Monday Roundup: Trump and traffic stops, ‘silver tsunami’, Waymo safety, and more

Traffic stops: The Trump Administration coupled ICE officers with the Tennessee Highway Patrol for an enforcement action that targeted drivers’ immigration status. (AP News)
Tour de France fundraiser: A Beaverton man will ride all 21 stages of the Tour de France as a fundraiser for his mom’s medical condition. (Kerry Eggers)
Silver tsunami: Is Portland ready for a large wave of aging residents who might not want to — or be physically able to — drive a car into their golden years? A noted voice in transportation says cities need to prepare for a low-car future when older folks stop driving. (Streetsblog USA)
Way-mo safer?: I’m very skeptical about robotaxis, but with every year they are on the road, I feel like I need to at least be open to the data. And a major new report from Waymo shows very clearly their cars are safer for non-drivers than human-driven cars. (Mashable)
More transit funding: Transit advocates and a growing group of lawmakers in Salem say the proposed framework for a statewide transportation package doesn’t go nearly far enough. (Portland Mercury)
Transit talk: Portland-based transit consultant Jarrett Walker gives a very informative overview of the state of public transit in the U.S. in this podcast episode (transcript available too). (Volts)
Congestion pricing success: The evidence is crystal clear that charging people to drive cars into Manhattan is a resounding success. Now we just need replicate it in more cities — understanding that it’s only possible when driving alternatives are widely available and competitive. (NY Times)
Automated camera politics: Interesting dynamic around automated traffic enforcement cameras going on up in Seattle as local and statewide policies evolve in an attempt to improve traffic safety without police. (The Urbanist)
Local influence: What could help with the governance of big transportation projects? A greater understanding of how local elected officials can sway the outcomes and a statewide mandate for a quicker timeline to force key decisions. (Urban Institute)
I’m guessing “might now want to” was supposed to say “might NOT want to”?
The USA and Portland desperately needs to move away from charging for parking (which creates very strong incentive for city governments to remain automobile-centric) to charging for the privilege of driving in urban areas and the decommissioning of public (and private) parking. Sadly, an unholy alliance of libertarian urbanists and short-sighted non-profits scuttled Portland’s proposed congestion fee. And not surprisingly, this market urbanist-centric blog pretty much ignored this very sad state of affairs. Example #1225 of how libertarian market urbanism leads to poor health and equity outcomes in urban areas.
Charging for parking is only market urbanism insofar as the parking charges are framed as creating an efficient market in car parking. It would be hard to look at Portland’s parking districts and conclude that is the goal based on their limited hours, low prices, and poor enforcement.
I think using whatever means we can to reduce auto dependence in urban areas is great, so would be fine seeing parking costs increase and congestion pricing. But doesn’t congestion pricing also introduce a perverse incentive to the local government implementing? Like they gain more revenue the more cars that enter at peak times – how does that meaningfully differ from the parking discussion? I view congestion pricing as a much purer distillation of market-oriented solutions than parking (though this is probably because parking policy feels inherently wonky and a bit silly, while tolls elicit a different kind of reaction from the public).
Sooooo … the very essence of Schoupian parking reform.
Some “means” are proven to generate transformative reforms (e.g. whole-sale removal of parking and congestion pricing [or bans]) and some are just incrementalism (greenwashing) that unintentionally or intentionally end up reinforcing Fordism.
What are examples #1224 and #1226?
I’m kind of curious what example #1 was which I can only assume set them on their interesting path.
Until it is clear that the charge to breach the city limits with an atomizer of literal and figurative toxicity (masculine is what we’re most worried about), is equal to 100% of income above the poverty level for anyone presenting with oppressor characteristics (cis, white (if only there was lower lower case for the ‘w’), male, neuro-convergent, abled, adequately visioned, excessive musculature, well kempt, etc.), I am going to hold out hope for a better solution on congestion pricing. As all biters of hands that feed, we must unionize our allegiance to eliminate all private enterprise and make sure everyone becomes a UN approved co-op citizen of urbanity, one on top of the other, side by side, shared walls and all.
**I am now adjusting my keffiyeh, raising a clenched fist and pushing “Post Comment”, in solidarity**
My initial look at the Waymo article per ADT technologies: I would feel way more comfortable about the reported findings if these three issues had been handled differently and were not potential red flags of doubt: (1) Waymo had waited to issue the press release ‘celebration’ after the paper was published AND widely discussed publicly in peer circles; (2) the research team had not been only “in-house”; and (3) the results of the findings (pg 1) had used standard confidence intervals and were not instead relying on wider than ideal confidence intervals (87% to 99% or 75% to 98%)*. [* “The confidence intervals of the Airbag Deployment and Any-Injury-Reported F2R struck comparisons done in the current study are still quite wide in F2R Struck crashes, so it may be too soon to draw conclusions.” Kusano et al pg 44. There may be other potential issues found upon further review.
