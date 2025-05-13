Bike Happy Hour back at Rainbow Road this week with special guests Filmed by Bike

Bike Happy Hour, February 7th, 2024. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

This Wednesday (tomorrow!) we’re bringing the Bike Happy Hour gathering back home. After a wonderful winter stint at Migration Brewing on North Williams Avenue, I’m excited to announce that this week we’ll return to Gorges Beer Co on SE Ankeny between 27th and 28th.

You might recall we headed north back in November after Gorges and Ankeny Tap & Table owner Travis Preece temporarily closed down both businesses to re-assess and remodel. Now that Travis has re-opened Gorges (in the space that used to be Ankeny Tap), I’m excited to bring our weekly get together back to the carfree plaza! Rainbow Road has grown into one of the coolest carfree plazas on the east side, and the block is full of energy and enthusiasm. Next to Gorges’ tables is the City of Portland’s public plaza which they recently furnished with gorgeous redwood benches and chairs.

Also this week we’ll be joined by the new crew behind Filmed By Bike, Portland’s homegrown bike movie fest that happens this coming weekend, May 16th, 17th and 18th. Alden Roth and Erik Douds will be on hand to share the scoop on all the bike fun goodness coming your way as part of FBB. They’ve put together an exciting mix of rides, filmmaker events, and parties to go along with the fantastic films that made the cut for this years screenings.

So come on out and join us!

As always, everyone is welcome at Bike Happy Hour. Don’t wait for an invitation to come and talk with us! If you have something to share — a project you need help with, an event to promote, a speech you want to give — just grab the mic and go for it. I’ll be there from 3:00 to 6:00 if you want to chat. There will be free appetizers coming out around 4:00 and we do announcements and open mic at 5:30. Remember to bring your name tags and get your sticker for showing up, or get a tag from me if you need one.

What else can you do at Bike Happy Hour? Bring bike gear to swap or sell, bring a craft to do and/or share with others, eat yummy food and enjoy great drinks, geek out at the cool bikes, and so on and so forth.

Can’t wait to see everyone in the plaza!