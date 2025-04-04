Podcast: In The Shed Episode 37

We’re back! Yes we missed a few weeks but we’re back and better than ever (if I do say so myself). This was such a fun conversation. We touched on all types of stuff — from the politics of the I-5 Rose Quarter project, to Eva’s new “Saturdays in May” ride series coming next month. Be sure to listen so you’re not the only one in your friend circle to not know what’s going on.
But first, here’s my cool new Metropolis Cycles tie-dye t-shirt! Thanks Brad!
And here’s a partial list of stuff we talked about and handy-dandy links to follow along with:
- Thoughts on the I-5 Rose Quarter vote at Metro Council and why I’m disappointed in Lynn Peterson and Duncan Hwang. And the bad optics of white urbanists opposing the project while Black Portlanders support it.
- Ladds 500 is next weekend! (4/12)
- Protest season is here. Hands Off Rally is Saturday, 4/5
- Eva shares her “Saturdays in May” ride series.
- Why hasn’t PBOT revealed downtown Sunday Parkways route?
- How you can eat and drink your way through the week with Portland bike events.
- New segment of the Green Loop through North Park Blocks
- New bike lane coming to NE Prescott
- A preview of my interview with Portland City Councilor Candace Avalos
- How’d he get there? I share my route from North Portland (Peninsula Park) to SE 122nd and Stark (Midland Library).
- Legislative transportation package draft is out. Why the bike tax is so annoying.
- April 26th is carfree 82nd Ave Parade and a Cycle Oregon Block Party at Baerlic Brewing in Southeast.
Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.
