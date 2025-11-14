Video: In the Shed with Doug Gordon and Sarah Goodyear

Before they joined us at Bike Happy Hour on Wednesday, Life After Cars co-authors and War on Cars Podcast hosts Doug Gordon and Sarah Goodyear swung by the Shed for a chat. The video above is a highlight reel from our conversation. If you missed Bike Happy Hour or their sold-out event at Powell’s Thursday night, this is a great chance to get to know this wonderful duo and to be inspired by the important work they’re doing.
Watch it above or on our YouTube channel
