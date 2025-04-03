Weekend Event Guide: Bike polo, greenway adventures, costume ride, and more

Alberta Park is the place to be this weekend as bike polo takes over the courts. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Hope you’re doing well and have avoided the wild downpours these last few days (or if you love rain, I hope you’ve gotten soaked). Below are some suggestions for weekend fun…

Friday, April 4th

Bike Bus Park Crawl – 1:00 pm at Creston Park

Leaders of bike buses at Creston and Woodstock elementary schools welcome everyone to this short loop ride between their schools. Route ends at Creston School where they’re having a biking and walking fair. Should be great for families with kids. More info here.

Saturday, April 5th

Rose City Royal Rumble – All day Saturday and Sunday at Alberta Park (NE)

Major bike polo competition returns to Portland with this 60-team tourney that will be fun for players and spectators alike. Bike polo is played on pavement and teams of three use mallets and a plastic puck to score points. It’s really cool! More info here.

Ride to ‘Hands Off’ Rally – 11:30 am at Colonel Summers Park (SE)

Join the Revolutionary Bicycle Club for a group ride to a big protest and rally against facism that will take place in Waterfront Park. More info here.

Ugliest Ride of the Year – 12:00 noon at Kenilworth Park (SE)

Someone named Banana Martinez is not taking the lack of the annual Worst Day of the Year Ride this year sitting down. They want to get together in silly costumes and ride, so come out and join them if you’ve got a hankerin’ for dressin’ up! More info here.

Star Trek First Contact Day Ride – 6:00 pm at Kenilworth Park (SE)

From the organizer: “April 5 is Star Trek’s high holy First Contact Day, when aliens first greet us. Celebrated by making new friends with beings radically different from yourself.” Sounds like a perfect excuse for a bike ride! More info here.



Sunday, April 6th

Cycle Sundays – 10:00 am at Portland Opera/Tilikum (SE)

The Cycle Homies are meeting up for what should be a chill, 10-15 mile loop at a “coffee cruise” pace. More info here.

Reach the Beach Training Ride – 10:00 am at Sellwood Park (SE)

If you need to log some miles and want folks to ride with, consider joining Cary Fisher from Portland Bicycling Club on this group jaunt that will roll south into rural Clackamas County. Expect nearly 70 miles on the pavement! More info here.

Know Your Greenways – 11:30 am at Mt. Tabor Park (SE)

Join Tom Howe for the latest ride in his series that will familiarize you with new bike infrastructure and routes. This ride will focus on the 60s Greenway. More info here.

