Monday Roundup: London’s success, Pee Wee’s bike, and more

Happy Monday everyone. I’ve removed the special notice from the site about my knee surgery recovery. I’m 24 days or so post-operation and feeling better every day. Still can’t bike around or cover events yet, but I hope that’s coming soon. For now I’m still only able to work from home, but I can work almost normal hours — except for getting to PT appointments and getting my leg up very once in a while. Thanks for your patience and support!
Here are the most notable stories that came across my desk in the past week…
Concerts and carbon: A study found that 80% of concertgoers arrived by private vehicle, but that only 60% wanted to. Learn about the latest thinking from major artists and promoters about how to make concert transportation greener. (Rolling Stone)
Boston bike troubles: Looks like the honeymoon is over for Boston’s cycling-friendly mayor as advocates feel progress has slowed — and even reversed — as the east coast city has similar challenges to Portland. (NBC Boston)
London did it: People on bikes now make up 56% of all traffic in downtown London’s “Square Mile” district during peak commute hours and the city has seen a 50% increase in ridership since 2022. (BBC)
Trucker bribery scheme: An investigative journalist uncovered wads of cash tied to peoples’ names and learned that trucking companies in Oregon and Washington were paying CDL training services to pass their drivers. This has created a huge safety risk. (The Oregonian)
$125,000 for Pee Wee’s bike: Given how iconic the movie is and the huge role his bike played in it, I honestly thought it would be worth way more than $125K. (TMZ)
Good distracted driving news: European regulators are helping push a very good trend — the return of analog buttons and dials to car dashboards. Overly digital displays are extremely unsafe and apps like Apple Carplay pose huge distracted driving hazards. (Wired)
Vehicular cyclists won’t go away: It’s truly exhausting how some veteran U.S. cyclists are preventing our country from leaving the dark ages of cycling infrastructure because their egos and self-oriented perspective cannot fathom that by advocating soley for their own interests they are needlessly hurting others. A protected bike lane debate in the southern California coastal town of Encinitas lays out this debate. (The Coast News Group)
Harsh crackdown: I can’t help but think this new policy of writing criminal citations for bicycle riders (instead of traffic citations) isn’t tied to Mayor Eric Adams’ embattled reputation among progressives. Or maybe it’s just typical NYPD being out of touch bike haters. (Streetsblog NYC)
America, welcome to the War on Cars: Rising prices in every aspect of car ownership have led to an over 13% decrease in the number of Americans who expect to buy a car in the next six months. (Newsweek)
Video of the Week: The delightful duo of Rimski and Handkerchief on their bassicle and bicycle piano playing music as they pedal to a gig. (Thanks to reader John B for sharing this!)
Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.
Thanks for reading.
Vehicular Cyclists: It may be tough for the ‘youngest’ active transportation activists to fathom…but there was a time when we transportation planners and engineers used to have to fight with other “cycling advocates” for protected bike lanes etc (and not just drivers and merchants)…as this article reminds us and my experience back in the 1990s/ 2000s. I just shake my head and think of the 50 years of lost momentum for this gap in protected facilities in federal design manuals (~1974 to ~2024). If I had a “Way Back” time machine this would be one of my first visits…to talk to John.
They still have to fight it. Just prior to the pandemic the city of Raleigh NC wanted to put in a series of buffered and barrier-protected bike lanes (mostly to imitate Charlotte NC, the largest city in the state, but also to reduce traffic crashes by removing traffic lanes) and they got fierce opposition from their own bike community who wanted painted bike lanes and sharrows. Ultimately the city went ahead with the better infrastructure but they were stunned by the opposition and who was opposing it. Basically what they found was that the opposition was mostly white, high-income, and used to driving to a location to then bike on their racing bikes; those who were students, or minorities, or state workers (Raleigh is the state capital) were generally in favor but were not vocal enough to have any noticeable impact.
We have similar issues with our local critical mass rides – the main opposition isn’t our government or police, but men and women in lycra.
The City of London (aka the square mile) IS a tiny portion of “downtown London” and is only 0.03% of metro London. This is also not the first time BikePortland has made this mistake, so please do better.
Thanks I’ll edit that
Thanks…although the square mile is small the low-emission zone and associated massive reduction in parking spaces* that was first established there is something this city should urgently copy.
