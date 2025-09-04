Juan Carlos González announces run for Metro President

Screenshot from campaign launch video.

In a video that showed him riding MAX light rail and promised, “better transit that actually works for people” and “safe streets where everyone can get where they need to go,” Metro Councilor Juan Carlos González just announced his campaign for Metro President.

González, a first-generation American born in Forest Grove, has served on Portland’s regional elected government since 2018 and represents northern and western Washington County. He’s distinguished himself on council for his interest in transportation issues and currently presides as chair of Metro’s influential Joint Policy Advisory Committee on Transportation (JPACT). Prior to being one of seven Metro members, he was a director at Centro Cultural, a nonprofit that advocates for Latino families.

In 2021 I reported that González was the lone “no” vote on an amendment that would fund freeway expansion megaprojects. “To me these highway expansions represent an old way of doing business,” Gonzalez said at the meeting. “I question these projects, given the information that we have now regarding our need to act or climate future and prioritize communities that have been deprived of infrastructure investments.”

In 2022, González spoke about the importance of bus service on TriMet line 57, calling it the “backbone for tens of thousands of people who live alongside it,” on Tualatin Valley Highway. That highway is a major focus for González. He’s made its safety and transit issues a major part of his work. In fact, he hosts an annual clean-up along TV-Highway that happens this Saturday if you’d like to meet him.

This announcement by González has created a major buzz among the region’s transportation reform advocates, who see his ascension as a key piece to more progressive leadership on major issues like fighting freeway expansions and securing the financial support to build out the region’s bicycling, walking, and transit networks. González was around for Metro’s last major push for a transportation funding measure that failed in 2020 and sources say the pieces are coming together for another attempt.

In his campaign launch video (below), González shows several scenes of public transit and bicycle paths. At one point he stands in the middle of North Broadway outside Moda Center. Any elected official willing to sacrifice their body in that location is worth a look.

The election for Metro Council President is May 2026. No other candidates have announced a bid to run for the seat.

CORRECTION, 5:17 pm: An earlier version of this post mentioned current Metro President Lynn Peterson as a possible challenger; but Peterson will not run again. She has already endorsed González in the race.