BikeCraft makes triumphant return with festive fun for everyone

(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Thanks to everyone who came out to enjoy BikeCraft last night. We packed Migration Brewing with all the warmth, smiles, and festive fun that got me so excited about this event way back in 2005. Imagine being nostalgic for something, then having that same feeling return 20 years later!

Luckily the sky stayed dry and — despite the chilly air — it was a very tolerable winter night. We even turned on the outdoor fire pits and folks hung out under the stars. Vendors reported brisk sales and it seemed like everyone left with something they were excited about. But BikeCraft was never just about buying and selling. It’s also about all of us bike people coming together in the dead of winter to check out cool things and hang out.

Aaron tries on a Double Darn cap. Iris from Reflective Society. Sole and her scores.

I could go on and on about all the cool things for sale and the interesting people who make them. Folks like bike lover and illustrator Spencer Hawkes of Nomad Patches. He started out making patches to commemorate a family bike tour. He made a few extras and friends loved them, so he made more and now it’s his business. Or Richelle Sandoval, whose UpTassels business also started by accident when she co-hosted a big party and decorated with a bunch of mylar (that shiny, plasticky stuff used in what cheerleaders call “pom-poms”). “After the party, everyone wanted to throw it all away and I just couldn’t bring myself to do that. So I stewed on it and after a few months I settled on these bike tassels that you can put on your handlebars,” Richelle told me. “They bring a lot of joy and people smile at you for no good reason.”

Another thing I love about BikeCraft are the unexpected vendors and surprises. Since that first one in 2005, I would let folks show up with whatever they have (we don’t charge a vendor fee to encourage very small makers to join us). Last night a Bike Happy Hour regular, adventure photographer and off-road cycling advocate Andrew Stringer showed up with a bag full of his latest project: a tongue-in-cheek calendar titled, The Radical Lefts of Portland. Calling it a “dad joke that went too far,” Andrew put together a calendar of his photographs — not about politics or protests — but about “iconic” left-hand corners around town. From the smooth and fast pavement on SW Hewett Boulevard, to narrow singletrack in Powell Butte, the calendar is equal parts funny and inspiring. Andrew calls it, “The perfect gift for your conservative family member.”

Then there was my friend Eric Ivy (who you might know as the Grilled-by-Bike guy), who showed up with meme-inspired stickers all sold to support BikePortland! The one with Bernie Sanders that said, “I am once again asking for a donation to BikePortland,” that he stuck to a tip jar had me rolling with laughter. He even made some Zohran Mamdani-styled Bike Happy Hour stickers. Thanks Eric!!

BikeCraft would not have happened without the inspiration and organizing of Lady Max. This dynamo behind Flat Tire Creations (whose table full of bikey ornaments and other cool things was mobbed all night!) did all the detailed work behind the scenes that made the event turn out so well. Thanks Max!!! And thanks to our wonderful hosts at Migration Brewing — especially Alex and Tyler who hustled all night with a smile.

It feels obvious that we’d do BikeCraft again next year. Heck, some folks say they’d like to visit a bike-inspired marketplace more often than just once year. We’ll see about that. For now, enjoy more pics below and stay tuned for a video with vendor interviews and more sights and sounds from the event.