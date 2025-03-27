New video shares best view yet of ‘Green Loop’ cycling facility

View looking north from NW Glisan. (Screenshot from video by PLACE)

A video shown at an open house earlier this month for the North Park Blocks Extension project created a stir among those who viewed it. The video shows the most detailed conceptual rendering of a project that I’ve ever seen. Someone told me about it excitedly a day or so ago and project staff with the Portland Parks Bureau (the agency leading the project) have finally made the video public.

To back up a bit, the North Park Blocks Extension Project will expand the Park Blocks north of NW Glisan and eventually connect them to the Broadway Corridor redevelopment. In addition to an exciting new public space, I’ve covered this project because of how it includes a major piece of the Green Loop. In June 2024 I shared a few of the design concepts the Parks Bureau was considering. Now they’ve narrowed it down to one choice and have opened a new public feedback phase to help them flesh out the design.

This new video released today is part of an open house and online survey that is open through March 31st at 5:00 pm. Watch the video and see more stills of the bikeway below the jump.

This meander reinforces that some sections of the Green Loop are not meant for fast bike travel. Note the separation of walking from biking. Bikeway as it goes under the ramp. Headed up the ramp. View of downtown looking south from the ramp.

The video was created by PLACE, an architecture firm hired by Portland Parks. It offers an awesome view of what’s in store for the North Park Blocks and gives us our best perspective yet on how cycling will work on this section of the Green Loop. This is just one piece of the larger loop that is enshrined in Portland’s all-powerful Comprehensive Plan as a route through the central city that utilizes the Tillikum and Broadway bridges. Progress on the Green Loop is strong right now, according to Friends of Green Loop Executive Director Keith Jones. In addition to the North Park Blocks Extension, a segment of the route adjacent to the new Darcelle Plaza is also in the works. Jones told me today that both PBOT and Prosper Portland have made Green Loop-related hires recently and he expects a Green Loop Concept Plan effort to being next year.

Getting back to the video, note that the ramp you see at the end will take riders through the future Broadway Corridor development and deliver them to the western landing of the Broadway Bridge (hence the elevation gain).