*they did not “price” parking (libertarian economics), they got rid of this social evil entirely (socialist economics).
There’s only about 8,000 residents in the City of London (as opposed 14+ million in the metro area). It’s the medieval core of the city, it used to be walled – most of it burned to the ground in 1665 and was heavily bombed in WW2 – and it’s now mostly offices, government and tourist attractions.
SHOCKED, Shocked I say, that criminality is knit into the fabric of the trucking industry
I’m expecting the delivery of my (our) new car by the end of May! Traveling around the US this summer! Here we come!
Vehicular Cyclists: I heard an alarming reflection of this sentiment at the OATS conference: A planning director for PBOT was on a panel, and during the Q&A, he answered a question about Portland’s declining ridership. His answer was the Portand bike infrastructure has never been better, and the solution to increasing ridership is cultural. I nearly wept when I heard that! From the very top of PBOT on down, they DO.NOT.GET.IT. They honesty seem to believe that a few blocks of improved bike lanes scattered around town plus putting up greenway sing on dozens of streets without any accompanying diversion, stop-sign turning, daylighting intersections or improved street lighting is meaningful change. This focus on the “low-hanging fruit” started with Sam Adams. It seemed exciting at the time, make progress quickly and cheaply where you could, piggyback on other projects, etc. But there has been no follow-through. PBOT never came back and did the difficult stuff that takes design, engineering and commitment. People like this transportation planner who has been riding the streets of Portland for decades apparently lack the empathy or awareness to realize that a few sketchy block for them is a non-starter for most people, and that network is only as effective as its weakest links. If you took a map of Portland’s bike network and deleted every route that had a serious, safety deficiency, I think you would be left with a dozen or less isolated segments strewn around the City. Bike routes need to to be direct and simple to navigate, safe with buffers or diversion, easy to navigate and find, consistent along their length, and well connected to each other and to destinations.
“Portland’s bike network has never been safer” -PBOT claim. Maybe, but it has never been less safe either. PBOT has failed to move the needle on safety because they build incomplete projects. The Blumenauer bridge has to be the biggest bike-specific expense in the City in the last 20 years. They built it from scratch, but they still could not deliver a simple, straight connection on the north end- bike have to make a series of awkward 90-degree turns. There is still a stop sign on 7th at NE Davis FOR BIKES! We spend tens of millions on a bridge but can’t prioritize bikes here?! There is still no bike route north of Tillamook. Covid emptied out our streets while this bridge was being finalized, it is inexcusable to have such atrocious designs and utter lack of infrastructure. For a veteran cyclist, this probably works fine, but this is not how you support cycling as transportation for a broad swathe of the City. PBOT has spent the last 10-15 years building isolated segments of bike infrastructure and trumpeting their own “success” of building a network. I am truly afraid that they actually believe their own bullshit and do not actually know how or what to do. I read this article and despair the people who are supposed to planning our bike network are so steeped in VC mindset that we may not see progress for decades.
Please make this COTW Jonathan et al.
Particularly when those few sketchy blocks are often at extremely important places at the center of a network or entrance to downtown Portland (e.g., East Broadway). Simply separating that one half-mile connection to Williams/Vancouver would be a lynchpin. It is almost as if we need an 8 year old to design our network.
As much as Roger Geller and a few other PBOT folks has been a great part of Portland’s bike world, this appears to be the case.
It honestly feels like this is exactly who’s been designing our bike system, with all it’s weird doodly facility designs and lack of any kind of unifying concept from one place to another.
It started long before Sam Adams or even Bud Clark, it’s always been part of Portland’s civic mindset since 1851 (or lack thereof) – build it cheap and build it quick. Even the early paved bikeways of the 1880s and 1890s paid by subscription were disconnected.
While it’s clear that “vehicular cyclists” are a despicable group of nasty people who should be the first against the wall when the revolution comes, it is unclear from reading the article if they were the ones promoting the current “feels safer” bike lane configuration, or the ones claiming it would be dangerous (correctly, as it turns out). Or maybe they’re another group altogether.
From what I could glean from the article, this is a classic case of tension between people who prioritize a sense of safety (think of the 8-80s!) over actual safety. Both are important, but if I could only choose one, I know which it would be.