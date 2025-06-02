Monday Roundup: Protection matters, NEPA’s downfall, robotaxis, and more

Welcome to what will be a great week. I just have a feeling. Hope you enjoyed the nice weekend. Before I share videos of Council President Pirtle-Guiney riding on Sandy Blvd and the Bike Summer Kickoff Ride, let’s eat our vegetables and get caught up with the news from last week.
Here are the most notable stories that came across my desk in the past seven days…
Build it and they will come: We must push beyond paint-only bikeways if we want to increase cycling, says a major new research paper that used 6 years of longitudinal data in 28 US cities that found: “Protected bicycle lane mileage installed was significantly associated with bicycle commuter increases 52.5% stronger than standard bicycle lane mileage and 281.2% stronger than shared-lane marking mileage.” (Nature)
No more excuses: Every politician who supports projects that will increase VMT must be asked how they square that decision with the fact that global temperature rises in the next five years are likely to lead to crop failures and wide swaths of our planet baking in extreme heat. (Financial Times)
Carfree living, but do it in the Italian Alps: An Italian couple shocked their friends and family when they moved to a home in a rural, mountainous neighborhood and decided to forego a car and use two cargo bikes as their vehicles. (The Guardian)
Vehicular assault and social unraveling: As much as the topic pains me to think about, I’m glad that a major media outlet is treating it as more than just a one-off phenomenon and giving what they call the rise in “vehicle ramming” incidents the serious thought it deserves. (Washington Post)
E-bike power debate: Interesting new paper from a German e-bike industry association that is pushing to define e-bikes in a way that prevents them from becoming e-motorcycles, and how some folks feel that limitation could stifle key parts of the sector. (Bike Radar)
Why DOTs are broke: This must-read on the Highway Trust Fund should be required reading for every single elected official who thinks drivers already pay there fair share. (T4 America)
Way-no: Robo-taxi company Waymo is surging across the country and they’re very likely to make a bid for Portland. If they do, they’ll face a lot of scrutiny and skepticism from advocates and politicians — starting with this here media outlet! These things feel like just the latest tech-bro “fix” that’s riddled with downsides, the largest one being an increase in VMT. Bring it on, Waymo! (Wall Street Journal)
Less regulation: In a case watched closely by freeway fighters and other transportation reformers, the Supreme Court ruled to weaken the National Environmental Policy Act, or NEPA, in an attempt to make infrastructure megaprojects easier to get over the finish line. (NPR)
Sensible cars: Contrary to popular opinion, I am not anti-car. I’m against car overuse and abuse. Take these wonderfully small and affordable “mibot” e-cars from Japan, which would probably not be terrible to share the road with. (EVXL)
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
This article has one thing wrong and one thing right. On the correct side, it’s the mass of vehicles that has the enlightened concerned. As a truck driver people fear my vehicle even at 5mph. Why? You are dead in front of a truck at 5mph. It’s not the same for a Honda insight. You have a good chance and even a child has a chance of living. Yet we keep allowing larger and larger.
On the scary gas we exhale gonna kill us, this publication sounds like a tin foil black helicopter has been publication. I get it many are gonna believe it but it’s just literally, all hot air. Focus on things you can actually see and prove. Like mass. Not a common gas gonna kill us. Local pollution? Sure. Greenhouse gas? Nope.
“Focus on things you can actually see and prove. Like mass.”
One of the great things about the Bike Portland comment section, is the occasional perspective of a commenter from the 1700s!
Unlikely; you’d probably just get scooted along. Same if a fully loaded freight train struck you at that speed.
Not even. The human body is pushed under and crushed. If you aren’t dead from an immovable object whacking you in the body/head. And then under the tires…but hey if you wanna try getting “scooted along”….
Ok, that’s a whole different thing. If you fell under the tires, even a Honda could easily kill you. Probably the most likely serious injury from a very-low-speed impact is being knocked to the ground and hitting your head on the concrete, something that can happen by hitting another bike.
Mass isn’t really the critical factor you make it out to be.
