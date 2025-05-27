Monday Roundup: Shared streets, a true HAWK signal, flex posts, and more

Happy Tuesday everyone. We’ve got a short week, so let’s get right into it.
School bollards: When PBOT gets serious about school streets (notice I said “when,” not “if”) I really hope they order a bunch of these pencil bollards to keep drivers away. (Detritus of Empire)
Shared streets law: Washington has passed a new “shared streets law” and I’m jealous. It allows cities to establish speed limits as low as 10 mph and removes the requirement for pedestrians to cross at crosswalks and corners. It unleashes the possibility for “woonerfs” statewide. We need this in Oregon! (The Urbanist)
It’s the bike share: A key to London’s massive growth in cycling rates is their Lime bike share system, which has 30,000 bikes and offers “zippy” e-bikes that offer an easy and convenient way for folks to get around. (The Economist) 🔒
Is this why they call it a HAWK signal? 🤣: A zoologist has document a hawk in New Jersey that uses a pedestrian-activated crosswalk signal as a hunting aid. (The Atlantic)
Bye bye flex posts: The City of Denver says plastic posts that protect bike lanes are too ugly and hard to maintain, so they’re replacing a bunch of them with rubberized curbs. (Westword)
Best kind of bus driver: Seattle bus operator Nathan Vass (who was keynote speaker at Oregon Walks fundraiser event two weekends ago, by the way) is all about community and has written a book about what he’s experienced driving routes many other drivers try to avoid. (KUOW)
Fatality trends not good: “Since an all-time reported low of 623 bicyclist deaths in 2010, we’ve seen an 87% increase in bicyclist deaths with consecutive all-time records for the most deaths in the last two years of available data.” (League of American Bicyclists)
I have come to the conclusion that phones are the reason for the increase in crashes. I don’t know the solution, besides getting people out from behind the wheel.
Either spend billions on self driving (still some time yet) or disable the phones cell signal over 15mph (they could do this overnight if they wanted to). I understand the passenger’s connectivity would be sacrificed, but I imagine the social benefits would be worth it.
That’s not really our choice, of course, but disabling phones traveling over 15mph, while (probably) technically feasible, may have other negative consequences, and would, at best, reduce us to 2011 levels of carnage. Self-driving could push the rate far lower than that (like the 85-96% reduction in crashes involving cyclists and pedestrians reported a couple of weeks ago).
The thing about phones while driving that’s really frustrating is that there isn’t a clear mechanism for accountability. If someone is driving drunk, they have alcohol in their system that can be tested for via breathalyzer or blood test. If someone is speeding or driving recklessly, they can be caught via speed camera, cop with radar, or as a result of the crash investigation using skid marks and the direction/distance traveled of the vehicle post-collision.
Playing on the phone while driving has just enough plausible deniability to make enforcing the rule difficult. Back in the day you could look at call/text logs but now phones are constantly sending & receiving data whether or not you’re using them. No, officer, that wasn’t my phone in my had, it was a granola bar. Or, my personal favorite after I called someone out who almost hit me while staring at their phone “I was just looking up directions.” It also doesn’t help that I see a lot of police using their phones while driving : /
I think harsher penalties and stepping up enforcement couldn’t hurt. Even busting people scrolling at stoplights would help disincentivize playing on the phone while driving. I rarely ever see drivers on their phones when they have passengers, so there is a social expectation that drivers not be distracted. Maybe shaming drivers on their phone could be a motivator for cultural change? I could also see why someone wouldn’t want to or wouldn’t feel safe doing that though.
I think technology may fix that. As cars evolve with their own screens, more drivers will become distracted by their cars’ screens rather than their phones.
Have other countries seen similar trends since the introduction of cell phones?
Many countries in the EU have seen flat or decreasing numbers over the same period:
https://www.cyclinginjurylegal.co.uk/uk-cycling-accident-injury-statistics
My theory is that vehicle sizes in the US, combined with little to no attempts to improve infrastructure in the US, combined with an increase in cell phone use have lead us here. It is not the phones alone.
You forgot the most important . . . enforcement of the laws about distracted driving.
Phones coupled with the steadily increasing acceleration/speed and size/weight of cars are the only reasonable explanations I can think of. I’m open to other ideas, but I don’t have any at the moment.
Shared Streets: When I worked at PBOT we formalized “Pedestrian Shared Streets” as part of the Pedestrian Design Guide, with a volume limit of 500 vehicles per day and speed limit of 15 mph. These criteria are built on ORS 811.105, setting a statutory speed limit of 15 mph on “Narrow residential roadways” as defined by ORS 801.368.
I wondered if PBOT could go a step further, and use ORS 810.180 to lower the speed limit 5 mph more, bringing the final speed of these shared streets down to 10 mph.
Your comment’s timing is perfect for me, as I’m trying to get PBOT to do some things to improve safety on an already-designated shared street near me. I recall some discussion in past articles here (by a lawyer/contributor) about the possibility of creating 10 mph speed limits in Portland.
My feeling based on what I’ve heard so far from PBOT is that their engineers (at least the ones I heard from) have a poor awareness or appreciation of the shared street tools that others at PBOT have been (admirably) developing.