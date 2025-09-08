Monday Roundup: Transgender racers, protests at la Vuelta, real-life meme, and more

Hi friends. Welcome to the week. Lots of great stories to share this week. See you if you can spot the ’80s hip hop song reference in my titles.
Below are the most notable stories we came across in the past seven days…
Wait! Before we get to it, this week’s Monday Roundup is sponsored by Nomad Cycles PDX. They’ve launched two locally-made e-bikes and you can order one and support them via their Kickstarter campaign.
Cycling in Portland is pretty great, actually: Lots of local advocates are sharing this story from a travel writer who says the secret weapon for the ultimate Portland vacation is a bike because it’s a wonderful way to experience our city. (Business Insider)
No bike lanes? No clothes! This is pretty good opening line: “As Houston peels away bike lanes, a group of cyclists plans to peel away its clothes and pedal through the city in protest.” (Houston Chronicle)
Transgender ban: Cycling’s governing body, USA Cycling, has taken a stronger stance against transgender women with a new policy that prohibits them from competition at all levels. Note this won’t apply to local races organized under the Oregon Bicycle Racing Association banner, because OBRA is an independent organization. (Cycling Weekly)
Protestors at the Vuelta: One of pro cycling’s highest profile events is reeling over disruptions from pro-Palestinian protestors, who are seeking awareness for the cause of human rights and do not appreciate a team funded by an Israel-based company, while organizers say the protests create major safety problems for riders. (Associated Press)
Keep your bike: A good lock is one of your best defenses against bike thieves, so check out this review of the best ones on the market before you buy your next one. (Guardian US)
It’s nobody else’s fault, so don’t do it: Please send this story to everyone you’ve ever known that has texted while driving. (How to Geek)
Meme come to life: Whoever gave e-car company Rivian a permit to shoot a commercial during an open streets event was either woefully ignorant or just woefully inconsiderate. Either way, I hope a serious inquiry comes out of this. (Seattle Bike Blog)
He made the switch: A Republican Oregon House member who represents the northern coast, and who I’ve singled out for his support of the transportation bill, was so disgusted by his party’s position on the legislation that he became a Democrat. (OPB)
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Regarding the protests that shut down the Vuelta, it’s interesting that a large number of pro cycling teams are vehicles for corporate sports washing of authoritarian governments. The particular protest was about the Israel premiere tech team, which has a connection to the Israeli government, which is actively committing genocide, and which is headed by netanyahu, who has only escaped prosecution on corruption charges by staying on as prime minister. In addition to Israel, major human rights violator UAE is the main sponsor of one of the best funded and most successful pro teams. Bahrain and Kazakhstan are also prominent team sponsors, each with their own human rights issues.
Perhaps even more troubling, two pro tour teams are sponsored by United States based corporations. The United States is rapidly becoming one of the most authoritarian countries with an alarmingly awful record on human rights.
How direct is that connection though? Do we just get upset over a name?
It is my understanding that the decision to put Israel in the name of the team was a deliberate attempt to burnish Israel’s image. It’s not an accidental or incidental association. Sylvan Adams, team co-owner, has been extremely outspoken in his boosterism for the Israeli war in Gaza.
Both Pro cycling teams in the Vuelta from Authoritarian USA are sponsored by Cycling companies, Israel Premier Tech is sponsored by an American/Canadian Business person who has emotional connection to Israel but is not government related at all.
There are teams sponsored by Arab countries, no doubt, I assume you boycott Professional Golf and Pro soccer also?
The NBA does a ton of business with China, so don’t watch basketball either….
This protest at the Vuelta makes as much sense as the Protest of Bikeportland for having Wilson as a guest speaker.
It’s complete performative bullshit.
Netanyahu can stop the war, no one else and disrupting a bunch of stuff is just Egos on parade.
You can’t use logic or reason with these protesters. I guarantee you they’ll still protest despite the kit change.
Loved the bike lock review. Of course, like everyone else, I wanted to know how my lock(s) rated (none if fact were reviewed but I can guess the results). At our community bike shop here in Greensboro NC we give out for free $9 cable locks that we know we ourselves can cut through within 10 seconds, but the 400 or so bikes we give away every year are technically worthless, so the cable locks are meant to be a deterrent rather than offer any real security. And the stories we get back from the recipients make us wonder why we give them out at all – in most cases, the stolen bike wasn’t ever locked in the first place – though to be sure we aren’t certain the bikes got stolen at all, they might have been traded, abandoned, or pawned instead.
Believe it or not, people elsewhere in the country are not roaming the streets with bolt cutters, angle grinders, or other theft tools.
The level of mayhem Portlanders are willing to accept just would not fly elsewhere.
> Believe it or not, people elsewhere in the country are not roaming the streets with bolt cutters, angle grinders, or other theft tools.
Guess you don’t get out of town much or read other media? Bike theft is fairly ubiquitous in much of the US and some of the fencing of stolen bikes is incredibly organized.
The Guardian bike lock article reminds me of this angle grinder resistant specific break down of locks if anyone is interested in upgrading. If I hadn’t just replaced my kryptonite fahgettaboudit mini I would consider one of these. The price difference for some of these aren’t much different than the beefier u-locks. I suppose I might upgrade if angle grinder attacks become more common here but *fingers crossed* no one has been interested enough in my bikes to bother to even attempt cutting one of my locks.
Do you have any opinions about disc locks, locks specifically designed to lock the disc rotor?
Maybe instead of classifying athletes by gender some new way should be devised.
Maybe it’s by muscle-mass.
Maybe it’s by height and weight.
Maybe it’s by their past performance.
Maybe it’s all those and other things I can’t think of.
Continuing to allow folks with a male’s body to participate in a sport event classified as female just isn’t working and likely never will. Maybe like I stated above, a completely new way should be devised.
I think USA Cycling is on the right track here. Let people live their lives, but have factual standards when controlled competition is a factor (especially if there is monetary prize/scholarships/recognition as a result of placing). Female in one category and then anyone else in the other seems like a workable solution.
Competition is never going to be completely fair, but we can make it as fair as possible
I’m waiting for a category for slightly athletic people without a freaky metabolism and only moderate skill at any particular sport, who aren’t really willing to put in the work to get better.
The reality is that even with years and years of effort, most ordinary people could never get good enough to perform at an elite level, so sports at a high level truly is an exclusionary expression of genetic extremes. Structuring the categories only changes who among that tiny elite have an advantage over their peers.
That’s amateur sports.
“Just isn’t working” is a an odd way to describe what should be pretty obviously a highly funded and transparent wedge issue campaign to radicalize people on a fringe topic that affects very few people – so few people that there isn’t no reason that we couldn’t be handling these situations case-by-case in ways that consider the context at hand and the actual people involved.
Heres the problem, more and more trans women never went through male puberty and dont have “male bodies.”
Trans women are not dominating cycling, or any other sports. They get a few wins here and there.
I wish someone would send the Business Insider article to PEMO, the mayor, and every member of City Council, with the message: Business Insider praises Portland’s bicycle infrastructure, which attracts visitors who then spend MORE MONEY in local restaurants and other businesses. Note that the worst thing the article says about Portland is that there is a lot of motor vehicle traffic — but hey, bicyclists can avoid getting stuck in it.
Maybe that would allow folks to trust that it’s not just a bunch of horrid upstarts who think bicycle safety is a net good.
You could do that!
Here’s an even better idea than sharing that texting/driving article with everyone you’ve ever known that has texted while driving: Just tell those people to put their fucking phones away while they’re driving, period, until they get to where they’re going.
Good grief, are we really this infantile?