It’s absurd that this kind of ignorance is still so commonplace and even celebrated in some corners. Svante Arrhenius postulated the greenhouse effect 130 years ago. Just because you don’t understand climate change doesn’t mean it doesn’t exist.
Propaganda is a hell of a drug, and the oil and gas lobby has a lot of money to produce a lot of it.
In regards to the mibot from japan and it’s CEO,
Kusunoki highlights this necessity, noting, “In rural parts of the country, public transportation systems are in shambles. This might be hard for someone living in Tokyo to understand but at some point, it becomes necessary to have one car per person, not per household.”
Founder and CEO Kazunari Kusunoki emphasizes this practicality, stating, “Cars are simply too big. Seeing so many big cars traveling Japan’s narrow streets — that’s where this all began for me.”
Both of these can be and frequently are true. Personal vehicles are definitely too big and this article segues nicely with the piece on ongoing, deliberate vehicular violence.
The best thing we as a country could do is pass laws that create a tiered system for automobile use. The bigger the vehicle, the more stringent and exhaustive the training and more expensive the insurance. Start out with something like the mibot as a “standard” and then for every weight category (to be designated) increase the class time and testing exponentially. To get to the point of driving something like a large truck (Ford F150, Dodge Ram, etc) one should have to pass a test equivalent to what a semi truck driver has to pass now and pay a lot in mandatory insurance for the potential destruction such a vehicle is capable of doing to other drivers and pedestrians.
Also, Kusunoki acknowledges that if we as a society can’t pay for public transportation out in the rural areas, we are never going to get rid of cars. I personally wouldn’t mind a national debate on the merits of transportation and the future rather than the ongoing debate on the merits of energy wasting and foolish endeavors such as AI, the next generation of fighter planes and a whole lot of other items from the defense budget.
I’ve been driving various full sized pickup trucks since the 1990s and they are little different than the various cars I’ve had, so no, don’t need semi-truck driver training for that.
I think, just in general, drivers for ALL vehicles need more training, and re-training. People that break laws need more consequences. No more of this “I need to drive 20 miles so I should keep my vehicle even though I’m a drunk.” Let’em walk!
Or, if you want to actually change outcomes (because they’re not going to walk), let ’em take the Mibot autotaxi.
Transportation agencies can build an environment that selects for vehicles like the Japanese mibot or an environment that selects for Monster Trucks.
The absolute intellectual failure of transportation planning in the US, is to treat destinations (house, work, shopping) as immutable fixed objects, while treating the built and mobile elements of transportation (roads and vehicles) as flexible and creating them to accommodate destinations.
Transportation should be designed with intentional limitations that result in healthy, efficient communities. The size of roads and vehicles, the speed of roads and vehicles, the pollution, the negative externalities should all be actively minimized for the sake of better transportation, but also to control the growth and distribution of habitat and resources. Austerity should be allocated to thees elements that cause harm, whereas, walking, gathering, playing should be liberalized to the fullest extent that is possible.
The greater the difference between a vehicle and walking, the more that vehicle and its required infrastructure conflicts with healthy human habitat (and every other living thing.) There is a margin of conflict that is acceptable and can be managed, but the people at USDOT, ODOT and Metro and their predecessors are fumbling around lost with blinders on.
Most of the streets that are going to be built have been built. The time for creating a new standard for vehicle size so we can build streets (slightly) narrower has passed, just as rail systems will never change gauge again.
Right… because one thing we’ve learned over the past 100 years compared to the last 300,000 of human evolution is that nothing ever changes. This is obviously true for transportation because cities never change, roads are never resurfaced, highways and bike lanes are never built and speed limits never change. Major cities across the world that have shifted to limit oversized vehicles are imaginary or inconsequential. The construction on NE Broadway is a hallucination. Laws that regulate automobile size and incentives to buy oversized vehicles were brought down from the mountain on stone tablets.
You know I don’t believe that — see my comment, just below, where I said “We’re entering what I expect will be a period of the most rapid technological and societal change in human history.”
