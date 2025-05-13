New bus service gets you (and your bike) to the Oregon Coast carfree

The northern route stops in Astoria. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Just in time for summer fun, there’s a new transit option to the Oregon Coast — and if you book your tickets in advance, you can even take your bicycle along with you.

The North Coast Express is a new shuttle service that will depart Friday through Sunday mornings from Sunset Transit Center in Beaverton. There will be two routes to choose from: a northern route that makes stops in Seaside, Cannon Beach, and Astoria; and a southern route with stops at Rockaway Beach and Tillamook Creamery. Round trip tickets cost $49.99.

The service will be operated by Ecoshuttle and is funded through a mix of Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grants, as well as funding from Travel Oregon, Travel Portland, and other tourism development agencies. Set up as a pilot project, the goal of the new service is to demonstrate how popular and effective a shuttle bus can be in reducing single-occupancy vehicle travel. If all goes according to plan, the agencies behind the ride hope to solidify the service as a long-term option.

(Details from the Ride Guide)

The buses are equipped with free WiFi, charging ports and restrooms.

If you want to bring your bike, make sure you book a “large items” ticket and do so in advance because there’s limited availability to store large items on each trip. If you book a large item ticket, you can bring a bicycle that weighs up to 50 lbs (which excludes almost every e-bike) and measures 70 x 41 x 8.5 inches (what North Coast Express calls a “regular size” bike). Also note that you will be responsible for loading your own bicycle in the storage area.

The North Coast Express launches Friday May 23rd and will operate Fridays through Sundays through the end of August. Tickets and more information here.