Bike Summer Kickoff Ride – Full Photo Gallery

(Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

What an amazing way to launch Bike Summer 2025! Thousands met up at Peninsula Park in north Portland for the 23rd annual event that includes three months of free, fun bike rides.

I’ll have a recap video and more thoughts Monday, but here’s the photo gallery. Sorry couldn’t snap everyone! Y’all looked amazing out there. Big thanks to Pedalpalooza organizers and Cycle Homies and all the volunteers who made this day so memorable!