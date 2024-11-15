Roger Geller has a plan to spur Portland’s cycling renaissance

Roger Geller has been the City of Portland’s bicycle coordinator for over 30 years. For most of that time he worked for a city that was a leader in his field. That’s not the case anymore and Geller has a plan to put Portland back on top.
In 1997, early in Geller’s career, Portland was the first American city to add color (blue) to bike lanes. 11 years later Portland was still an innovator, becoming the first US city to install bike boxes in 2008. Then we layered something even greater on top of infrastructure accolades: the best bike culture in the world.
Between 2007 and 2014 Portland was one of the greatest cycling cities in the world. What we lacked in ridership and bikeway infrastructure compared to great northern European capitols, we made up for with a cultural milieu so steeped in cycling it was the envy of Dutch planners and its tendrils reached anyone who spent time here. Industry, events, political support, economic development, advocacy groups, racing, media — the influence of biking was everywhere!
As head bike planner for the the Portland Bureau of Transportation, Geller was a key architect of that golden age. So when things started to cool off in 2014 or so (following a few years of shaky politics for cycling), Geller felt the shift. In a new white paper released this week, Geller wrote, “Portland’s bicycling strategy has not been producing desired outcomes since 2016,” — a notable acknowledgement from the city staffer largely responsible for that strategy.
After a decade or so of stagnation and decline, there are signs of life for cycling in Portland. And Geller thinks the time is right for a local cycling renaissance.
At the Tuesday night meeting of the city’s Bicycle Advisory Committee (Geller has been PBOT staff liaison to that committee to for at least 20 years) Geller unveiled a 14-page plan he calls, “a comprehensive program to immediately focus on increasing ridership.”
After painting a picture of cycling’s political heyday for a new crop of BAC members, Geller said, “And here we are today. And I can’t remember the last time I heard any elected official say something positive about bicycling. It’s kind of dropped off the map.”
To get it back on the map, Geller wants to act fast — maybe even circumvent the city’s typical approach of incremental, politically-safe progress. Geller’s thesis is that how we get around is simply a rational choice people make. And right now, more people choose to drive than to bike.
“So how do we get people to choose to ride a bicycle rather than to drive a car? I think that is our challenge,” Geller said.
A typical response to this is to build more and better bike infrastructure. At a rally outside City Hall in 2010, before Portland City Council voted to adopt the Bike Plan for 2030, advocates held signs that said, “Built It!” as in, “built it and they will come.” Even today the “paint is not protection” mantra remains strong.
Geller acknowledges that great cycling facilities matter, but those can take years to design and install. “We don’t have time to wait to build protected bike lanes on every roadway where we want them,” he said. Instead, Geller wants to go big on marketing, lean on existing advocates and early adopters, make bold yet inexpensive capital investments, and organize mass bike rides that will convince people to hop on a saddle.
Here’s an excerpt from the plan’s introduction:
Portland has strong policies and plans to reduce motor vehicle miles traveled. But, unless there is a dramatic shift in local politics and culture, Portland will be unable to rely on similarly strong driving reduction incentives to encourage increased bicycling. Portland will instead need to rely on persuasive tools to re-elevate the possibility of bicycling, on providing compelling reasons to do so and creating opportunities for a new generation of Portlanders to discover the joys and benefits of biking in the city.
Portland needs to re-awaken an awareness of bicycling and its many benefits. A reinvigoration of bicycle culture will create forums through which bicycling can re-enter Portlanders’ collective consciousness as a desired transportation choice. Through multiple polls and surveys, we have clear indication that Portlanders are interested in such a choice8 . Here is where we need to summon faith in our product (bicycling and what it creates) and our policies that elevate it as a tool toward achieving our desired outcomes.
Geller knows talk of marketing and communications will rub some infrastructure-first folks the wrong way. But in his calculation, Portland’s problem isn’t a lack of good bike infrastructure. Our problem is that not enough people are using it.
“This might be a controversial statement,” he said at the BAC meeting Tuesday night. “But I think there’s really not much we could do more immediately that would create safer conditions for biking than just getting more people out biking.”
That’s the “safety in numbers” philosophy. And it works in practice. I’ve experienced it in places like Amsterdam where there’s no bike-specific facility to ride on, but it feels safe because there are people on bikes all around me. It’s also why so many people love Sunday Parkways or mass group rides during Bike Summer. And Portland has already tasted this phenomenon when bike traffic would spike during peak hours on streets like N Williams and NW Lovejoy back before The Decline.
