New video shares best view yet of ‘Green Loop’ cycling facility

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
11
View looking north from NW Glisan. (Screenshot from video by PLACE)

A video shown at an open house earlier this month for the North Park Blocks Extension project created a stir among those who viewed it. The video shows the most detailed conceptual rendering of a project that I’ve ever seen. Someone told me about it excitedly a day or so ago and project staff with the Portland Parks Bureau (the agency leading the project) have finally made the video public.

To back up a bit, the North Park Blocks Extension Project will expand the Park Blocks north of NW Glisan and eventually connect them to the Broadway Corridor redevelopment. In addition to an exciting new public space, I’ve covered this project because of how it includes a major piece of the Green Loop. In June 2024 I shared a few of the design concepts the Parks Bureau was considering. Now they’ve narrowed it down to one choice and have opened a new public feedback phase to help them flesh out the design.

This new video released today is part of an open house and online survey that is open through March 31st at 5:00 pm. Watch the video and see more stills of the bikeway below the jump.

This meander reinforces that some sections of the Green Loop are not meant for fast bike travel.
Note the separation of walking from biking.
Bikeway as it goes under the ramp.
Headed up the ramp.
View of downtown looking south from the ramp.

The video was created by PLACE, an architecture firm hired by Portland Parks. It offers an awesome view of what’s in store for the North Park Blocks and gives us our best perspective yet on how cycling will work on this section of the Green Loop. This is just one piece of the larger loop that is enshrined in Portland’s all-powerful Comprehensive Plan as a route through the central city that utilizes the Tillikum and Broadway bridges. Progress on the Green Loop is strong right now, according to Friends of Green Loop Executive Director Keith Jones. In addition to the North Park Blocks Extension, a segment of the route adjacent to the new Darcelle Plaza is also in the works. Jones told me today that both PBOT and Prosper Portland have made Green Loop-related hires recently and he expects a Green Loop Concept Plan effort to being next year.

Getting back to the video, note that the ramp you see at the end will take riders through the future Broadway Corridor development and deliver them to the western landing of the Broadway Bridge (hence the elevation gain).

North Park Blocks Extension Project
The Green Loop
Broadway Corridor Redevelopment

Share this article

Share on Bluesky Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

Related Posts

Thanks for reading.

BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.

Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

11 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Daniel Reimer
Daniel Reimer
3 hours ago

Why make the cycle route meander? The meandering section is buffered from the pedestrian walkway and the road. And what is with the tables attached to the cycle track and not the sidewalk?? It always feels like Portland Parks never understands biking from a transportation perspective.

6
Reply
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
3 hours ago
Reply to  Daniel Reimer

They’d probably love to hear that feedback. Also, keep in mind that there are likely to be (and should be IMO) sections of the Green Loop that work better as slow areas for bike riders. Maybe PLACE and others have added meanders to reinforce that and encourage slower cycling. I’m not sure. Also, maybe the tables are for bike riders so it makes sense they’re on the bikeway

2
Reply
mperham
mperham
1 hour ago
Reply to  Daniel Reimer

Agreed. I also think it’s a mistake to keep the car access on the western side. Those blocks could be much more vibrant if the entire area was pedestrianized.

5
Reply
david hampsten
david hampsten
2 hours ago

Are the blank buildings data centers or detention facilities?

0
Reply
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
2 hours ago
Reply to  david hampsten

seriously david? They’re just left nondescript probably because from a design perspective, it enhances the main subject of the video by just having blank white buildings in the background.

4
Reply
Watts
Watts
1 hour ago
Reply to  david hampsten

Are the blank buildings data centers or detention facilities?

Neither; it’s housing for the AIs.

1
Reply
JR
JR
1 hour ago

IMO, the park concept is well designed. I just hope they get some good water features and artwork that can help establish this park as a destination. I’m really excited about the ramp structure because it provides opportunities for public views of the North Park blocks corridor. The cycletrack and ramp structure remind me of biking in Copenhagen and Amsterdam. I hope they turn out well.

What’s the plan for the Green Loop on the Broadway Bridge? Those sidewalks are not ideal from a biking perspective.

0
Reply
Robert Gardener
Robert Gardener
1 hour ago

In the near future biking will be Easy. Fortunately everyone will have learned to keep the cranks level.

0
Reply
Watts
Watts
1 hour ago
Reply to  Robert Gardener

And ride oh-so-slow.

0
Reply
qqq
qqq
7 minutes ago

Not that this is a prime issue, but what jumped out at me were the horrible lighting fixtures. Those fully-exposed vertical light tube fixtures were used all over Caruthers Park in the South Waterfront. They’re blinding to anyone walking or biking past them.. They’re also particularly bad for birds and other wildlife, which is bad and ironic for a public project with “green” in its name. Fully-exposed-fixture outdoor lights should have disappeared from designers’ toolkits decades ago.

They’ll be in my survey response. On the positive side, I appreciate the presentation renderings that make it easy for people to see what they like or don’t like about the project.

0
Reply

Latest Headlines

ODOT says feds have given a green light on I-5 project grant

Downtown neighborhood wants fewer driving lanes on SW 3rd

New video shares best view yet of ‘Green Loop’ cycling facility

Weekend Event Guide: Marine Drive clean-up, Rowena Roubaix, and more

From the Archives

Cycling through the Covid-19 outbreak