Tonight (Weds) at Bike Happy Hour: Blanchet House, ped safety, and more

The scene during open mic two Wednesdays ago. (Photo: Geoff Hiller)

I’m excited to see everyone at Bike Happy Hour tonight. I’m 12 days post knee surgery and I am most comfortable on my couch still due to lingering pain, but there’s no way I’m missing two weeks in a row! Especially since the weather has cooled down and it should be a picture perfect night to hang out in the Ankeny St. Rainbow Road. This week we’ll have at least one special guest (you never know who might just pop in unannounced), some pedestrian safety lovers, a river swim pre-party, the release of my new 20-years of BikePortland Commemorative Stickers and other fun stuff.

Max Malany from Blanchet House will join us during open mic (5:30) to share some of the work this local organization is doing. Blanchet House is a nonprofit that provides social services to people in need. Max wants to tell us why this organization is important and he’ll give a shout out to a cool, upcoming fundraiser: the On the Ledge art show.

Bike Happy Hour will also be the pre-party spot for two rides that will leave from the plaza: the Pedestrian Safety Trivia Ride & Learn Ride led by Viv from the Portland Bicycle School; and the Duckworth Dock Summer Swim Ride, led by the one and only Joe “Bicycles” Perez.

New stickers! Mock-up of new banner by Aaron Kuehn.

I’m also excited to share brand new BikePortland stickers. These 20-year commemorative beauties were designed by BHH regular, graphic designer extraordinaire and man-about-the-scene, Aaron Kuehn. The dots around the outside symbolize two things: one for each year of BikePortland’s existence, and spoke holes that show how this site has been a hub for the community since 2005. Everyone who shows up tonight can grab one of these for free! I will also have the snazzy, new BikePortland hats for sale for $30 a piece. These are a limited run so get them while you can.

Aaron also designed us a new BHH banner that will hang on the Gorges Beer Co. pergola so that all the folks biking and walking by will know what’s up. There’s a surprise graphic on the inside of each of these that we hope will be a fun conversation starter for all you bike and urban planning nerds.

Hope to see you there tonight (Weds, July 2nd) from 3:00 to 6:00 pm. Here’s the run-of-show: