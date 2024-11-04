Portland election turnout alarmingly low

Portland ballot returns for tomorrow’s election are trending low. Optimists hope it is due to procrastination, but some vote watchers are becoming alarmed.
Since 2008, an average of 64% of Portland’s registered voters have participated in City Council Elections. This year, one day before the election, only 19% of Portland voters have returned their ballots. As the graphic above shows, this is part of low returns for Multnomah County in general, and is off-trend for elections since 2016. Keep in mind that interpretation of these graphs is complicated by a couple of things: 1) the 2022 election, shown with a green line, was not a presidential election—turnout for these off-cycle years is always lower and 2), Oregon changed its ballot return rules in 2021 to allow for ballots postmarked the day of the election to be received for up to seven days. The full procrastination-effect of the new postmark rule has not yet been tested in a presidential election year. (The high-propensity voters of 2022, the off-year, mostly got their ballots in by election day. That might not be true of the larger voting public in a presidential year.)
The yellow bars in the graph show Multnomah County ballots which have been returned over the past couple of weeks. The last bar, today’s return, was disappointingly low, and below the 2022 election line.
Count former Portland City Commissioner Amanda Fritz in the worried camp, as the re-tweet and comment from transportation designer Jarret Walker shows.
Multnomah County’s election dashboard (below) tells the more complete story. The table at the lower right shows Portland ballot returns of: 15% for District 1; 19.5% for District 2; 20% for District3; and 22% for District 4.
Statistics from the North Star Civic Foundation, a Portland non-profit with a focus on democracy, show that, since 2008, an average of 64% of Portland voters have participated in City Council elections.
I don’t think I have ever been in a position of hoping for procrastination, but here I am. It would be a shame if Trump took Oregon because Portland voters didn’t get their ballots in. Vote folks!
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
The numbers just changed — I guess that is to be expected. The Mult Co election dashboard no longer has a row for each City Council District, but is reporting City of Portland returns, as a whole, at 43%.
The discrepancy between the total turnout (43%) and each district turnout (15%-29%) that you got earlier may be the difference in folks voting at all on the one hand, for president for example (a larger number and participation rate), and those who are voting for not only the president but also for city councilors on the other hand (a smaller subset of the first number). Not everyone fills in all the bubbles available to them on a ballot – I myself will often skip votes where there’s only one candidate listed (court positions for example, or uncontested legislative seats) – and given the possibility of filling in 6 bubbles for 30 possible candidates for mayor and/or 3 district councilors, many voters may simply not give a **** about any of them (“none of the above” would be a nice option on any ballot), but do care about who is going to be the next president. The unfilled ballots are still valid, they just won’t be counted in the city council elections.
Interesting, when you compare the number of eligible voters versus the overall population of each district, you realize that fully a third of District 1 residents are not eligible to vote (101K versus 154K), apparently a much higher ratio than the other districts. For years East Portland has always had a much lower turnout than the rest of the city, now we have a slightly better notion of why that is.
Immigrants and kids in East Portland v. engaged transplants everywhere else.
Aye Carumba. Have years of feckless, ineffective local politicians dulled Portland’s civic responsibility? Between the “what the heck is this” ballot and the “who the heck are these people” candidates, voting took a little more effort than last time, but nothing insurmountable.
VOTE PEOPLE It matters
When the far right constantly does whatever they can to steal an election is it any wonder why many citizens have just given up figuring the whackos will win in the end?
Are there a lot of far right folks waiting in the wings in the wilds of eastern Oregon to pounce, move the Capitol to La Grande and take over?
My dad’s family in Wallowa County are a lot more put together then my mom’s educated Brahmin family from Pune, India, a city that gave us the disrespectful DSA leader Kshama Sawant in Seattle and many of Americas upper management in the tech field.
LaGrande is a boring place with a charming downtown straight out of the 1940s like so many towns in Oregon.
The harsh climate, low salaries and expensive housing, are the main drawbacks to living there. Supposed right wing nut jobs are thin on the ground and don’t factor at all.
It’s also the headquarters location of the only armor (Abrams battle tanks) in Oregon/Idaho. Infantry, scout and armor make up the 3-116 Cavalry Regiment with units in Oregon and Idaho which is unusual in the Guard. I was stationed there for awhile. It might look sleepy and dusty, but there are compounds out there and a different attitude than some along the I5 corridor are used too. Not too many places in the PNW where one can stop by a gas station and pick up an army field manual on booby traps and survival skills.
Yes, what you say is also true. But when we start to look at people as individuals we can be surprised how little politics matter.
In 1955, my grandma, a new age glamour puss from Boston, left my dad and grandpa on the ranch in Lostine saying she couldn’t live with those rednecks one more minute.
Fast forward to 1995 and she moved back to Joseph and found plenty of takers for her kooky past life counseling sessions and had many close friends all throughout the county who would even say they liked her terrible vegan cooking.
Absolutely agree!
I have my fingers crossed that a lot of people in Portland and Seattle feel the same way!
Yeah those MAGA people have so much influence over Portland, Oregon.
I usually don’t submit my ballot to the last couple of days, so I am not necessarily causing a disturbance in the statistics. However, I did spend several hours on my district choices yesterday, watching interviews, reading endorsements, talking about it. Mostly on choices 4, 5, and 6. It was fun. I learned a lot, and I’m not surprised that it is taking people longer to drop off their ballots.
Thanks Lisa for sharing this nudge to get those ballots in! I’m hopeful that the most recent day’s count is a bit off – I dropped my ballot inside my local library on Sunday, and heard many others do so during the ~40 minutes I was completing it. I have yet to get a text from the County that my ballot was received, leading me to think there’s a delay in processing those.
But as I write this there are still 28 hours to get that ballot in – make the most of them!
I have yet to receive my text, but the info over at
https://multnomah.ballottrax.net/ shows me as received and counted after dropping my ballot late last night, I’m sure there’s some discrepancy between boxes and districts but I’ve been pleasantly surprised at how quickly things are processed everytime I’ve voted here.
My wife and I drop off our ballots the day of, makes us feel like we’re part of the moment (Election Day).
These numbers are hard to follow – how does 251K returned out of 579K eligible (43%) square with the 19% “one day before the election” ?
My husband also thought I wasn’t real clear with that. Multnomah County is larger than Portland. The top graph refers to Mult Co voters, so do the top-line stats of the Mult Co Dashboard. I’m getting the CoP stats from the breakdown in the lower right corner of the dashboard.
Otherwise, I’m just reporting the numbers they are outputting.
(Also, just noticed that my editor removed my final chart of stats. I’ve re-inserted it.)
The numbers on the election dashboard just changed, and they did away with counts by City Council district. (Thank God I have a screenshot or I’d think I was nuts.) They are now just showing City of Portland, and they have the return at 43%.
I worked very close to Multnomah County building for years. There was always a line for ballot drop-off on election day. My perception is simply procrastination of area voters. Don’t get your panties in a bunch just yet. Portland will come through.
I detect anxiety in your piece. Did you vote yet?
Yeah, a couple of weeks ago.
I detect confusion in your post – if everyone always procrastinates, the numbers this year should be similar to previous years, but they aren’t. Hence the article.
Point taken.
The “student” syndrome. Wait until it’s absolutely due.
I have never missed voting in a single election that I’ve been eligible for over decades. This ballot was so difficult to understand that it took me a while to decide how to use it. For voters who have lower likelihood of voting I can totally see how it just makes them throw their hands in the air and say f-it this is too much to deal with.
A new voting system (ranked choice), a new city council structure, and no incumbents running for mayor or city council surely made this more work for a lot of people. I voted, but about a week later than I usually do.
Good points. And it was the first time we had no clarifying primary contest prior to the general election.
Now that I’ve experienced ranked-choice voting, I can’t wait to vote Yes on the citizens’ initiative to abolish it (it’s coming – just you wait).
Why I voted no on 117.
When people see that the person who got the most first place votes doesn’t win the mayorship, or gets the same seat at the table and the same council vote that someone who got less first place votes, they will grumble.
Why does the winner in a city council district get the same vote on the council as the third place person?
“they will grumble”
Just wait until a black candidate gets the most first place votes but the seat is given to a white person.
RCV requires a level of civic maturity I’m not sure we have.
Honest question: Why?
Maybe we had totally different experiences, but I was thrilled that I could rank my #1 choice instead of settling for my #3 or #4 choice because they were “most likely to win”. This will be the most representative ballot I have ever cast, and to me that’s awesome. I never want to go back to the old system.
And I mean sure, the presence of so many candidates increased the time required for research, but for most folks that’s a problem easily solved by voter guides from their preferred source, and the increased participation comes with a ton of upsides (more direct engagement between candidates and voters, dilutes the impact of wealthy donors/interest groups, each candidate’s campaign helps build networks of folks with shared interests, etc)
I wouldn’t call it procrastination so much as “research is a bigger investment now, so if you’re not simply following a voter guide then you need more time to read up on everything”. Even then, I wouldn’t be surprised if there were a lot of folks agonizing over the presidential race up until the last minute.
