Rider forced off bike path by driver in large SUV

The Portland area has a big problem with people driving cars where they’re not supposed to. On March 19th, BikePortland reader Joe R. faced that reality head-on when someone driving a large SUV entered a bike path he was riding on and nearly forced him off the pavement.
It happened just after four o’clock as Joe was heading northbound on the bike path located in between I-5 bridge on-ramps and the Residence Inn hotel just north of N Marine Drive. “I was enjoying my ride and began to accelerate when I saw the large black vehicle pulling onto the path,” Joe shared in an email with BikePortland. The driver turned onto the path at the culdesac of N Anchor Way.
Back in July, Joe read an article on BikePortland about this exact location. In that article, I reported that the Oregon Department of Transportation has been aware of “ongoing issues with bollards being stolen or ran over” as far back as spring 2023. Despite this acknowledgment of the problem however, a representative from Ask ODOT said, “Staff is exploring options for better bollards or a fix to the problem and do not have plans to reinstall them at this time.”
It appears ODOT has done nothing to improve the situation. In fact, when I shared a video about Joe’s run-in with a driver, several folks said they routinely see people driving on the path at and around this same location. “I see it a lot,” said one person in an Instagram comment. “Same has happened to me there… it nearly took me out,” said someone else.
Thankfully, Joe was riding carefully and managed to stay safe. “I realized there was nowhere for me to go except off the path if I didn’t want to be killed,” he recalled.
After the close call, Joe pedaled over to the opening in the path the driver used. He saw no bollards or other preventative measures in place. Joe frustrated and he sees this problem as another example of the “destruction of Portland” that “horrible leadership” has let go for far too long.
Hopefully the actions taken by ODOT on the I-205 path several miles away will be expanded the entire path network. ODOT, Portland Parks, and PBOT need a coordinated strategy to defend and protect these spaces. Until then, we cannot let this type of driving behavior become normalized. These drivers — and other illegal activities like blocking the path with tents and other personal belongings, dumping trash, starting small fires, and unsafe behaviors — endanger individuals and also send a chill through the entire region that results in many folks giving up on using them altogether.
I wonder what would happen if you ask Rian Windsheimer and Kris Strickler to be interviewed in the shed or to speak about why they seem to care more about IBR than the safety of vulnerable road users.
No plates and probably illegal window tint to boot
Why not put a few of boulders that are being installed at the western terminus of N Victory Blvd (at N Expo Rd) to guard the inlet from the motel parking lot? There are already many of these boulders under the overpasses…. BTW, who funds the boulder installation projects? Boulder fields to discourage urban camping seem to go in all the time without a hitch, but traffic diverters on greenways (much smaller scale) take forever.
You can see on streetview that ODOT makes generous use of bollards and protective hardscaping at their offices in Portland and Salem. They understand how to use actual (not paint) infrastructure when they need protecting.
This is the best argument for camera’s, I run them as well as lights front and rear, GPS, helmet and mirror 24/7, 365 period.
They can win the lawsuit and force insurance payout hands down as well as give law enforcement what they need to pursue this.
With out it they may not be inclined to bother at all.
This is also an argument for PPB not pursuing any car theft complaints until such time as drivers become human.
The cyclist somehow avoided being killed without getting off the path (or even coming to a stop), and the vehicle involved in this incident was probably traveling at 5MPH. More “annoying” than “harrowing”.
The SUV driver was clearly in the wrong, and absolutely should not have been there, but no one was in danger of being killed. I am glad there was no collision and no escalation.
This was a categorically different type of incident from the blue truck posted yesterday; that driver really is life threatening.
What is wrong with you? Why do you insist on playing this BS devils advocate? It adds nothing to the conversation. I’ve been in low speed collisions with drivers and have had significant injuries. Minimizing this is gross.
I agree, there is some hyperbole here, but the bigger point is that “going off the path” to avoid being “killed” is exactly what the rider should have done.
Before I saw the video, I assumed this must be on a stretch of MUP with no escape – fences or walls on both sides of the path.
The moment the driver turned onto the path, the rider should have rolled right down that gentle grassy slope and shielded himself among those big trees.
Being prepared to bail, or make a quick evasive move, could save your life.
What are the odds the vehicle is associated with the local urban campers bivouac?
Does this kind of thing happen elsewhere, like the Corvallis Bike loop? Just wondering how common this behavior has become outside of PDX…
Not the main issue here, but communication often suffers when organizations create a separate group of staff for communication with the public, as ODOT does with AskODOT.
I’ve used AskODOT several times. Invariably, the staff is polite, and almost invariably, they don’t answer my questions,–not through any fault of their own, but because the engineers or maintenance people responsible for the issue don’t give them meaningful responses. They use AskODOT to buffer themselves from the public.
The same thing happens with Portland bureaus when they use public liaison staff. Fortunately, most bureaus don’t wall off their staff from the public the way ODOT does with AskODOT. I understand the need for gate-keeping to some degree, but it can also be frustrating and counterproductive for everyone.