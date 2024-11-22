Want to buy a bike shop in north Portland?

Front of the shop on N Kilpatrick Ave. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Want to buy a bike shop? How about one rooted in a north Portland neighborhood that’s already notched 12 years in business and serves an 18-mile swath of the city without any brick-and-mortar competition?

About a month ago I shared news that Kenton Cycle Repair on North Kilpatrick Street was closing forever. Now owner Rich Walker wants to sell the business and he’s looking for the right fit to take over the reins.

“This isn’t just a business opportunity,” reads a press release from Walker. “It’s a chance to step into a respected role within Portland’s cycling community.” And if you’re wondering how you can afford a new business with a great location (along the N Denver Ave commercial district in Kenton), Walker says he’s prioritizing the shop’s future over traditional valuation methods. “I’ve set an asking price designed to ensure the business thrives under new stewardship.”

Owner Rich Walker. (Photo: Kenton Cycle Repair)

Walker says he’ll work with the new owner to make sure it’s a smooth transition. “Let’s work together to ensure this iconic shop continues to serve Portland’s cycling community for years to come,” he says.

Check out the press release below for more information:

For over 12 years, Kenton Cycle Repair has been a cornerstone of Portland’s Kenton District, beloved by local cyclists for its expert service, welcoming vibe, and commitment to community. Now, this cherished neighborhood bike shop is looking for a new owner to carry on its legacy. For those unable to take on the full business, individual assets, including inventory, tools, and fixtures, are also available for purchase—a chance to own a piece of Portland cycling history.

Why Kenton Cycle Repair? Kenton Cycle Repair isn’t just a bike shop; it’s a trusted hub for everyone from commuters and weekend warriors to passionate cycling enthusiasts. Over the years, it has built a loyal customer base and a reputation for exceptional service, all from its prime location in the bustling Kenton District. Opportunities for a New Owner: Taking over Kenton Cycle Repair is more than acquiring a turnkey business. It’s a chance to grow within Portland’s thriving bike culture: Loyal Customers: Tap into a community that already knows and loves the shop.

Tap into a community that already knows and loves the shop. Prime Location: Located in the heart of Kenton, with access to North Portland neighborhoods like St. Johns and even nearby Vancouver, WA.

Located in the heart of Kenton, with access to North Portland neighborhoods like St. Johns and even nearby Vancouver, WA. Room to Grow: Expand services, add retail options, or host cycling events to deepen community ties and grow revenue. For Buyers Interested in Assets Only: If a new owner for the shop isn’t secured, the following items will be sold individually: Inventory: A mix of new and used parts and accessories, ready for resale.

A mix of new and used parts and accessories, ready for resale. Professional Tools: High-quality equipment used for all types of bicycle repair.

High-quality equipment used for all types of bicycle repair. Fixtures: Sturdy shelving, counters, and workbenches perfect for a bike shop or similar operation. This is a great opportunity for local entrepreneurs or existing bike shops to bolster their services or inventory. A Call to Portland’s Cycling Community Kenton Cycle Repair is more than a business—it’s a vital part of the local cycling culture. Whether you’re ready to take the reins of a well-loved shop or interested in its high-quality tools and inventory, this is your chance to be part of something meaningful.

If you’re interested, reach out to Rich via email at info@kentoncyclepdx.com. Deadline for inquiries is December 8th, 2024, so act fast if you’ve got questions or interest.