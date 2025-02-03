Monday Roundup: Mt. Tam, Trump, tunnels, and more

Welcome to the week. It’s a strange, confusing, and concerning time as the Trump Administration runs wild over our government and institutions. As we continue to understand how he will impact our country, this week’s roundup should help you learn what’s going on with transportation policy and beyond.

Trump and transportation: Biggest story of the week is what the impact of the Trump Administration will be on transportation policy and projects. David Zipper has a solid look at what’s going on and what cities can do about it. (Fast Company)

Trump doing Trump things: President Donald Trump’s zeal for upending everything he thinks liberals like has led to a funding freeze of road safety grants. (Streetsblog USA)

Social engineering: The US DOT under Trump has floated a memo that would tie transportation funding to very specific demographic statistics including giving priority to places with high birth rates. But yeah let’s talk about how bike lanes are social engineering. (Construction Dive)

Boring Tunnel is actually, well, boring: Noted transit expert Jarrett Walker has long been skeptical of Elon Musk’s “Vegas Loop” and using it for the first time has only strengthened that skepticism. (Human Transit)

Same ol’, same ol’?: After off-road cycling advocates spent six years of working in good faith to successfully gain access to trails on Mt. Tam (the birthplace of mountain biking) in California, a few conservation groups have filed a lawsuit to prevent it from happening. It’s the same playbook of stalling and NIMBYism every damn time and it’s getting old. “Liberate Mt. Tam” is the very fitting riders’ battle cry. (Outside)

Humans make the difference: Turns out that when people put their bodies on the line, it inspires change. Protesting gets the goods, says a new study that looked at People Protected Bike Lanes. (Streetsblog SF)

Speed limit(ers): You won’t agree to speed limiting technology in every car? Fine. How about requiring them in the car of people with a history of reckless and fast driving? That’s what a bill in the Washington Legislature aims to do. (Washington Standard)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.