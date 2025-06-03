This Wednesday at Bike Happy Hour: Live marimba band and e-bike legal expert

We’re back on SE Ankeny! (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

It’s our first Bike Happy Hour of Bike Summer, and it’s going to be a fun one!

Along with the usual great food, drinks, and merriment, we’ll have a special musical guest and I’ll sit down with a local lawyer to talk about a few pressing issues regarding electric bikes.

First up, we’ll be joined by Jangano, a youth marimba band that specializes in the music of Zimbabwe and South Africa. The band consists of eight local middle and high schoolers. They’ll set up on the redwood stage in the public plaza right next to Gorges Beer Co. Please come between 4:30 and 5:30 to see them play! For a taste of what to expect, see this recent performance on YouTube.

Jangano Marimba Band (Screenshot from DandaMarima on YouTube)

And then after announcements and open mic around 5:30 or so, I’ll chat with Chris Thomas, a bike law expert from Portland-based Thomas, Coon, Newton & Frost. Thomas’ firm wrote the book on Oregon e-bike laws and he’ll share what type of cases he’s seen and what you should know if you ride an e-bike. I’ll open it up for Q & A as time permits, so bring your bike law questions!

Hope you can join us. The weather should be spectacular. See you on Wednesday (6/4) in the Rainbow Road plaza outside Gorges Beer Co from 3:00 to 6:00 pm (at least).