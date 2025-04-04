Podcast: In The Shed Episode 37

We’re back! Yes we missed a few weeks but we’re back and better than ever (if I do say so myself). This was such a fun conversation. We touched on all types of stuff — from the politics of the I-5 Rose Quarter project, to Eva’s new “Saturdays in May” ride series coming next month. Be sure to listen so you’re not the only one in your friend circle to not know what’s going on.

But first, here’s my cool new Metropolis Cycles tie-dye t-shirt! Thanks Brad!

And here’s a partial list of stuff we talked about and handy-dandy links to follow along with:

Listen in the player above or wherever you get your podcasts.

