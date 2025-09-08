Monday Roundup: Transgender racers, protests at la Vuelta, real-life meme, and more

Hi friends. Welcome to the week. Lots of great stories to share this week. See you if you can spot the ’80s hip hop song reference in my titles.

Below are the most notable stories we came across in the past seven days…

Wait! Before we get to it, this week’s Monday Roundup is sponsored by Nomad Cycles PDX. They’ve launched two locally-made e-bikes and you can order one and support them via their Kickstarter campaign.

Cycling in Portland is pretty great, actually: Lots of local advocates are sharing this story from a travel writer who says the secret weapon for the ultimate Portland vacation is a bike because it’s a wonderful way to experience our city. (Business Insider)

No bike lanes? No clothes! This is pretty good opening line: “As Houston peels away bike lanes, a group of cyclists plans to peel away its clothes and pedal through the city in protest.” (Houston Chronicle)

Transgender ban: Cycling’s governing body, USA Cycling, has taken a stronger stance against transgender women with a new policy that prohibits them from competition at all levels. Note this won’t apply to local races organized under the Oregon Bicycle Racing Association banner, because OBRA is an independent organization. (Cycling Weekly)

Protestors at the Vuelta: One of pro cycling’s highest profile events is reeling over disruptions from pro-Palestinian protestors, who are seeking awareness for the cause of human rights and do not appreciate a team funded by an Israel-based company, while organizers say the protests create major safety problems for riders. (Associated Press)

Keep your bike: A good lock is one of your best defenses against bike thieves, so check out this review of the best ones on the market before you buy your next one. (Guardian US)

It’s nobody else’s fault, so don’t do it: Please send this story to everyone you’ve ever known that has texted while driving. (How to Geek)

Meme come to life: Whoever gave e-car company Rivian a permit to shoot a commercial during an open streets event was either woefully ignorant or just woefully inconsiderate. Either way, I hope a serious inquiry comes out of this. (Seattle Bike Blog)

He made the switch: A Republican Oregon House member who represents the northern coast, and who I’ve singled out for his support of the transportation bill, was so disgusted by his party’s position on the legislation that he became a Democrat. (OPB)

The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.