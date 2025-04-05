Thousands of people took park in the Hands Off rally and march today. I don’t have time to share thoughts, but wanted to get my full gallery here on the front page.
Immense crowd at anti-Trump ‘Hands Off’ rally and march
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Just got back from this. It was great. I saw you riding past some police barriers did they not have any problem with you going through them or did you get permission ahead of time?
I just went past. I didn’t ask. They didn’t mind.
Portland must be among the least BIPOC cities in America judging fro the photos, though to be sure the local protests here were also overwhelmingly non-BIPOC in a city that is 60% BIPOC. Perhaps BIPOC protesters feel much more likely to be targeted by law enforcement than non-BIPOC protesters? Or maybe they are more likely to hide from press photographers?
Question for y’all: Our protesters overwhelmingly drove to our protest in our normally-dead downtown using our normally-empty parking garages, as our transit usage is small potatoes compared to Portland and our bike mode share is the usual 0.20% you see in most of the country; How did Portland’s protesters get to the event? Did TriMet offer increased or special services? Were there special bike buses around town?
Looked like a gorgeous day for it.
We went over the Hawthorne. The bridge was raised when we got there and there were 10 times more cyclists and pedestrians than cars.
Walking around during the protest every bike rack was full. It was a glorious day. After the march all the local places were swamped.
We biked from the Tigard protest to the Portland protest! Along the way we saw SO MANY people standing at Trimet bus stops with protest signs waiting to take public transit downtown! It was so good to see! I was told that the buses were packed. It would be interesting to see ridership numbers from Trimet!