We got together with friends on Friday for a “ballot party”, and the process took about 4 hours. Much to my surprise it was Measure 118 research that took up the most time, but City Council research was a close second. We dropped our ballots off at the post office today.
Hope you voted no on 118, it’s a sign when the majority of money to fund a measure (signature gathering) comes from outside Oregon.
It would be dark comedy for sure. Especially once you layer in the odds he wins Portland is effectively zero, yet the lunatics will still destroy Portland in their tantrum.
The Electoral college has made our presidential vote meaningless, we don’t have a Governor race or meaningful congressional race.
The idiotic ranked choice ballot with insane amount of candidates has probably given people pause after they looked at it….
I think the vote total will end up OK but low compared to the last 10 years.
The ranked choice along with the new council format at the same time will make it impossible to judge whether one or the other even worked for a couple years.
Portland has to keep being a Guinea pig for dumb ideas.
Yeah. I imagine the “rank six out of 30” candidates thing in the mayoral and city council races is causing a lot of delay in Portland. I’m a politics geek and I found it daunting and a little confusing. The only reason I returned my ballot quickly was because (being a politics geek) I did my homework and ranked those races a few weeks before the ballots were sent out. I can’t see many normal folks with actual lives doing that.
I wonder how many people will just bag it in the end and turn in their ballot with those races blank.
I just voted for the three council people I wanted and didn’t rank anyone else. Only picked three people for Mayor.
So what makes Portland different this year? Ranked choice voting!
It took me quite a bit of time to fill out my 6 choices among the District 3 dozens of candidates. I worry that many Portlanders will be overwhelmed by the new ballot and it ends up suppressing turnout.
It would be a terrible irony if Ranked Choice voting impacted turnout and lost the Congressional seat for Bynum. Or as others note flipped Oregon for Trump.
Vote people! Even if you skip the city races at least turn in the Federal part of the ballot!
Which apparently is exactly what Portland voters are doing, in droves. A mayor and 12 city councilors will be elected after Tuesday, but not necessarily by all voting voters in Portland – many will only be voting in the national elections and/or congressional and/or state representatives votes, with a higher proportion of such voters in Districts 1 and 2 than in the other two districts, but at least a quarter of all city votes will be for none of the 60+ city candidates.
Well, I’ll put my name as a data point for the “procrastination” crowd. Still need to turn it in tonight, which is later than I usually do.
I voted a few days ago and just 10 minutes ago was notified that my ballot was received and accepted, I wonder if some of this is just that they are falling behind, because I feel like in past years it didn’t take as long for me to go from dropping off to confirmation text.
My Washington County ballot was refreshingly simple and straight forward. A lot of my friends in Multnomah County are a bit taken aback and confused with all of the ranked choice options. I suspect that Portland voters are just taking longer because of the plethora of city office candidates and ranking.
In general, low-turnout usually favors the incumbents and high-turnout favors the challengers (and 3rd parties). The higher the turnout, the more likely a bond measure or tax will pass, and the more likely young voters will actually vote. As others have already pointed out, lower-educated, BIPOC and poorer areas typically have lower turnout (and lower rates of voter registration) than rich parts of cities (which typically have better educated residents).
“So Portland’s new city council voting setup—this whole multi-member RCV with STV thing—is already way too complicated and feels like it’s set up to leave out POC and working-class voters. It honestly seems like it’s working exactly the way the unelected, unrepresentative Charter Commission intended—especially with Julia Meier, the Harvard-educated elite, leading the charge. Like, who is this really supposed to help?”
This new ranked-choice voting system with single transferable vote (STV) for Portland City Council is a real head-scratcher. For people who are flat out working all day or dealing with other challenges, especially low-income folks and people of color, this setup feels like an extra barrier. Voting should be straightforward, not something that needs a bloody manual to figure out. Instead of making things easier, it’s like they’ve made it harder for those who are already underrepresented to have their say. Good intentions, maybe, but it’s missing the mark for a lot of people.
Low voter turnout in Portland might actually work in favor of a more moderate candidate like Will Lathrop in the Attorney General race. Here’s the thing—voting should be about the person, not just the party, but too often in Portland people just tick the box for “Democrat” without even looking into what these candidates stand for. A bit of a shame, really. It’d be good to see folks dig a little deeper and vote for someone who can actually address the issues, not just go with the party everyone expects them to back.
I vote for the person, not the party. But the people I vote for are Democrats I think that is true for most Americans, the candidates they vote for and share their beliefs are all in one party. In terms of Congress and the Legislature, the person’s party is actually by far and away the most important qualification. The majority party decides what passes. Their vote for the party to put in control has far more influence on what happens than any of their other personal qualifications or beliefs.