Podcast: In The Shed Episode 38

My co-host Eva Frazier and I are back with another fun chat about all things bikes and Portland.

In this episode, Eva and I talked about:

  • My recent total knee replacement surgery
  • Cycle Oregon Block Party
  • Why we need to visually capture bike traffic in Portland
  • Bike Summer for newbies and veterans
  • Recent Portland City Council topics
  • Why it’s time for Portland to empower citizen volunteers to improve our streets
  • Unhinged Nextdoor posts about Rose City Golf Course trail plan
  • How it’s nearly impossible to ride a reverse steering bike… and the challenges of super tall bikes.
  • and more!

Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.