How does Geller think we can get a massive number of Portlanders on bikes as “quickly as possible” (his words)?
His plan outlines six categories of action:
- All actions are to be considered in the context of how they can contribute to messaging about bicycling and the city’s intent.
- Capital and programmatic elements to display bold steps to both demonstrate institutional / leadership commitment and to get people to pay attention.
- Undertake actions that will inspire and activate advocates for bicycling, including opportunities for volunteering, proposed capital improvements and campaigns.
- Create an organized framework of rides to provide easy access to multiple ride opportunities.
- Initiate and execute a professional marketing campaign to promote bicycling.
- Start immediately with inexpensive efforts that feature rides, home-grown messaging campaigns and capital improvements.
He wants to hire a professional firm to poll Portlanders and figure out effective messages — then put them on billboards, run ads on social media, infiltrate all City of Portland communications with pro-bike messaging, and so on. And he wants the city to stop dithering and start doing. While large-scale capital projects with lots of curb work and concrete aren’t part of this plan, Geller thinks striping bike lanes in certain places and re-allocating lane space away from parked cars could be done quickly with great effect.
“I think it’s really important for the city to demonstrate its commitment to bicycling by taking potentially disruptive actions,” Geller said, in response to a question from a member of the public about PBOT’s reluctance to make driving less convenient (something that’s politically difficult, but imperative to influence choices).
Stop and note: This is a city employee saying he feels it’s time for his own agency to take “potentially disruptive actions.”
What does he mean by that? Geller, like many of us, is tired of PBOT plans gathering dust on a shelf. He used the example of Central City in Motion — a plan now 11 years old that still hasn’t reached its promise.
“Central City in Motion for example,” Geller said on Tuesday, “calls for bike lanes on 11th and 12th through southeast and northeast Portland. If we striped those bike lanes, eliminated a travel lane, or eliminated on street parking — whatever we choose to do — that would gain people’s attention and demonstrate a commitment on the part of the city to follow its policies and achieve its goals.”
Read that again. This is a leader who works in the same agency that removed a newly-installed bike lane because a few neighbors said it was a hardship they weren’t given proper notice about (by the way, it’s been almost a year since they were removed and PBOT has made no announcement about putting them back).
Once a project is in the news and people are paying attention, Geller says that’s the moment to deliver the message. For Geller, the message (which would have been professionally crafted beforehand and city staff would have been trained to deliver with confidence) should be something like: “‘Yes, it is important to us to limit driving for these reasons, or to encourage bicycling for these reasons.'”
Before your cast stones at Geller’s plan because it relies mostly on words and intentions, keep in mind he’s operating from the very reasonable assumption that the power of marketing and trends is the best option at our immediate disposal. It’s a pragmatism forged from three decades working in government under a dysfunctional political system (that is thankfully gone in six weeks).
“We don’t have the tools Copenhagen has. We can’t make gas $8 a gallon. We’re reluctant to make parking very expensive. We can’t have the registration cost of a car be 100% the cost of the car,” Geller lamented at the meeting. “So we don’t really have those strong financial tools that help with the decision making in those other places. So we have to find something else that resonates with people and encourages them to choose [bicycling].”
If Geller had it his way, he’d fund this plan with a $40 million budget over a few years. That kind of money, he said half-jokingly, would allow him to “run the Bud Light campaign for biking.”
“You can’t watch anything on TV during the football season without seeing five Bud Light ads over the course of an hour right? That’s the level of campaigning that I want to do for biking — both at the grassroots and a high-end, professional level. That’s what I think we need.”
— Read Geller’s plan – Bicycle Transportation Strategic Implementation Plan: Creating a comprehensive program to immediately focus on increasing ridership
Thank you Roger for saying some bold ideas. We need to shake things up. Jonathan, I was wondering what you thought. In some ways BikePortland is that mass media messaging machine. This summer, between bikeportland and bike summer social media, I was flooded with pictures and videos of people riding and looking happy in Portland. What media would be the most effective? I do love seeing billboards on streets.
I think it makes a lot of sense and it jibes with how I’ve been thinking and talking. People tend to scoff at marketing, but it’s actually way more influential and important than folks think… But only when it’s done well! And the part about getting more city staff and programs to center bicycling… umm yeah, I’ve been wanting that for a long time but kept quiet out of deference for other crises for years.
I’ve been saying PBOT is in some major political heat for investing all that money and making all those changes in east Portland — only to have very few people riding in them. Roger wants to focus this campaign first in inner n’hoods, which I think might spark some outcry if this actually got funding. But I think he’s right on that and it’s a debate we need to have. I’ve said forever that we need to demonstrate success of cycling somewhere first, before we will be able to spread it around the city. And our best chance to demonstrate success are the inner neighborhoods.