And that’s before even getting into the likely outcome where these vehicles incentivize more and longer car trips, so we can’t compare mile-for-mile either. The more cars we have on the road, the more of all associated negatives we will have to deal with, from crashes, to pollution, to the negative feedback loop of cars creating an environment where it’s unsafe and uncomfortable to travel any other way.
There’s also the issue that even *if* if were true today that these robotaxis were a net safety improvement (which I’m highly skeptical of for so many reasons including the above) – even if that were true, there’s ultimately profit motive to erode service quality (by way of minimizing ongoing investment) which will ultimately lead to worse outcomes. Just look at any big modern tech company (Google, Amazon, etc) – as soon as they captured the market, they started making their experience worse in pursuit of profit, assuming it wouldn’t cost them anything because people lacked alternatives.
We haven’t seen that kind of profit-driven safety decline (at least not as badly) in ex: aviation thanks only to intense regulatory oversight, which we’re unlikely to see for robotaxis for a wide variety of reasons.
There’s enough of the vehicles on the roads now that we can start to evaluate whether they are encouraging longer trips. I don’t know the answer, of course, but I would be very surprised if they did.
I expect robotaxis to be much more regulated than private cars are. For one thing, complete, systemwide data will be available. I doubt they’ll be as tightly regulated as aircraft, but that’s reasonable considering they’re not as dangerous.
My thoughts also Todd. It’s fit for news but in no way does it suggest anything other than further research needed given that confidence level etc. That is, we need research to originate outside the company that has an interest in its own findings, as well as reviewed by peers. It is commendable they put the data on crashes on their website, so others can try to duplicate the results (and more than a little scary it’s the only AV company that has).
As SD said below, there are some very troubling potential results of allowing corporations undue influence on our public space: the diffuse ownership/culpability of an “acceptable” percentage of deaths by insurance companies, the use of US highways/stroads (some of the deadliest in the world) as training grounds without the public’s consent for AI to be used across the world, the increasing influence of design on urban streets that will allow for the storage and constant circulation of AVs.
Yes, robocars tend to not speed or run red lights or commit DWIs (except Johny Cab). But the whole host of problems associated with giving our streets to corporate interests is indicative of the lessons learned when Chicago decided to privatize its parking meters. Waymo doesn’t care about quality of life, it (not a person) only cares about profit. The main takeaway I hope we all can recognize is that cars are inefficient/dangerous regardless of the driver, and walkable cities, not auto-centric hell, is what we actually need.
I haven’t seen a lot of evidence that agencies like TriMet care much about “quality of life” either. Everyone has their mission, and that’s what they tend to focus on.
Cars may be inefficient on some metrics (gas powered cars emit more than a fully loaded diesel TriMet bus, for example, though less than a nearly empty one), but are quite efficient on metrics that people care a lot about, such as travel time and cost per trip (though that cost is largely subsidized so riders don’t actually pay it directly).
Portland did this without even a peep of protest when Uber illegally started operating in Portland. To add insult to injury market urbanists actually applauded the take-over of our streets by private-capital and VC-funded TNC tech unicorns, despite the predictable and now well-documented negative externalities (e.g. decreased use of transit and reinforcement of automobility — esp for young people).
Example #1224 of how libertarian market urbanism leads to poor health and equity outcomes in urban areas.
The problem with self-driving car safety is that it can be adjusted to maximize profit by the corporation. It can be adjusted to 5% less than human drivers, 50% or 99%, but the choice will still come down to political will and power. Having waymos on the road is not going to give lawmakers a spine to set policy that we should already have in place, and potentially could make things worse if the politicians are up against mega corporations instead of a mixed group of citizens who generally want to live.
Allowing self-driving vehicles on the road at scale, is a further step in giving private control to public assets- our roads and public spaces.
I am skeptical of the idea that there’s some “safety dial” that can be adjusted in the manner you suggest; that’s just not how these systems work.
But how has this played out in the cities that now have whole fleets of self-driving cars, either in the US or abroad? Are regulators overwhelmed by “mega corporations”? Are AV companies “dialing down” safety to improve profit? Is the public losing control of the streets?
What we know so far is that they are safer than human drivers. For those of us concerned with safety, that’s something to celebrate.
An issue I take with Waymo vs. “the typical driver” is that it’s not a very apt comparison. Unless things shift massively for Waymo on the cost front (it’s currently twice as expensive as an Uber/Lyft), it will only ever be a taxi competitor, and should have its safety judged relative to a professional driver.
There is no evidence to suggest that an autonomous vehicle is anywhere near the cusp of adoption in the consumer market, and trips taken via Waymo are not really displacing typical car trips, they replace typical cab trips – the market of which seemingly shifted massively with the introduction of Uber/Lyft but has stabilized since.
