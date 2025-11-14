Video: In the Shed with Doug Gordon and Sarah Goodyear

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
0

Before they joined us at Bike Happy Hour on Wednesday, Life After Cars co-authors and War on Cars Podcast hosts Doug Gordon and Sarah Goodyear swung by the Shed for a chat. The video above is a highlight reel from our conversation. If you missed Bike Happy Hour or their sold-out event at Powell’s Thursday night, this is a great chance to get to know this wonderful duo and to be inspired by the important work they’re doing.

Watch it above or on our YouTube channel (which you should totally subscribe to by the way!).

Share this article

Share on Bluesky Share on Reddit
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

Related Posts

Thanks for reading.

BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.

Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest

0 Comments
oldest
newest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Latest Headlines

Video: In the Shed with Doug Gordon and Sarah Goodyear

Man who died in train collision was beloved Portland paralegal

SW 4th isn’t just about bikes (it’s a dream for buses too)

Weekend Event Guide: Rain capes, Day of Remembrance, and more

From the Archives

Protestor blocks bus and bike lanes on Division with his car