Monday Roundup: Dutch e-moto crackdown, slow biking, daylighting, and more

Thoughts on e-bike speeds: “If a conservative is a liberal who’s been mugged, what do you call a cyclist who’s been hit by an e-bike rider? I’ve been mulling the question since I was struck broadside by an e-Citi Bike rider in Brooklyn Bridge Park earlier this summer.” (Streetsblog NYC)

Gamifying safe driving: A popular app used by drivers in South Korea is being lauded for making roads safer because of how it gives drivers a safety score each time they make a trip, essentially creating a competition to see how can drive the best. (Korea Herald)

Managing Parkinson’s: The story of a couple who once enjoyed major cycling adventures together, then had to adjust when one of them was diagnosed with Parkinson’s yet decided to keep pedaling through it. (Rails to Trails Conservancy)

Cycling for Israel: Several professional cyclists are sharing publicly that they are relieved to no longer race for the Israel Premier Tech team because they didn’t like having “Israel” emblazoned on their jerseys and being associated with that country’s war against the Palestinians. (Bike Radar)

Car free, but mobility rich: The Brits have discovered Culdesac, the master-planned Arizona community that was built as a carless utopia. (BBC)

Take cycling seriously, take bike regulations seriously: “The Dutch police have rolled out a new mobile device on which e-bikes can be mounted by the roadside. Once on the device, the capacity of the e-bikes can be tested to determine if they comply with Dutch law.” (Sticky Bottle)

Slow cycling: “For decades, urban cycling in North America has been shaped by high-performance gear, aggressive riding styles, and male-dominated narratives. But as more cities invest in protected infrastructure and car-free zones, a broader, more inclusive cycling culture is emerging.” (Momentum Mag)

DIY urbanism: Brilliant work by Strong Towns volunteers in San Diego, where folks are painting curbs red to help with the city’s official effort to enforce California’s intersection daylighting law. (NBC San Diego)

