if someone wants to sit back casually on an unusable motorcycle seat with decorational pedals or if they’ve “earned it” and have some supposed experience (a correlation I don’t believe). A small hill can get any rider going 30mph on any bike.
Nobody is enforcing any regulations or rules we make up anyway, but regulating speed seems perfectly possible.
Maybe both. Speed regulators just like we wish cars had. But none of that matters if someone’s doing 18 on a crowded path.
I’ve made a similar argument except for naming 350 watts as a very ample maximum. Unfortunately the market has swamped our feeble and confusing attempts at regulation so far. What if we make a rule that any ebike, placed on rollers, must not exceed 20 mph under throttle control or when the pedals are hand cranked?
Riders could get a triangular plate with the number 20 on it to indicate that their bike has been tested, or alternatively get a moped plate for operation on the street with helmet, etc. Any person riding an ebike off street without a 20 plate would have to stand by at any control until the line clears. Any person clocked at over 20, assisted, in a bike space would have to pay a fine to get their bike released, and a double fine if they had a 20 plate on the bike.
This may seem like a harsh system but in the current situation we are at some risk of a backlash against ebikes and riders. It would make sense to give lead time so that riders who depend on their bikes would have time to test them and get plates. There’s a possible carrot here in that riders whose bikes have been tested could be made eligible for a mileage bonus in line with the public benefit of pollution reduction–less the calculated cost of pavement wear, naturally.
I would rather these resources go into enforcing driving laws.
Census transportation mode share counts were released last Thurs and driving has now recovered ~90% of its 2019 mode share while cycling is still at ~50% of its 2019 mode share.
15% decrease in cycling mode share:
12% increase in transit mode share:
4% increase in driving mode share:
4% decrease in work from home share:
https://data.census.gov/table/ACSDT1Y2024.B08006?q=B08006:+Sex+of+Workers+by+Means+of+Transportation+to+Work&g=160XX00US4159000
Thanks for the link.
Looking at the raw numbers, we had
8,209 +/- 1,515 bike commuters in 2023; and
11,532 +/- 1,945 bike commuters in 2024.
So at the worst, our decrease in bike share netted (11532-1945) – (8209+1515) = -137 cyclists.
At the best, it netted (11532+1945) – (8209-1515) = 6783.
In the end, it’s safe to say we added people who (say they) commute to work by bike.
In 2023 there were 13607 bike commuters.
https://data.census.gov/table/ACSDT1Y2023.B08006?q=B08006:+Sex+of+Workers+by+Means+of+Transportation+to+Work&g=160XX00US4159000
I don’t know where you found 8,209 but perhaps you clicked on a different data type in error. That being said mode share should be compared to population.
Wow. I cannot reproduce that 8,209 number either, but I had copy/pasted it into my spreadsheet (somehow).
Who knows!:¯\_(ツ)_/¯
Thanks for the correction.
Oh shoot. Found it. the 8.2k number was *male* only riders.
In any case, I think the importance of mode share can be overstated. In other words, if NE Broadway saw 10,000 bike commuters everyday, then the bike facilities should built to safely and efficiently serve 10,000 bike commuters. It doesn’t matter if “relatively fewer” people are biking. Facilities are built to raw numbers, not percentages.
It’s useful information, but I still bristle at the fact that this data is limited to commutes. People move about for different reasons, and not always in the same way! I bike/Trimet for my commute, but do all of my errands on foot. That doesn’t really get captured in these reports.
Something like 95% of my bike trips are commutes or commute-adjacent utilitarian trips.
“Some Republicans are capitalizing on a horrible death that happened on a light rail train in Charlotte, NC as a way to further marginalize public transit and push the narrative that driving cars is the only answer.”
For one it was not a horrible death that happened on a light rail train, it was a horrifically insane and brutal murder which if anyone was dumb enough to watch all of the video is quite clear. And then the murderer was heard saying “I got that white girl, I got that white girl” demonstrating some severe racist undertones to the brutal attack.
With this background The New Republic decides that the “republicans pounce” aspect is a solid plan to go with. Instead of discussing the very real problem of mental illness or sociopathic violence in a cramped and enclosed area, they decide to get political and devalue the murder and make light of the attack.
With the horrible murder by an attacker who had been arrested 13 times previously and whose own mother had begged authorities to put him away the most important part was Sean Duffy saying that poorer people have to take public transportation because it is not safe or pleasant. Where is he wrong?
I had to take public transportation for a year. It sucked and was unpleasant at the best of times. Is it more or less dangerous that driving? Statistically it is pretty clear that it is safer than driving. Is it more pleasant than driving? The MAX wasn’t more pleasant than driving. Even stuck in traffic watching my temp gauge twitch higher and higher, it was better than being subjected to the MAX (to be fair 99% of the time I used the MAX during commute hours, so I can’t disagree with people who have good experiences during other times).
