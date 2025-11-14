Video: In the Shed with Doug Gordon and Sarah Goodyear

Before they joined us at Bike Happy Hour on Wednesday, Life After Cars co-authors and War on Cars Podcast hosts Doug Gordon and Sarah Goodyear swung by the Shed for a chat. The video above is a highlight reel from our conversation. If you missed Bike Happy Hour or their sold-out event at Powell’s Thursday night, this is a great chance to get to know this wonderful duo and to be inspired by the important work they’re doing.

Watch it above or on our YouTube channel (which you should totally subscribe to by the way!).