Podcast: In The Shed Episode 35



A special Thursday edition, since I’ll be gone tomorrow (headed to Washington D.C. on an educational trip to museums and government buildings with my wife and 8th grade son).

Had such a fun chat with the wonderful Eva Frazier. Here’s a taste of what we touched on this episode:

Update on BikeLoud’s Bike Buddy program (they hired someone!)

Route finding from NE 156th and Halsey to Bike Happy Hour with our new iPad mapping technology!

Trump coming into office and what it means locally

The need for more events to build a more resilient community

Eva’s visit to Lloyd Center (and Portland’s skate culture)

Fareless Square history

New bike brand Primos Cycles

Local media rant (and how KATU plagiarized a BikePortland story)

Why I was annoyed by the Justin Timberlake on the Bike Bus thing

What consequence for the Springwater drunk driver from last May?

Cool event alert: City of Possibility

and more!

