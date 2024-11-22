TriMet’s new bike ramp at Hollywood Transit Center is a huge upgrade

TriMet has opened a new bike ramp at the Hollywood Transit Center and it’s a huge improvement over the old one.

The ramp is part of a transit-oriented development project at NE 42nd and Halsey that includes a mixed-use development and plaza in addition to the rebuilt ramp and stairs. We’ve covered this project a few times in the past and if you recall, there was an initial proposal that didn’t include a ramp at all. Thankfully, TriMet listened to bike advocates and the City’s Bicycle Advisory Committee and today we’ve got a nice connection from the I-84 overpass to the street network.

After TriMet demolished the old ramp, they had a temporary ramp in place for the past year or so.

Nicer wheel gutters and less incline than old stairs. View west at site of new mixed-use development.

As you can see in the photos and video, the new ramp is nice and wide. It has enough room to comfortably pass by people who are walking and there’s good visibility in the corners (except at the top where it transitions to the existing overpass). Compared to the concrete walls, five switchbacks and very narrow profile of the old ramp, this new one is a major upgrade. The old ramp was so difficult to ride up and down, it was a fun challenge to see if I could do it without putting a foot down.

Aerial shot of old ramp.

I ran into a BikePortland fan named Patrick and his little one. They like the new ramp so much they rode up and down it several times.

The ramp was getting a lot of use when I was out there Thursday afternoon. But it handled the crowd well. And TriMet says the stairs will open very soon, so that will relieve some of the traffic on the ramp. Keep in mind that the ramp and the plaza (once the development is completed) are pedestrian-focused areas where bike riders should ride with caution and courtesy and always be ready to dismount if necessary.

As for the stairs, I was glad to see they have ample wheel gutters, so if the ramp is ever closed for any reason or you just want to use the stairs with your bike, you’ll have an easier way to do that. The old stairs were much steeper and the wheeler gutters were almost unusable for many folks.

Have you ridden this yet? What do you think?