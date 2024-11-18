Comment of the Week: A 45-year bike commuter weighs in

Last week’s post about PBOT bike coordinator Roger Geller’s plan to spur a Portland bike renaissance was a shoe-in for a lot of great comments.
I was drawn to Dan’s comment partly because of his writing “voice” — it goes down easy, and is unpretentious and authoritative at the same time. Like someone who knows what he is talking about, but parked the ego at the door.
Here are Dan’s ideas for sparking a resurgence in cycling:
I have spent 45 years riding my bike everywhere, including over 35 years commuting and riding for fun in and around Portland. In my view, marketing ain’t gonna cut it.
For example, there’s a bike lane on Beaverton-Hilldale Highway, which is an important transportation corridor to the west. And even I hate riding on it. I used to ride my bike to meetings and events in downtown Portland, parking and locking it on the street. The idea of doing that now is laughable. People in cars have become more and more lawless, and the streets more dangerous. To really make bikes a meaningful part of our transportation system, here are a few ideas:
1) Step up enforcement of traffic laws — a lot.
2) Build more off-street bike paths. This includes both in town and long-distance bike paths to far-away places.
3) Create a secure, staffed bike parking facility downtown.
4) Improve and maintain existing bike infrastructure, including sweeping.
5) Tax gas and cars a lot more.
6) Close some streets downtown and in business hubs and create pedestrian areas.
7) Provide tax advantages for buying and using bikes and electric bikes.
8) Crack down on bike thefts and theft rings.
9) Dramatically increase civil and criminal penalties for drivers that hit, harass, or otherwise harm cyclists.
10) Elect leaders who think of cycling as a form of transportation at least equal in importance to all others, not just a niche segment to wink at now and then to be politically correct.
Many will dismiss most or all of these suggestions as unrealistic, and indeed perhaps they are in early 21st century America — even in a place that at least thinks of itself as progressive like Portland. But in other places in the world, all of these things are simply reality — and they work. Marketing is basically wishing something will happen. We need to do the hard work to try to make it actually happen. We get the society we collectively decide to make.
Thank you, Dan! You find Dan’s comment, and the rest of the top-notch thread, under the original post.
As the face of PBOT’s Bicycle network, I have been frustrated for many years. There has been a consistent approach to only go for the low-hanging fruit, and to focus on media hype. Success appeared to be measured in miles of protected lanes or miles of greenways, despite these getting built with dangerous gaps or design flaws. This marketing ploy may have some utility, but honestly I think Roger is still missing the point. PBOT needs to focus on the basics: Quality control designs, make sure the project managers are not skimping on the bike portions of their projects. The fact that the connection on the north side of the Blumenauer Bridge is so awkward and offset just to accommodate a dedicated southbound turn lane is preposterously bad design! If I was Earl Blumenauer, I would ask for the Federal money back and to have my name removed for that bridge! Next we need reasonable routes- not crazy routes that jump from one side of the street to the other, and from street to street. The wayfinding signage is terrible, and lacking and the lighting is abysmal on many routes. This is straightforward engineering stuff that can and should be done to establish a very basic level of safety and utility for a network, yet we don’t have it. Next up: Safety. Stop waffling and catering to drivers and add some stop signs and diverters. We have a pretty extensive greenway system that looks great if you are trying to sell the network as a story (or for an award), but in reality, the network cannot be sold to users because it is so poorly executed. The routes are plagued with fast-driving cars. The cross streets have no stop bars, and their stop signs are often blocked by cars/vans/ trailers parked right up to the corner meaning stop signs are being run continuously on our greenways. I agree with Dan about enforcement. Some of the biggest hazards should be the easiest for the City o influence: Amazon, FedEx, Uber/Lyft, food delivery, etcetera. Don’t these businesses need a license to operate in the City? The City should make it easy to report violations (send a photo) and then they could levy fines, or apply pressure, or simply harden the lanes in problem locations to preclude the offenders. When a van parks in a bike lane, the bike has to merge into a driving lane or swerve up on a sidewalk and then get back into the bike lane. It is dangerous and uncomfortable, and if you are an inexperienced rider, one or 2 of those experiences may be enough to just throw in the towel on bike commuting. It seems like keeping cars out of dedicated bike lanes and bike paths would be the mandate of PBOT, but they neglect to meaningful action- see Naito. Also, the details matter: The City has standard specifications for constructing asphalt and concrete and applying thermoplastic. The PBOT PM’s reviewing and approving these projects need some training. It doesn’t cost more to build things correctly, but it does take informed and motivated oversight. Finally, follow the City’s prioritization the puts pedestrians at the top, then cyclists, transit, freight and finally SOV drivers. I been commuting westbound over the Broadway bridge since August and this morning was the first time I didn’t have to wait for a minute or more for a green light. PBOT ran a bike lane through a curb extension (a protected pedestrian environment) on 7th/Tillamook to accommodate drivers. Stop pushing bikes out of the way and asking bikes to always wait- make it easier and nicer to walk and bike.
