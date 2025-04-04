Podcast: In The Shed Episode 37

Just realized we are both wearing cardigans. Hahaha!



We’re back! Yes we missed a few weeks but we’re back and better than ever (if I do say so myself). This was such a fun conversation. We touched on all types of stuff — from the politics of the I-5 Rose Quarter project, to Eva’s new “Saturdays in May” ride series coming next month. Be sure to listen so you’re not the only one in your friend circle to not know what’s going on.

And here’s a partial list of stuff we talked about and handy-dandy links to follow along with:

