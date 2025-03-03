Guest Opinion: Modal filters are cheaper and work better than speed bumps

By northeast Portland resident and bike bus leader, Sam Balto.
Portland prides itself on being a leader in biking and sustainable transportation, yet the city’s approach to traffic calming on our Neighborhood Greenways is both outdated and unnecessarily expensive. The Portland Bureau of Transportation (PBOT) continues to rely heavily on speed bumps to slow down drivers when a more effective, affordable, and bike-friendly solution exists: modal filters (a.k.a. diverters).
For years, PBOT has installed speed bumps along our greenways in an attempt to reduce cut-through driving and keep speeds below 20 mph. But speed bumps don’t solve the core problem—cars still dominate streets that are supposed to prioritize biking and walking. Worse yet, speed bumps don’t actually prevent drivers from using greenways as shortcuts. Instead, they just make the experience mildly more annoying, often leading to aggressive driving between bumps.
Meanwhile, speed bumps cost taxpayers around $3,500–$7,000 each. A series of them along a stretch of greenway can easily add up to $50,000 to $100,000. That’s money spent on a solution that doesn’t address the root issue.
Modal filters, on the other hand, are a cost-effective way to truly prioritize greenways for people biking and walking. By restricting through traffic at key intersections, modal filters reduce the number of cars using greenways in the first place. They don’t just slow drivers down; they eliminate the need for most of them to be there at all. A simple concrete planter or curb modal filter costs a fraction of what PBOT spends on multiple speed bumps, while achieving a greater safety impact.
This has been playing out in my neighborhood of Beaumont-Wilshire where PBOT recently installed 11 speed bumps at a cost of over $50,000 on NE 37th between Fremont and Prescott instead of a modal filter which was presented to the neighborhood association board members before the project. To top it off, the issue on NE 37th is too many drivers, not too many people speeding. So why did PBOT choose the more expensive option? In conversation with PBOT staff, the modal filter was removed based on neighborhood association feedback.
PBOT has a chance to not repeat the same mistake. Since PBOT delayed the implementation of Mason/Skidmore Neighborhood Greenway Project until this summer, the agency could opt to forgo building five expensive speed bumps on NE Skidmore between 37th and 42nd (which sees 85th percentile speeds at 21 & 23 mph) and instead implement the modal filter design at NE 37th and NE Skidmore. This would help PBOT meet its own guidelines by reducing peak-hour traffic counts and create a more bike-bus friendly neighborhood greenway for two nearby schools. The modal filter should cost about $10,000 (even less without drawn-out neighborhood association meetings which eat up city budgets), instead of up to $35,000 for speed bumps.
The proof is in the numbers. When PBOT installed modal filters on SE Clinton Street in 2016, it resulted in a reduction of 35-75% of annual car trips on the greenway. The decrease in drivers was so significant that most bicycle users gushed about the improvement to the street. Compare that to streets with speed bumps, where car volumes remain a persistent issue.
It’s time for PBOT to stop spending more for less. This is especially important given their ongoing budget crisis, which will not slow down in the coming years. Modal filters aren’t just a better solution—they’re the fiscally responsible one.
— Sam Balto
Yes to all of this!!!
It’s great having infrastructure reserved just for me… and it usually is just me, just like shown in the photos.
Biking in Portland has never been better!
The big issue is that PBOT doesn’t want to reduce motorized traffic on greenways. Based on my conversations in the past, PBOT prefers speedbumps on greenways specifically because they don’t want to use a modal filter, they want motorists to be able to drive the length of the greenway.
This is a good example of PBOT spending more money than they have to on “safety infrastructure” to accommodate motorists. Even on Greenways cars are given the top priority.
100% agree!
Lots of great points here, I’d just add one more. The current method that PBOT is using for installing speed humps often involves leaving spots with no bump which I guess is supposed to make them nicer for firetrucks or something, but in my experience what you get is drivers swerving across the road to attempt to line their car tires up with the cuts so that they can proceed through without hitting the bump, I’ve nearly been hit head on by someone doing this on 28th. This is not an issue with modal filters.
Whenever I see a sign that says “Except bicycles,” I always add the adjectival phrase “greatest method of private transit!” afterwards, in my mind. Which I keep ensconced in my helmet as I ride on through.
I would prefer some sort of filter every half mile on greenways even it’s it’s just a partial one direction filter. PBOTs approach has been wildly different depending on the greenway. Harrison/Lincoln has five filters between 20th and 50th (1.5 miles) while Tillamook/Hancock has three or four (if you count the crossing at Sandy as one) from Flint to 92nd (5 miles).
It seems like a lot of it is directed by NAs other than the 50th filter I don’t recall a lot of push back for the ones on Harrison/Lincoln. Tillamook as been around the longest but I do remember a lot of contention about it back in the day. Before the law was changed and they flipped the stop signs there was one particularly crabby neighbor always bugging the police to do education campaigns for cyclists rolling stops along it.
I love modal filters and would really prefer to see PBOT do them more often. I hadn’t thought of the financial aspect but that is a really good point.
I’m not sure they are a panacea though. The stretch of Clinton mentioned in the piece is part of my commute and still has a shit ton of cars because of all the people cruising for parking in the afternoon.
Amen. Speed bumps are the surest sign of a lack of intelligent life on this planet. Bicyclist curse them for the bumps drivers race between them, stomp on the brakes and curse them for the bumps. SUV and passenger trucks (whatever that means!) barely shrug. When the city decides to compromise them with cutouts to facilitate emergency vehicles, inconsiderate louts swerve to align axles with the cutouts. The sad thing is that if drivers would behave like they were driving in their own neighborhoods, where their families were walking about, we wouldn’t need the bumps at all. Alas people all too often forget their community when they get behind the wheel of “a large automobile.” It’s far better to divert traffic away from the greenways every few blocks than try to slow it down with ineffective methods.
Up in St. Johns I would like to see diverters on Smith and more on Central plus some on the cross streets to encourage motor vehicles to stay on Lombard, St. Louis/Fessendon and Columbia. Get the cars out of walkable neighborhoods and people will thrive.
Stph
Modal filters will give greenways some amenity value for people not in cars. That’s almost everyone at some time or other. The existing bold lines on the bike map don’t function a lot differently than ordinary neighborhood streets for bike riders and they look like through streets for car drivers. People know which streets don’t have stop signs.