Anyway, what a weird and pointed political article, but from what JM mentions in the introduction, this is the direction he is wanting to take BP. As he said, he has worked hard a long time to make BP what it is. I wish him the best as always in his endeavors and whatever path he takes. The shit hasn’t even come close to hitting the fan yet. Hang on everyone!!
Well we’ve had murders on the Max train too. I do remember that train was the one I would have normally taken home that day, but I left work early.
Yes, TriMet is a mess. I take train and bus each day so I get the fun of both modes. I do have to admit when TriMet started to the mass fare checks at Rose Quarter for Max trains it has improved. Crazy what happens when you only allow people who pay ride?
The buses, still marginal. People board the buses without paying all the time, even when there’s additional TriMet personnel on the bus. Most don’t do anything, but the few that do can sure make a transit ride miserable in a hurry.
Is driving the answer for Portland? I think many have chosen that based on the poor rideability of TriMet. If only TriMet would go back to allowing bus drivers to kick non-payers off then it could improve. Of course properly maintaining the system to limit breakdowns and bringing back the nightly cleaning crew could go a long way too.
It was a mess then and apparently still is. I’ve talked before here about burying SSG Best at Willamette National and how personal it was to all of us. A lot of the employees and recovering veterans there used Trimet and we could all picture ourselves in his situation. I’m glad you weren’t on that train that day! If only it had been safe for those young women and those men facing such raving insanity.
Driving shouldn’t be the answer and for long term growth and sustainability it can’t be the answer. Why then are commuters continually betrayed by all the myriad levels of government who should be supporting mass transit?
It shouldn’t be hard. Best, Namkai-Meche, Zarutska should all be alive. They were doing the right thing by using transit and were not supported for doing it.
It shouldn’t be on bus drivers to enforce fares or regulate behavior. They have enough to do keeping on schedule in adverse traffic. Too much to do, actually.
I’m inclined to say that buses should be free but I know why they are not. It’s to exclude people who might be disruptive. Lacking a better idea, what if a bus driver just parks when someone is acting out?
Fare checking at one known point, in a predictable way, will only control people who don’t know the system. It might filter out people who just want a sheltered place to sit down but it won’t exclude malevolence.
Mayor Wilson’s initiative to offer shelter to every person in Portland is a beginning towards solving the problems on Trimet. It offers a choice. Not everyone will be suited by public shelters but in a just world you can’t expect your employees to shove people out in the rain, or the heat, because they don’t have $2.80.
One time a driver did that when I was riding the bus. Got on the intercom, told the person they needed to stop several times (they were yelling and banging on the windows). Pulled over, told them to get off. After a few minutes of the person yelling “just drive the bus” at the driver, other passengers said things to the effect of “just get off so that we can get where we’re going”. The crazy eventually got the message and stepped off.
Hi Jake9. The problem with much dialogue these days is folks fail to understand that multiple things can be true at once. I totally agree that there are serious safety issues to deal with on transit. But we must look at the broader context of who’s saying what. In this case, Duffy et al don’t give one shit about mass transit. They’d like to see it die. That matters when discussing what they say. So yes, it’s I believe it’s relevant to frame this politically given who’s saying what.
I agree that Duffy would love to see transit die . I agree that he brought it up to capitalize on the horror of what was caught on film. I just think it was a bad take from the New Republic to use that horror show to push back on what Duffy was saying by focusing only on statistics. I understand the logical desire to correct what they obviously see as a developing narrative that transit is dangerous and therefore bad and therefore not worth funding.
However, the visceral shock of what happened isn’t going to be countered by dry statistics.
They could have argued for more public transit funding to make the trains safer , they could have accepted that what happened was bad, that it shouldn’t happen again and the best way to keep people even safer and cleaner was more money. Instead the New Republic made it seem like they didn’t really care about the murder and were just reflexively pushing back on Duffy.
I don’t object to them pushing back, it’s just that they did such a bad job and I don’t think they understand how bad and partisan it looks.
Thank you for naming the people who died doing the right thing, even doing it heroically. Everyone who hears the story has to think about what they would do. I have.
The numbers are dry but they don’t lie. Transit is safer than driving in a car. Not every media outlet will cover that story.
Also, a small fraction of the out-of-pocket cost of operating so many cars could pay for amazing transit, as well as public toilets at transfer points so nobody would have to pee on the seats or in the elevators…
I hear what you are saying here. But I’m not sure how the authors would address this comment:
If someone was trying to argue with you that airplanes should be banned because one crashed once resulting in a terrifying and horrific death for the passengers and crew, how would you counter that argument?
By pointing out the alternatives. Are you gonna fly to Amsterdam in 8 hours or drive 3 for 72 hours to New York then take a steamer for another 120+ hours (5+ days), each way, and spend gobs more in cash, hotels, lost productivity, etc?
