City Council candidate Timur Ender wants to meet and buy you fries tonight

The scene at last week’s BHH. (Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Bike Happy Hour #61

— Hosted by BikePortland

— Weds, June 5th from 3:00 to 6:00 pm

— Gorges Beer Co (2705 SE Ankeny)

— 4:00 free fries, 5:00 open mic.

— Event website

It’s a beautiful day in Portland and the weather will be perfect for hanging out on the patio at Bike Happy Hour (BHH, yes we have an acronym now). The 61st edition of our weekly tradition will take place from 3:00 to 6:00 today at Gorges Beer Co. on Southeast Ankeny at 27th and we hope to see you there.

Tonight should be really fun because it’s our first BHH since the start of Bike Summer (Pedalpalooza) and we’ve got a special guest and at least one group ride leaving from the event.

Read on to find out what’s in store for this afternoon…

Timur Ender at Glenwood Park, February 8, 2024. (Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Our special guest tonight is Portland City Council District 1 (East Portland) candidate Timur Ender, a smart guy who knows the route to victory in November must include bike lovers and free french fries. Timur is one of the top candidates (in terms of donor support) in the race and his transportation credentials go way back. I actually met Timur at one of our Wonk Night events in 2013 when he was a bright-eyed law student at Lewis & Clark College and had just moved to Portland from San Diego. Since then I’ve watched Timur move through activism roles, then a job with the Portland Bureau of Transportation, and now his run for council. For more about Timur, check out his appearance on the BikePortland Podcast back in February.

At BHH you’ll get a chance to meet and chat with Timur. He’s also offered to buy you french fries as part of our “Free Fries at 4:00” tradition (if you haven’t had them yet, the folks at Ankeny Tap & Table who serve us our food at Gorges, make amazing fries). As always we’ll jump on the mics around 5:00 (and we might do another round of fries if you missed the first one) so show up around that time for the Timur Ender Show (kidding Timur!).

Also tonight, the Ride for a Free Palestine hosted by Rose City Indivisible will leave from the Ankeny Rainbow Road Plaza at 6:30. So show up early and hang out with us!

And one last thing… Today is the opening day of the Oregon Active Transportation Summit, taking place at Leftbank Annex in the Lloyd district. So if you’re in town for OATS, roll over after all the workshops and speeches and relax on the patio with fellow transportation nerds and tell us all about your day at the summit.

See you tonight!

Note: There’s always something fun cooking at Bike Happy Hour! I love having special guests and theme nights centered around a specific topic or issue. I’ve got some fun and interesting things planned this summer, but the weeks are filling up! So if you have something in mind, please reach out. But also remember that this is a community space open to anyone and everyone, so just show up whenever you want if that’s more your style. The reason I like to know about special guests ahead of time is so I can include it in pre-event promos. Thanks. – Jonathan.