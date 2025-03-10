Monday Roundup: Talk a mile, European influence, concusssions, and more

Welcome to the week. Here are the most notable news items our community has come across in the past seven days…

Don’t knock it: An experimental, carfree neighborhood built from a vacant lot outside of Phoenix, Arizona has found its most rabid fans: the people who live there. (Dwell)

Heady stuff: An upcoming review of research will show that, “Road cycling has the highest proportion of head, neck, and facial injuries of all cycling disciplines and yet also has one of the lowest reported rates of concussions.” (Escape Collective)

Cycling and civil rights: A cycling club biked from Selma to Montgomery to retrace the famous civil rights era march and to show how riding bikes can play a role in preserving history. (Scalawag Magazine)

Display drama: Former motorsport engineer and OnlyFans personality Sabrina Fischer has co-developed a handlebar for roadies with a large digital display—and caused a stir in the industry while doing it. (Cycling Weekly)

Power of walking: A Portland nonprofit connects Black youth with police officers and trainees so they can literally walk a mile in each others’ shoes. (OPB Think Out Loud)

An American leader in Europe: A woman who grew up in a Chicago suburb is head of the European Cyclists Federation, a leading bike advocacy group that lobbies for cycling on a global scale. (NY Times)

Epic spring classic: It’s an exciting time of year for bike racing fans and the amazing Tadej Pogacar gave classics lovers a feast with his roller-coaster win at Strade Bianche, becoming the first male rider to win it back-to-back. (BBC)

How to clean up a city: London’s mayor is celebrating a new report that shows his Ultra Low Emissions Zone has cut toxic emissions and improved air quality for millions of his voters. (Guardian)

Thanks to everyone who sent in links this week. The Monday Roundup is a community effort, so please feel free to send us any great stories you come across.