TLDR: safe, direct, connected routes through internal (within PBOT) QC and advocacy, focus on design basics: diverters, wayfinding, lighting, pavement, stop signs/stopbars, enforcement, especially keeping commercial vehicles out of the bike lanes and paths, make sure PBOT knows how to build things correctly to avoid puddles and bumps and dangerous jogs, stop prioritizing single occupancy vehicle drivers
I am puzzled why someone who doesn’t own a bike would buy one and ride it because there was better law enforcement. I doubt a higher tax on gas is to get anyone on a bike who has or can afford a motor vehicle to begin with. Why someone who wants to ride to the grocery store needs a secure downtown bike facility. How increasing penalties for people who hit bicyclists is going to get more people on them,.
I think this is largely a list of things an existing cyclist wants fixed to make their experience better. There seems to be this belief that if we focus on those things and that is what is keeping everyone else from getting on a bike.
I don’t think that is the case. I think focusing on removing the barriers to a better bike experience is unlikely to get more people out on bikes. And the most important thing that we can do is create a culture that actively supports cycling as part of a multi-modal transportation system.
We need an campaign that tells motorists that they are responsible for the safety of vulnerable users whether on foot, cycle, skateboard or motor cycle. Or other motorists for that matter. Videos of families riding down the road, people crossing the street to get to a bus, teens walking along a highway, motorcyclists appearing out of a fog. BIkes on sharrows or downtown traffic with cars following behind. And include dangerous points like someone turning right with a bike lane next to them or a pedestrian in a crosswalk. And people who ride their bikes the wrong way down the street or at high speed on shared pedestrian paths.
The point is to include everyone as vulnerable so we are talking with people not lecturing them. We need a culture that says someone safe while driving a large dangerous vehicle needs to look out for everyone else and is responsible for creating a safe environment for them. And we need to do it without lecturing them or focusing on the needs of one set of users so it seems like a special pleading. Its a pretty simple message “Motorists, WE are responsible for their safety.”
If we want more bicycles out on the street we need to make it safe and inviting even for a six year old. We need to show group of kids casually riding down the street or leaving school.There are plenty of people who road a bike until they got their car keys and then never got on one again. But there are very few people who never road a bike before they got their car keys and then took up riding a bike as adults or even taught their kids to ride a bike. The only way we get there is to change the culture. Building more and better bike facilities isn’t going to get there. Not by itself.
Thing is, cultural change takes time. Usually, a long time. While we wait for it to happen–and attempt to expedite it with things to increase visibility, like bike buses, and ads, and PSAs, and whatever else–we can make it actually, physically safer.
I’m going to come across all Marxist about this, for good reason: physical reality determines culture, at least to a large extent. If we had every single thoroughfare include a wide sidewalk, a curb-protected bike lane, a camera-enforced bus-only lane, and/or a tunneled/elevated rail transit lane, and a physical-space-equivalent amount of roadway, I’m willing to bet our culture would say, “non-automotive transportation modes are just as important as automotive ones”.
Because the simple truth is that without apportioning our physical space equally between modes–without giving cars n+1 (or +2, or +3) amount of space, and hoping they share that +1 with everyone else–we’re not treating modes equally, and our culture will continue to reflect that +1 deference to the car, no matter how much we promote all other forms of transit.