Now, can a firm hired by PBOT actually come up w the right messaging? I’m very skeptical. Will the polling they’re already doing (as per Roger) really capture the mood of Portland when it comes to biking? Hard to say.
What I absolutely love about this is Roger was willing to step out, risk possible stress and pushback from the public and from his bosses at PBOT. This is the type of leadership we’ve been missing! And I’m here for it.
I like it, lets do it. As with many problems, it’s not just one thing. Yes we should keep improving infrastructure – as it is, it’s not an irrational fear to be worried about a car veering into a paint only bike lane. But also it’s true that it’s a kind of culture problem. People just aren’t riding because people aren’t riding and it isn’t talked about. Cycling right now is very easy to do in this city with a little coaxing to get started.
I agree especially with the safety in numbers thing. This is why I’m particularly fearful of like, big empty country roads where cars should have plenty of room to pass safely, yet they’re not looking for cyclists because they just don’t expect it. They’ll expect cyclists if they’re constantly passing and being passed and you just can’t ignore them.
Go take a look at 33rd sometime and note the recently (and quietly) installed median that was removed before paving. The reinstallation of that island, I believe, precludes a modified bike lane design there. It seems that the hope is that 33rd fades into the mist.
City-sponsored Critical Mass rides.
Decline in enthusiasm for bikes in the community seems to coincide with the most obvious, recent tipping point for gentrification. I think demographics have shifted.
I think that Roger has some really good ideas – I mean, he is a pro at this – and look forward to seeing what get more people cycling in the coming months and years.
The things I’ve learned that have really ‘sold’ me on riding my bike most of the time were:
1) If you’re going 2-3 miles, it’s probably the same amount of time as driving. Maybe faster if parking is limited.
2) Learning how to use gears to get uphill.
3) Riding a bike is really fun.
4) Learning some key bike routes and how to orient myself on them.
5) It’s cool to bike in the rain! Getting a little wet is fine, and for when it’s pouring you can put on rain pants and a jacket / use a rain cape. “There is no bad weather, only bad gear”
6) Drivers are, by and large, pretty respectful. There are a few real jerks, but you can generally avoid them by choosing a calmer route (see #4)
7) I get over the “bleh, I don’t want to ride” feeling within a few blocks.
8) Riding a bike is really fun.
Good list, dw! I’d just add: Ability to carry groceries, etc. I live about a mile from New Seasons/Fred Meyer/QFC/Division Hardware and if you know #4, they’re all pretty easy to get to by bike. About as fast as driving (#1) and certainly a lot more pleasant (#3 & 8). And Yet! While I have often times seen my neighbors at the store (and I’ve lived here for 30 years so I know most of the people on my very long block) I have never seen a one of them there on a bike, And I know some of them ride recreationally…seems like such a promising source of increasing bike trips. But how?
Good list. I’d like to add a few of my own:
There is safety in numbers. Motor vehicle operators look for bikes and pedestrians in places where they’ve seen them before. But, it’s a tough time to lure people out on bikes right now.
Maybe Geller’s timing is strategic in hopes of finding some political capital in the new council and mayor. The old five vote system got us only incremental infrastructure gains with Commissioners subject to pressure politics and ultimately the Mayor’s disposal. If you got out of line you lost your trucks.
It’s going to take some political will to take away lanes or parking spaces and who knows where that will come from? We’ll see what Mayor Wilson stands for besides housing people, his big promise. He still owns a trucking company, and neither the FAC nor the Fire Department want to give an inch. Maybe with professional management instead of a cozy Commissioner we can take a look at compact fire engines.
How about Bike Buses for downtown commuters? We’ve seen the success for schools so let’s try some pilot projects.
So the plan to get the interested but concerned to bike is… to essentially ignore the research on why they don’t use bikes and instead try to persuade them via willpower and marketing?
Is this not what the plan has been for decades?
Marketing is nice but I suspect its effectiveness fades after a while. Investing in quick-build bike infrastructure where people want to ride is the way to get folks back long-term. If you look at a Strava heatmap of downtown, there are not many popular routes. Building out the downtown network helps boost the region. I live outside of Washington, DC and that city has done a great job over the past decade, going from 3 protected bike lanes to probably 40+ and the ridership has never been higher. DC has a formula of how to build infrastructure quickly and cheaply that few jurisdictions have matched.