If the murder occurred on a transit system in a state that is either totally controlled by the Democrats (for example Oregon or New York) or Republicans (like Texas or Nebraska) neither the New Republic nor Fox News would care about it. Charlotte however is the largest city (pop 870,000) in the swing battleground state of North Carolina, a state both parties spend a lot of campaign time and money on, so naturally they are going to try to capitalize on it through their various media.
This paragraph from the Bend road rage article stuck out to me:
I can’t decide if the husband and wife had gotten their story straight and it quickly fell apart, or if the husband and lied to the wife and the gravity of her daughter witnessing her dad assault someone had sunk in. Either way, dramatic
It wasn’t that long ago when we used to passionately debate the issue at hand instead of the person or party or ideology we decide to label them with. Today we simply label individuals with whatever XYZ label we deem appropriate so we can discredit or demean them before actually debating the issue. Oh how I long for the good ‘ol days when we actually debated and discussed the issues or policies then took appropriate action instead of the endless doom loop of character assassination.
Hi Fuzzy. What are you referring to exactly?
Without getting into a long drawn out debate, it’s simply a 30,000 foot observation that tearing down the character of whoever is making a rational argument has taken the place of actually having a conversation on the issue at hand. I know that’s a super general statement but it’s the best I got in this time of uncertainty. We as a society are really good at tearing people down on both sides of the issues. Actually discussing the merits of the issues? Not so much.
Thanks. But I’m just curious why you’re making that observation. Based on something you saw in the post? Or in the comments? I really take pride in not “tearing people down” (unless it’s 100% warranted!).
How can we ever get back to those before times?
Maybe it’ll take the public to stand up and say they are tired of the poor behavior of people, no matter which side they are on.
The electorate has given political heads the power to say and do whatever they want without any expectation of truth or legality.
In a sense we, voters, are the cause of this. Doesn’t matter which side you are on, it only matters that so many blindly follow one side or the other or just don’t vote at all.
When certain people on the fringes of the left and right have no decorum, and it’s a take no prisoners attitude around discussions, and as long as we vote for them, we, in the end, are the cause for accepting this.
A clarification: without taking a stand one way or another regarding the Vuelta protests, the Israel Premier Tech team is NOT sponsored by the government of Israel. It is owned by two men who are Israeli citizens.
I would also like to mention that only 3 out of the 30 riders are Israeli.
https://israelpremiertech.com/riders/
The owners put a bullseye on the back of the team riders through their stupid self promotion.
That being said it was a ridiculous protest that got a lot of attention but ZERO results.
They ruined a sporting event that Netanyahu won’t even notice.
The war in Gaza will end when Israel decides to end it, world opinion be damned, they don’t give a shit.
It will probably end after the 2 year anniversary of Oct 7, when Netanyahu has milked all the political advantage he can. The Gaza protestors will have to find something else to stoke their own feel good Egos.
And they’re very outspoken about what they think is the path forward
Jumping in before e-bike confusion sets in:
“Class 1
Electric bikes with motors that can only be ridden with a pedal assist system (PAS) and the motor cuts out at 20 mph.
Class 2
Electric bikes with a throttle and PAS where the motor also cuts out at 20 mph.
Class 3
Electric bikes with a PAS only but receive motor assistance up to 28 mph.
Classless
Other e-bikes that don’t fall under any class in the system (for example, those without pedals, those with a throttle that can assist up to 28 mph, and those with motors over 750W)”
(This text is from https://ebikes.org/ebike-classes-state-laws/ )
So, if you see someone riding an “e-bike” over 20mph, *without pedaling*, that’s not a Class 3 E-bike, it’s just an unregulated, “classless” machine. Since the e-bike market exploded, these “classless” bikes have been adopted by boys and young men all over the world.
One might reasonably assume that the classes become less like a bike and more like a motorcycle as the numbers ascend, but the confusing and poorly thought out classification system does not work that way.
My class 3 e-bike will not move if I don’t pedal (it has no throttle). It also has a relatively weak motor (compared to the “classless” bikes), so you almost certainly won’t see me going over 25mph unless I’m going down a big hill.
The fact that my bike is limited to powering the drivetrain above 28mph is kind of moot, because of its motor. However, the confusing class system doesn’t even take account of the wattage an e-bike motor can put out.
So, if you saw someone riding aggressively on a bike shaped object, keep in mind that it’s likely a classless e-bike (these are the most like a motorcycle), *possibly* a class 2 e-bike (they can go without pedaling because of the throttle), and if the rider is pedaling and is powered *below* 28mph, possibly a class 3 e-bike.
I get your point but a car doesn’t stop being a car just because it isn’t road legal.
And why do we care if you have to pedal or not? Who is that distinction for?
E-bike class definitions are vague, unenforced, unenforceable, and effectively meaningless.