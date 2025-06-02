Thousands of riders and Oaxacan ‘Diablos’ dancers kick off Bike Summer

Sunday’s Bike Summer Kickoff Ride was memorable no matter what draws you to Portland’s bike scene. The event, which began with a pre-party just above a full-blooming rose garden at Peninsula Park in north Portland, had it all — and then some.

People gathered two hours before the 3:00 pm rollout time for a festival of cycling and community that has become an important part of the annual Bike Summer tradition. Folks were selling all types of interesting things, promoting their rides, or just soaking in the moment. There were vegan ice cream treats being sold from a tricycle, “awkward mimosas” for anyone daring enough to tilt their head back and try them, free bike repair, Bike Summer merchandise to buy, and more.

Just as I was talking to folks and getting my lay of the land, I heard Mexican music in the distance. At first I assumed it was for someone’s quinceanera or wedding (common thing to photograph at the rose garden on a beautiful weekend), then as dozens of dancers and musicians stomped through the cycling crowd, I realized it must be the work of the ride organizers: Cycle Homies.

The dancers wore costumes that featured devil-like features and long, winding horns. They stomped and pulsed to rhythms provided by powerful brass and percussion players. The group was Banda Herencia de Oaxaca from the Mixteca region, and one of the leaders of Cycle Homies, Esteban, said they were dancing a traditional “dance of the devil” while accompanied by chilena music. Esteban said the performance was a “cultural expression celebrated through a blend of catholicism and indigenous traditions.”

Everyone seemed to love the music and dancing and there was a long ovation when they finished. Suffice it to say, Cycle Homies took full advantage of the stage they were given as leaders of this big ride. And that was by design.

“The bike culture in Portland is beautiful,” Esteban shared in a short interview with BikePortland, “but I feel like there’s not a whole lot of representation as far as people of color leading rides or organizing rides. That was kind of my whole intention and goal when we first started this thing. I just wanted to see more people of color on bikes.”

For Lillian, a Bike Summer veteran who attended her first one in 2006 and has never missed it since, she’s drawn to the odd and quirky rides. Dressed in an old-timey, lavender outfit that included a hat woven with lace and flowers, puffy shoulders, and a corset-drawn dress, she described herself as the “merch wench” — otherwise known as someone who volunteered to sell Bike Summer merchandise.

“It’s the most magical time of the year,” Lillian shared, as she described her intention to dress up in pasta for the Pasta Ride. “I’m very excited about it.”

I bumped into Aaron and noticed “Bike – A – Sketch” scrawled on the front of his bike. At his Bike-A-Sketch ride on June 30th, Aaron said people will get together, but, “Instead of drawing a bicycle, they will bicycle a drawing.” Using a GPS tracker, riders will set out on different routes and draw lines, “On the canvas that is the city.” This type of creative interpretation of “bike ride” is what makes Bike Summer so interesting and fun.

The next person I bumped into was Geoff. He’s traveled all over the world as a photojournalist who covers society and culture. “This has got to be one of the most authentic gatherings of people,” Geoff exclaimed. “And it seems to be getting better and better every year. I just love it — people of all ages, shapes and sizes. I mean, Jonathan, it doesn’t get any better than this!”

Then it was time to ride.

We filled at least a half-dozen full city blocks thick with cyclists. Several thousand people pedaled together from Peninsula Park to Colonel Summers Park in southeast Portland. As riders stretched as far as my eyes could see, and that sweet, familiar cacophony of music, bike bells, and proclamations of “Happy Bike Summer!” rang through the air — there was no mistaking summer is finally here and it’s time to ride bikes together.

— Bike Summer was first held in Portland in 2002. The following year it was called Mini Bike Summer, before changing its name to Pedalpalooza from 2005 to 2023. Organizers are now transitioning the name back to Bike Summer. Find a ride and browse the full Bike Summer calendar here. Don’t miss the full photo gallery.