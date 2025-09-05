Weekend Event Guide: Cyclocross on the beach, moonrise and more

Memory of the Bike Summer Kickoff Ride on June 1, 2025. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Happy Friday everyone. Here are my picks for the best things to do for bike lovers this weekend…

Saturday, September 6th

Harvest Cyclocross Race/Het Meer – All day at Vancouver Lake (Vancouver, WA)

It’s the big kickoff to the local cyclocross season! First in the Harvest series and a classic course with an epic beach run/ride that will give you lots to brag about to the uninitiated. More info here.

Tualatin Valley Highway Cleanup – 8:00 am at Home Depot in Hillsboro (West Side)

Meet Metro Council President candidate Juan Carlos González for his annual cleanup of this community corridor we’re all trying to make safer and better for folks who don’t drive! More info here.

Homebrewers Ride – 3:00 pm at Woodstock Park (SE)

A chance to connect with other brewers and beer lovers while sampling some excellent local brews and doing a 7-8 mile bike ride. More info here.

Art & Lit for Palestine – 4:00 pm at Laurelhurst Park (SE)

Zines, flyers, stickers and other “lit” are an essential part of community-building and revolution-making. Join the Revolutionary Bicycle Club for a ride that will inspire your creativity and show you local resources on how to make your own propaganda. More info here.

Roseway Parkway Plaza Grand Opening Ride – Wilshire Park at 4:00 pm (NE)

Join an experienced neighborhood greenway route leader for a ride to the massive new, painted parkeway in the Roseway neighborhood at NE 72nd and Mason. More info here.

Sunday, September 7th

Sunset/Moonrise Ride – 6:00 pm at Normandale Park (NE)

Local artist, author and historian Shawn Granton of the Urban Adventure League leads one of his highly anticipated rides to a mystery location where you’ll ponder life with friends as you watch the sun go down and the full moon come up. Bring snacks! More info here.

Floregon – 6:00 pm at Florida Room (N)

Florida transplants and lovers unite! This ride is, “a social ride celebrating Florida kids in Portland with endless summer vibes. A playful homage to dancers, culture… and, naturally, titties.” More info here.

Did I miss your event? Please let me know by filling out our contact form, or just email me at maus.jonathan@gmail.com.