Right and even under those ideal circumstances where it is assumed an AV is fully autonomous, there is some question as to how frequently an intervention by actual humans occurs. That is, there appears to be a difference between how often actual drivers are required, and how many of those are reported (how “disengagements” are defined). So practically speaking a lot of AVs have a human correcting their behaviors, but it’s not at all clear how frequent and necessary those interventions happen. It’s also fairly clear that there is an incentive for corporations to reduce the number of these disengagements since that stat is most reported to the media and assumes (at least on the surface) to correlate with safety.
I agree; Waymo is much less likely to speed, get distracted, or drive drunk. The comparison with a human driver is simply unfair. But even compared to a professional driver, the technology has a good record (I assume… my neighbor’s son became a professional driver driving a small delivery truck as his summer job just after he turned 18 and had driven on his own exactly once after getting his driver’s license, and surely you read about the recent dustup with Skyline CDL School and the envelopes of cash).
That said, I agree with your second paragraph. We’re still in very early days, and it’s hard to know how this technology is going to be deployed (but it’s worth noting that just a year or two ago, the arguments on this very site were that the technology would never work and the it was just a techno-utopian fever dream).
Nonetheless, Waymo’s safety record is excellent, and it’s probably the worst now that it will ever be.
It doesn’t take too much imagination to see that one solution to the “silver tsunami” of people aging out of driving might be provided by the automated taxis that are demonstrating their excellent safety records in the real world. A good system of automated taxis might make it easier for seniors to give up their cars, which seems like a win from almost every angle (safety, efficiency, convenience, reduced parking needs, etc.)
https://finance.yahoo.com/news/5-6-billion-injection-hasnt-142440151.html
I am sure Utopia will be here at some point but not quite yet…
If it can’t work in LA, where is it going to work?
The problem in LA is that Waymos aren’t using the highway system, which is pretty much everything there. That is likely to change. It is also likely that the technology will continue to improve, as most technology does.
By the way, those “too expensive” LA Waymo rides cost about what it costs to transport someone on TriMet.
As I’ve said before, it will work, or not. And if it doesn’t, Waymo will disappear and we’ll be no worse off than we currently are. I’m not paying for it, so while I hope they succeed, I won’t pay the price of failure.
I spoke to my partner in crime that we hope that in 20 years there will be automated taxis (Johnny cab from 5th Element maybe?) that we can take and we won’t need to use a vehicle. We’ve seen people in their 80s and 90s that should never be allowed on the road still driving until their families forcibly took away the car keys from them. Oh the battles that were had over that are of epic legends.
Total Recall. Actually, a little too prescient with Musk’s robotaxi and Mars ambitions.
“How did I get in this taxi?!”
“The door opened. You got in. *eyeroll* ”
I should note that when he didn’t pay the 18 credits, Johnny Cab tried to run him over.
Thanks Verhoeven!
Automated taxis are currently very expensive, and I have yet to see compelling evidence that they will ever be even close to on par with public transportation on price. Given that retirees tend to be very price sensitive, and often on fixed income, I don’t think automated taxis really stand to be that strong of a solution (in a narrow economic sense for the price-sensitive retiree).
I can imagine a future where it’s possible and practical for a senior to ditch the car for a Waymo, but that doesn’t mean it’s a good future for everyone. We probably don’t need to rehash our weekly “investing in transit vs. automated vehicles” schtick, so I’ll leave it at that.
If they’re too expensive, people won’t use them, and they’ll fade away. Some investors will lose money, and we’ll have learned something. This isn’t really a problem, except that we’ll have to deal with the Silver Tsunami some other way.
We don’t need a single solution for every person. Some folks could rely on Waymos, some on traditional taxis, some on public transit, and some on their kids. Pretty much like today, but with an additional option.
Regarding Waymo: As I recently noted in a lengthy letter to the editors of Harvard Magazine,
“Vehicular violence exemplifies the harm that comes from falsely equating new technology with progress. Yet the [March/Apr 2025 cover] article readily engages in this logical fallacy when discussing “autonomous vehicles.” Companies now dangle the unproven promise of eliminating human error to promote a detrimental business model that will increase traffic, accelerate the climate catastrophe, and potentially increase deadly collisions, perhaps in ways we have not yet encountered (just imagine when cyberattacks target AV software). Mark Fagan downplays all the dangers of this new technology by suggesting there have only been “one or two bad events” that shouldn’t “end the experiment”; but many of us do not join Fagan in celebrating the fact that “way back when” safety concerns did not impede an unending embrace of automobiles and aircraft. Perhaps if safety concerns were taken more seriously then and now, we wouldn’t have 40,000 people a year killed by vehicular violence, hundreds of thousands of others badly injured, along with the many lives lost because of unsafe aircraft production and increasing air traffic—not to mention an ever worsening climate catastrophe that is already beginning to cause horrific impacts for entire generations (including current Harvard students), as well as countless other species.”