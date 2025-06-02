Monday Roundup: Protection matters, NEPA’s downfall, robotaxis, and more

Welcome to what will be a great week. I just have a feeling. Hope you enjoyed the nice weekend. Before I share videos of Council President Pirtle-Guiney riding on Sandy Blvd and the Bike Summer Kickoff Ride, let’s eat our vegetables and get caught up with the news from last week.

Here are the most notable stories that came across my desk in the past seven days…

Build it and they will come: We must push beyond paint-only bikeways if we want to increase cycling, says a major new research paper that used 6 years of longitudinal data in 28 US cities that found: “Protected bicycle lane mileage installed was significantly associated with bicycle commuter increases 52.5% stronger than standard bicycle lane mileage and 281.2% stronger than shared-lane marking mileage.” (Nature)

No more excuses: Every politician who supports projects that will increase VMT must be asked how they square that decision with the fact that global temperature rises in the next five years are likely to lead to crop failures and wide swaths of our planet baking in extreme heat. (Financial Times)

Carfree living, but do it in the Italian Alps: An Italian couple shocked their friends and family when they moved to a home in a rural, mountainous neighborhood and decided to forego a car and use two cargo bikes as their vehicles. (The Guardian)

Vehicular assault and social unraveling: As much as the topic pains me to think about, I’m glad that a major media outlet is treating it as more than just a one-off phenomenon and giving what they call the rise in “vehicle ramming” incidents the serious thought it deserves. (Washington Post)

E-bike power debate: Interesting new paper from a German e-bike industry association that is pushing to define e-bikes in a way that prevents them from becoming e-motorcycles, and how some folks feel that limitation could stifle key parts of the sector. (Bike Radar)

Why DOTs are broke: This must-read on the Highway Trust Fund should be required reading for every single elected official who thinks drivers already pay there fair share. (T4 America)

Way-no: Robo-taxi company Waymo is surging across the country and they’re very likely to make a bid for Portland. If they do, they’ll face a lot of scrutiny and skepticism from advocates and politicians — starting with this here media outlet! These things feel like just the latest tech-bro “fix” that’s riddled with downsides, the largest one being an increase in VMT. Bring it on, Waymo! (Wall Street Journal)

Less regulation: In a case watched closely by freeway fighters and other transportation reformers, the Supreme Court ruled to weaken the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, in an attempt to make infrastructure megaprojects easier to get over the finish line. (NPR)

Sensible cars: Contrary to popular opinion, I am not anti-car. I’m against car overuse and abuse. Take these wonderfully small and affordable “mibot” e-cars from Japan, which would probably not be terrible to share the road with. (EVXL)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.