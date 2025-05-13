New bus service gets you (and your bike) to the Oregon Coast carfree

Just in time for summer fun, there’s a new transit option to the Oregon Coast — and if you book your tickets in advance, you can even take your bicycle along with you.
The North Coast Express is a new shuttle service that will depart Friday through Sunday mornings from Sunset Transit Center in Beaverton. There will be two routes to choose from: a northern route that makes stops in Seaside, Cannon Beach, and Astoria; and a southern route with stops at Rockaway Beach and Tillamook Creamery. Round trip tickets cost $49.99.
The service will be operated by Ecoshuttle and is funded through a mix of Oregon Department of Transportation (ODOT) and federal Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) grants, as well as funding from Travel Oregon, Travel Portland, and other tourism development agencies. Set up as a pilot project, the goal of the new service is to demonstrate how popular and effective a shuttle bus can be in reducing single-occupancy vehicle travel. If all goes according to plan, the agencies behind the ride hope to solidify the service as a long-term option.
The buses are equipped with free WiFi, charging ports and restrooms.
If you want to bring your bike, make sure you book a “large items” ticket and do so in advance because there’s limited availability to store large items on each trip. If you book a large item ticket, you can bring a bicycle that weighs up to 50 lbs (which excludes almost every e-bike) and measures 70 x 41 x 8.5 inches (what North Coast Express calls a “regular size” bike). Also note that you will be responsible for loading your own bicycle in the storage area.
The North Coast Express launches Friday May 23rd and will operate Fridays through Sundays through the end of August. Tickets and more information here.
I’m excited for this!
I keep thinking about visiting Astoria and leaving my car at home but trading a two hour drive for a four hour bus trip isn’t seeming that attractive.
Anyone have recent experience taking a bike on the Point bus to Astoria? It’s definitely less money. It’s also a milk run with multiple stops but there’s an earlier departure (8:30AM from Union Station) with arrival in Astoria before lunch plus an evening route option.
Is the round-trip day-of only, or can you go out on Saturday and return Sunday (for example) without buying another ticket?
They have this in the terms and conditions:
“4. Ticketing and Refund Policy
Tickets are valid only for the date and route listed and are non-transferable. Tickets may be canceled for full refund up to 24 hours before your trip. No refunds are given for missed departures, rider error, or no-shows.”
Based on that. I think no, you can’t use the same ticket to return on a different day.
I didn’t see it written anywhere, but when you choose your tickets, you choose multiple dates, and for each date you choose outbound or inbound. The price was $50 for the scenario you described. So it seems that that’s the price for two tickets basically.
They could make that more clear.
I hope you can take boards that are longer than 70″ in August.
Is this in addition to the two buses that already go to the coast? The Amtrak bus goes to cannon beach and north while “The Wave” goes to Tillimook. Both of these have bike space.
I personally prefer leaving from a more central location downtown but if this new bus gets people from the west suburbs to try it out, that is great.
Great to see a new transit option out to the coast. Notable that LinkLane, providing service between Eugene and Florence, will cost you $10 for a round trip.