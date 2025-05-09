Podcast: In The Shed Episode 38



My co-host Eva Frazier and I are back with another fun chat about all things bikes and Portland.

In this episode, Eva and I talked about:

My recent total knee replacement surgery

Cycle Oregon Block Party

Why we need to visually capture bike traffic in Portland

Bike Summer for newbies and veterans

Recent Portland City Council topics

Why it’s time for Portland to empower citizen volunteers to improve our streets

Unhinged Nextdoor posts about Rose City Golf Course trail plan

How it’s nearly impossible to ride a reverse steering bike… and the challenges of super tall bikes.

and more!

Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.