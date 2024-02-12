Comment of the Week: The urban growth boundary, what gives?

The relation of land use to transportation was in the air last week. On different threads, from different starting points, last week saw many conversations arrive at a discussion about density, what is needed to have a transit network that works well enough, for enough people, in enough areas, that it can replace car trips—and if that is even feasible.
There were a lot of strong comments. I wish I could just bundle them. My favorite ones noticed that there seems to be a disconnect between this site’s heartfelt debates about the density/transportation conundrum and what our elected leaders are actually doing.
And it’s more than just debate and talk, Portland eats volunteer time, and the time of city employees too, on its plethora of advisory committees whose advice frequently winds up on a shelf collecting dust. What gives?
This pithy comment from Watts captured the absurdity and frustration of the present moment. Plus, and this is a once-in-decade-phenomena, Fred, Damien and Prioritarian all seemed to agree with him. Think about that!
Watts’s head-in-hand comment came in response to our post about the 2024 legislative session. In particular, about a bill that is afloat to weaken the urban growth boundary established by Oregon’s signature land-use accomplishment, the 1973 Senate Bill 100.
Here’s what he had to say:
HB 4048: The last thing we need is to make it easier to expand the UGB. Between Portland and the state, there seems to be a real fever to roll back environmental regulations around where and what you can build. It seems to be one of the few things Democrats and Republicans can agree on.
Thank you Watts for this, and all your comments. You can read Watts in the context of other regular commenters actually agreeing with him here.
And yet in a discussion I was having with them on another post, Watts stood at the ready to defend both the NIMBYs who most benefit from a relaxed UGB (no need to redevelop if we can just push-out the UGB and build more car sprawl), and the expensive, dangerous, exclusionary, carbon-intensive low density of development that is basically everywhere in Metro Portland which (if not redeveloped) necessitates expanding the UGB to accommodate demand for living in Portland.
Watts sets up a situation wherein, somehow:
It’s a catch-22 wherein we need things to be different from what they are, and yet that’s impossible because there are what they are, and nothing ever changes, apparently, so there’s no use trying.
They’re also quite ready to drop anti-urbanist sentiments (from one of his replies to my comment: “How many Portlanders living in a single family house with a bit of yard really want to move to a high density apartment building? How many of those in a high density apartment building aspire to move to a single family house?”) without any real attempt at substantiating them other than a status-quo defense, which really isn’t one.
I promise I really do appreciate the anti-developer sentiment which is seemingly everywhere, but it’s important–crucial–to not have that turn into anti-development sentiment.
Thank you aquatico. This morning I read the Jarret Walker interview in Bloomberg, and he has got good answers to Watts’s opinions about the obsolescence of fixed route transit. I think I’m going to buy J. Walker’s book.
What you might take away from that interview is that Watt’s POV is not unique to him, it could be described as belonging to a techno-fabulist spectrum of opinion. I personally don’t buy it. But I think Watts is a valuable commenter because he provokes folks into better researching and clarifying their own opinions which might be at odds with his.
Does that make sense? I would have never read and reviewed Paris Marx’s book, Road to Nowhere, if Watts hadn’t been commenting the whole time that self-driving cars were going to improve transportation.
The secret is to not let it get under your skin. Don’t argue, just post what you think and be done.
But I agree with Watts’s comment above. There seems to be a drumbeat this year of bending over backwards to accommodate developers. I’m pro-densification, but gosh, not if it doesn’t come with sidewalks and bike lanes and transit so that we can get around without having to drive. And that isn’t the case in SW Portland and other areas outside Portland’s urban core. I’m not talking single family houses, I’m talking apartment buildings going up without a sidewalk out front.
That was a good interview with Jarret Walker. I agreed with probably 90+% of what he said, and I don’t think he contradicted my views on fixed-route transport (though I was interested to learn I’m not the first person to have those ideas).
Walker said “In reality there’s an enormous amount of the work in our cities that only fixed-route buses can do.” Buses and trains work well where there are a lot of people going from one place to another at the same time, something I’ve said repeatedly.
But there are also a lot of times and places where that sort of service doesn’t make sense, and I see a lot of low-occupancy transit vehicles driving around Portland. Those trips are probably pretty inefficient by most measures. I’d be interested in what Walker has to say about routes that don’t serve that many people.
Ultimately, I’m for whatever works.
You’ve created quite a nice salad of things I’ve said taken out of context, garnished with a generous helping of things I never said at all.
What you got right was that I am opposed to expanding the UGB, and I don’t think most Portlanders, even many of those urging higher density, want to live in condos or apartments (at least not judging by the housing types they choose for themselves), though some do.
And no, I’m not at all opposed to increasing density, so long as it’s done thoughtfully and has community support
Growth begets growth. It’s important-crucial-to have anti-development sentiment because that democrats and republicans each reinforce each others’ gutting of environmental protections is a warning we are unable to act in our own interest in self-preservation, all too happy to gorge on No-Face’s dumplings. We stand at the precipice — 2023 was the hottest year on record. Any increase in density should include a concomitant contraction of the UGB and yes undeveloping and rewilding of developed land.