Monday Roundup: Trump and traffic stops, ‘silver tsunami’, Waymo safety, and more

Happy Monday everyone. Hope you are all looking forward to the week. Remember Bike Happy Hour is back on Rainbow Road Plaza on Wednesday. I’m eager to see how that spot feels after our winter away and hope you can join us to meet the folks behind the upcoming Filmed By Bike festival!

Here are the most notable stories that came across my desk in the past week…

Traffic stops: The Trump Administration coupled ICE officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol for an enforcement action that targeted drivers’ immigration status. (AP News)

Tour de France fundraiser: A Beaverton man will ride all 21 stages of the Tour de France as a fundraiser for his mom’s medical condition. (Kerry Eggers)

Silver tsunami: Is Portland ready for a large wave of aging residents who might not want to — or be physically able to — drive a car into their golden years? A noted voice in transportation says cities need to prepare for a low-car future when older folks stop driving. (Streetsblog USA)

Way-mo safer?: I’m very skeptical about robotaxis, but with every year they are on the road, I feel like I need to at least be open to the data. And a major new report from Waymo shows very clearly their cars are safer for non-drivers than human-driven cars. (Mashable)

More transit funding: Transit advocates and a growing group of lawmakers in Salem say the proposed framework for a statewide transportation package doesn’t go nearly far enough. (Portland Mercury)

Transit talk: Portland-based transit consultant Jarrett Walker gives a very informative overview of the state of public transit in the U.S. in this podcast episode (transcript available too). (Volts)

Congestion pricing success: The evidence is crystal clear that charging people to drive cars into Manhattan is a resounding success. Now we just need replicate it in more cities — understanding that it’s only possible when driving alternatives are widely available and competitive. (NY Times)

Automated camera politics: Interesting dynamic around automated traffic enforcement cameras going on up in Seattle as local and statewide policies evolve in an attempt to improve traffic safety without police. (The Urbanist)

Local influence: What could help with the governance of big transportation projects? A greater understanding of how local elected officials can sway the outcomes and a statewide mandate for a quicker timeline to force key decisions. (Urban Institute)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.