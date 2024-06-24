Comment of the Week: to e-bike or not to e-bike

This week’s Comment of the Week comes from reader “X” in response to our story about River City Bicycles going 100% electric. The story’s 68 comments sorted into the usual e-bike debates — do they replace car trips; what we should call conventional bikes to distinguish them from e-bikes; concerns about the environmental impact of batteries; riding etiquette.
X’s comment stood out because of its clarity and simplicity. Also, I liked it because X moved from an abstract discussion to something personal by mentioning a recent decision to electrify one of their several bikes.
I tried to fact-check X’s 2% figure, but couldn’t easily find a citation. However, I came across a review published by the Institut Polytechnique de Paris about the carbon footprint of electric bikes, and it did a good job of attaching some facts to our e-bike discussions (including the carbon footprint of a frame).
Here’s what X had to say:
Here’s a number that has to be in the e-whatever debate: 2 percent. As in, an e-bike is a very small proportion of a car at all points of the cycle. For another person who is morally opposed to extracting materials from the ground I understand that and could admire them for making their own shoes. I’ll join them for a walk any time.
If we scrapped five percent of the cars now existing that would provide enough materials to build every living person a new bike.
In global terms, I’m rich. I have several bikes and am still second-guessing my decision to convert one to an e-bike. Possibly I could have better used the resources to make the bike lighter and more efficient since my ability to wheel it in or out, and park it, may be limiting before my ability to pedal it around would have been.
Thank you “X.” You can read X’s comment in the context of the BP comment section’s ongoing discussion of all things e-bike, below the original post.
I doubt anyone would argue riding or owning an ebike isn’t better than driving or owning a car. But that assumes that e-bikes are only being used for transportation to replace trips that otherwise would have been taken by car. In fact, a lot of ebikes are being used for recreation. And as toys, one of their attractions is easy speed.You can sail down the Springwater corridor with no effort. If you have to stop to avoid hitting someone you can be back up to speed effortlessly. In that case, the appropriate comparison is four-wheelers. E-bikes are motor bikes. They belong on roads with other motor vehicles, not on multi-use paths and sidewalks with pedestrians and cyclists.
How do you know why people are riding? The springwater for example is a fantastic transportation route. 90% of the time I’m riding my ebike on it, it’s a trip that would otherwise be by car.
Yes Springwater is a fantastic transportation route. But it may no longer be a very good recreation path to take your toddler for a walk when it is full of people all effortlessly riding e-bikes at 25 mph, some while talking on their phone. They aren’t likely looking out for a kid on training wheels straying into their path. Of course they aren’t likely to have that problem since people with kids will just stop using the path.
What if an ebike is used for recreation and replacing recreational driving? I don’t have a problem with ebikes on MUPs, but I do think there should be limits on how fast they are ridden in those spaces.
Electric motorcycles belong on roads. Class 1 e-bikes, and probably 2 and 3, definitely belong on shared, multi-use paths and anywhere else a muscle powered bike goes. With class 1 for sure, there is more variance in the weight of the riders than the weight difference between an e-bike and a muscle bike.
Apologies, but I’m really struggling with this take:
I live by a greenway and watch hundreds of bikes go by every day. I can’t even tell if they’re ebikes or not half the time. What I do know is that either way I vastly prefer that bike traffic to car traffic because they don’t make obnoxious noise, don’t leave a trail of disgusting fumes as they go, and are extremely unlikely to kill someone or cause serious destruction in the event of a crash. And as a bonus they often have adorable little kids in the back waving as they go by. Just infinitely more pleasant in every way I can think of.
Bike traffic is the best kind of traffic and is great to watch. I used to live on a “busy” bike street where the kitchen window looked out onto the scene. My girlfriend once asked me if I was checking out someone who rode by on a bike, I promptly named the maker of the frame as it was a sweet vintage ride, and also with a beautiful woman riding it. 😉
It truly amazes me that people are often opposed to their streets getting designated as greenways. It’s such a positive thing, and often really just a small, incremental change as PBOT rarely throws down the diverters and hard, concrete changes that they should. I often wonder, would those people rather their street gets widened and more car traffic get added?
This touches on the inherent unsustainability of the “I got mine, &^%$ y’all” mindset that the automobile embodies perhaps the most: As an individual, it is and probably will always be the best mode in terms of speed, reliability, comfort, etc. And at the same time as a society, it is and probably always will be the worst mode in terms of infrastructure cost, pollution (sound, exhaust, particulates, you name it), geometry, etc. And you can see this in the value of land: Freeway in, prices down. Bike lanes in, prices up.
And yet I suspect many will buy into the latter while at the same time lobbying against any impediment to the former (for them personally, at least, it would of course be great if all other cars weren’t on the road – I bet neighborhood diverters would get universal support from individuals who were individually exempt from having to pay it any heed, and yet there’s an obvious scaling problem with that deal).