Podcast: In The Shed Episode 35

A special Thursday edition, since I’ll be gone tomorrow (headed to Washington D.C. on an educational trip to museums and government buildings with my wife and 8th grade son).
Had such a fun chat with the wonderful Eva Frazier. Here’s a taste of what we touched on this episode:
- Update on BikeLoud’s Bike Buddy program (they hired someone!)
- Route finding from NE 156th and Halsey to Bike Happy Hour with our new iPad mapping technology!
- Trump coming into office and what it means locally
- The need for more events to build a more resilient community
- Eva’s visit to Lloyd Center (and Portland’s skate culture)
- Fareless Square history
- New bike brand Primos Cycles
- Local media rant (and how KATU plagiarized a BikePortland story)
- Why I was annoyed by the Justin Timberlake on the Bike Bus thing
- What consequence for the Springwater drunk driver from last May?
- Cool event alert: City of Possibility
- and more!
Oh hi Taylor! I’m debating putting that plagiarism here on the front page to call even more attention to it. Sort of tracks with other stories about the rise of shit local reporting from corporate outlets.
I ride from Parkrose (122nd and Halsey) west (and then back) throughout the week. Halsey, Tillamook then 53rd to Glisan is my go-to. Golf course ride sounds great as well! BTW, Local history wise, Steve the Amateur Historian on youtube rules! Cool Podcast! Thx!
Hey Tommy what’s up? Hope you are good. I’ll have to check out that Steve guy on YT. Love me some local history. On that note, I need to have Beth Hamon over at the shed to tell stories of Old Portland from the eyes of someone without a car.
Hey Jonathan! Racing season’s about to start! We race fixies(and geared bikes) at PIR starting April 14th for like 7 Mondays. Its so fun!! I’d love for an OBRA representative to speak with you on your podcast sometime! Hope to see plenty of racers at the road and off road races this year. Thanks for everything!