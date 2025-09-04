Volunteer to be a Sunday Parkways bike bus leader

Downtown Sunday Parkways in 2019. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

I’ve got a feeling this upcoming Sunday Parkways Downtown on September 14th is going to be a very cool moment in the history of cycling in Portland. We are already going through a renaissance of sorts in terms of getting our cycling groove back, and this event just seems perfectly timed to capture all the momentum.

To make it even better, the City of Portland is organizing seven bike bus rides from neighborhoods that will descend on the downtown route en masse. It’s a fantastic idea and shows how the Portland Bureau of Transportation has really been showing up for cycling lately. There’s just one thing: They need volunteers to lead these bike buses! If that might be you, keep reading…

PBOT just around an email saying they need more folks to sign up for bike buses, which will start at 12:00 noon and 1:00 pm that Sunday — and then back home again at 3:30 and 4:45 pm.

Here’s more from PBOT:

As a Bike Bus volunteer, you can take on one of three roles: leader, middle support, or caboose. You’ll help keep the group together, ensure everyone has a safe and fun ride, and make the journey part of the celebration. All ages are welcome to join, so your expertise will help make the ride smooth and enjoyable for everyone.

If you are interested in this chance to be part of Portland cycling history, go fill out PBOT’s bike bus volunteer form.

See you out there!