There are already plenty of restrictions on vehicle size and mass, so it would hardly be revolutionary if those changed and we applied some downward regulatory pressure on vehicle size. But I am skeptical that it will happen because cities start building infrastructure too small for existing passenger vehicles (and therefore police vehicles, delivery trucks, fire trucks, etc.) NE Broadway hardly qualifies; any existing vehicle will be able to comfortably drive there. What downward pressure is that project is exerting?
If you can point to a North American city that has started building streets that are actually too narrow for the existing fleet of vehicles to navigate, you might convince me. Alternatively, I if misunderstood your point, and you arguing merely that some streets might have narrower lanes in the future, but would still be navigable by the existing fleet, then we have no argument — we’ve been doing that for decades (even as vehicles have continued to increase in size), and I expect that will continue in the future.
What is a lot of fun is to carefully view old pictures of downtowns before and after automobiles became common (e.g. 1910 versus 1930 versus 1960) and how much narrower sidewalks have become, often even building setbacks increased as older 1890s buildings gave way to 1960s parking lots and parking garages. Portland was certainly transformed, but so were most US cities and quite a few overseas, particularly those bombed out during WW2. Car widths were maximized somewhere between 1950 and 1975.
Unfortunately, while cars maxed out decades ago, pedestrian widths continued to increase until recently.
It seems to me that one likely evolution of self-driving cars (which BikePortland readers keep telling me will never work) is the deployment of a fleet of mibot scale vehicles for quick trips around the city. While I think that sort of vehicle is unattractive as a vehicle to own, it would probably be quite attractive as a vehicle to make a short hop through the city.
Until you get crushed by a distracted driver in an F350.
Self-driving vehicle usage will continue to grow, but we won’t see a massive shift in general consumer behavior around cars for a very very long time.
You may be right, but economics and improved capability are likely to change that at some point. We’re entering what I expect will be a period of the most rapid technological and societal change in human history, so making any firm predictions with confidence is difficult.
Just bought a used Fiat 500e, which is only a bit bigger than the mibot, and it’s shockingly fun to drive! Suspension is a bit of an afterthought, but it has healthy torque and can fit anywhere. Full disclosure: it will replace some trips that we previously walked or biked…but it will also replace some ICE trips, so not sure how the total carbon footprint changes. I think a key use case for something like this is, unfortunately, as a second car. At least in the US, it’s a tough sell as a primary car.
But I’ll bet it would be an easy sell as a taxi for short hops.
Watts, any thoughts on the nature article and study showing that protected bike infrastructure does increase ridership? I may be remembering wrong, but I thought you had commented in the past that you didn’t think there was strong enough evidence of a link between protected bike lanes and increased ridership to support investment in protected bike lanes.
I haven’t read that article yet, so can’t comment on it, but my comments in the past have been that in recent years, there is a negative correlation between bike infrastructure and riding rates in Portland, so I am skeptical that infrastructure is the one weird trick we need to turn things around.
There are plausible reasons to think that the dynamics of cycling may be different in different cities; one example is that Portland saw a huge boom in cycling even before there were significant infrastructure improvements, while no such boom occurred in other cities.
My argument is that even if infrastructure would help induce ridership (which is certainly plausible), there are other factors that have proven more dominant here, and figuring out and addressing those is likely to have a greater impact on cycling rates than infrastructure would.
In other words, my position doesn’t depend on whether infrastructure can increase rates of riding; it can (and I believe probably does), it’s just that we’ve demonstrated other things are more important in Portland, even if we don’t yet know what they are.
I’m not one of them!
I hope by the time I’m old and grey (well I’m almost there LOL) there will be self-driving cars as I’ve seen many elderly folks who should not be on the roads at all.
Yes, there are many older folks out there who absolutely shouldn’t be driving, but the way our cities and suburbs are built, they have no choice. More victims of our blinkered view of transportation
I’m not necessarily against Waymo. It seems like they’re much more willing to share the road with a cyclist than most human drivers.