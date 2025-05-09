Podcast: In The Shed Episode 38

My co-host Eva Frazier and I are back with another fun chat about all things bikes and Portland.
In this episode, Eva and I talked about:
- My recent total knee replacement surgery
- Cycle Oregon Block Party
- Why we need to visually capture bike traffic in Portland
- Bike Summer for newbies and veterans
- Recent Portland City Council topics
- Why it’s time for Portland to empower citizen volunteers to improve our streets
- Unhinged Nextdoor posts about Rose City Golf Course trail plan
- How it’s nearly impossible to ride a reverse steering bike… and the challenges of super tall bikes.
- and more!
Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.
