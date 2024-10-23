Driver hits woman on Naito Parkway while pulling into parking lot

A person was hit by a car driver while cycling on Naito Parkway this morning. A reader saw the collision and shared photos and an account of what they saw with BikePortland. The woman was “banged up” and our tipster wasn’t sure of the extent of her injuries.
It happened right under the Burnside Bridge — a notable location because it’s a section of the “protected” Better Naito bikeway that lacks physical protection and is often used as as car parking for vendors and attendees of Portland Saturday Market.
According to the person who contacted BikePortland, a woman riding in front of him was going southbound in the Better Naito bikeway. As they went under the Burnside Bridge, a driver coming northbound in the general travel lanes on Naito Parkway took a right turn across the bike lane to access a driveway and struck the cyclist. Our witness remained on the scene until responders showed up and said the driver of the black BMW SUV (in photo above) said he “didn’t see” the bicycle rider. The driver would have been facing directly toward the bicycle rider and it’s unclear how he wouldn’t have seen her — much less decide to turn right into her path. The bike lane is also outlines with large, bright orange traffic cones which drivers should read as a caution area.
Back in November 2023 we reported about how a row of steel bollards at this exact section had gone missing. Since this is a two-way bikeway with a relatively high volume of drivers, it’s very important to have some sort of physical delineation between road users. The Portland Bureau of Transportation said vandals and thieves had removed and/or stolen the original ornate bollards (which weren’t solidly attached to the ground because they were made to be removable for Saturday Market access). For a while there was zero protection to replace the bollards. Then PBOT placed large traffic cones every few feet to provide some level of safety — but cones are flexible and do not prevent a driver from easily turning into the bike lane.
Another element to consider is that Multnomah County (they own and operate the bridge) and/or the City of Portland use a parking lot under the bridge that’s served by the driveway the BMW driver pulled into this morning. I assume that parking is for bridge maintenance vehicles and county/city employees only. However without clear signage and/or gated entry, its mere presence could encourage any driver to use it.
After posting this on social media earlier, one of our followers shared their scary experience at this same driveway. “My wife was almost hit last year as we were riding home on Naito in a similar situation,” the person wrote. “A driver was exiting the parking lot and floored it across the bike lane without looking and would have ran my wife over had she not slammed the brakes. Moments like that, even on one of the better pieces of bike infrastructure in Portland, make her feel incredibly unsafe and scared to bike commute more.”
I’ll try to find out more about this parking lot and get an update on the status of a safer, more permanent bike lane protection at this location. 11 months ago, PBOT told me they were working on a permanent solution. “Hopefully they come up with something soon. Before another horrific collision,” I wrote.
That delay could have played a role in this morning’s collision.
The person who saw this happen is frustrated: “It’s like, the one place where we’re supposed to not have to worry about cross traffic. Right?”
PBOT and Mult co could set an example of not parking their vehicles in the bike lanes or in this area unless absolutely necessary, and enforcing this for contractors during waterfront events or other planned activities when there is anticipated abuse. It is not unusual to see an official vehicle obstructing these areas when alternate parking spaces are within 25 or 50 ft.
This area also needs protection that would make it difficult to turn quickly across the bike lane. This is part of my “safe” route to school.
Im personally amused that both entities claim to be fighting the climate crisis but their vehicles remain running while parked.
There’s barely any credibility to be shared between the two.
In most circumstances, I’ve found “I didn’t see you” really meant I wasn’t looking for you.
I’ve had the same experience, and even asked drivers specifically “But did you even look?” in response to that statement when post-near-incident ‘conversations’ have been able to occur. I usually just get a blank stare in response.
The driver probably wasn’t looking. If they didn’t realize bikes would be traveling towards them on their right, why would they look for rapidly approaching traffic there, especially if they were concerned about the much more typical situation of bikes approaching from the rear?
The lane configuration here is very unusual, and the fact they were turning in there at all suggests they were unfamiliar with the area.
Yes, I’m not a fan of the two-waybike lanes. This one is bright green at least…. and when turning, in general, a driver needs to be aware of all of their potential conflicts, expected and unexpected, and proceed once it’s deemed safe. (sounds like a fantasy!)
I always look both ways before crossing a one-way street.
As should every pedestrian.
Or, sadly, “I was texting”
And, as always, by “I did not see her.” What he really, really meant was, “I did not care to look.”
ugh
I was looking at my cell phone as usual.
“I was not being appropriately diligent when operating my vehicle”
So many examples where we invest a ton of money to get infrastructure 95% right, and then bail out on doing the whole thing correctly. This just necessitates even more money being spent later to fix the problem than if you had done it right the first time. Not a good way for governments to operate.
There’s always room for improvement, as my daddy used to say.
Many governments will do projects in phases, particularly bike/ped projects.
Year 1, Phase 1: Painted sharrows
Year 5, Phase 2: Painted bike lanes with signage
Year 10, Phase 3: Buffered bike lanes
Year 15, Phase 4: Buffered bike lanes with cute candle sticks (outer Glisan)
Year 25, Phase 5: Curb-protected bike lanes (Naito)
Year 33, Phase 6: Curb-protected bike lanes with bus rapid transit (outer Division)
Year 50, Phase 7: Close off the street altogether to cars, add a subway.
By delaying each phase, the DOT gets progressively bigger grants, pays more staff, designs more stuff, cuts more ribbons, gets more people elected. Yeah, people get injured or die in the meanwhile, but that’s just collateral damage, since the point of Vision Zero is to reduce traffic deaths and serious injuries to a politically-acceptable level.
One shortcoming of the bi-directional design is that a vehicle making a right turn into a parking lot is not going to expect (and so won’t necessarily look for) vehicles rapidly approaching towards them in a lane to their right.
Infrastructure that surprises is bound to fail at some point.
Which is why right turns shouldn’t be allowed anywhere along this bikeway with complete signalized separation. It’s why this section used to have steel bollards.
I agree. There are other examples of bi-directional bike lanes crossing driveways and streets around Portland that can’t be as easily fixed as this one.
There are 2 public parking lots near the Hawthorne Bridge that are accidents waiting to happen
One simple solution is to put a sign in the driver’s view that says two way bike traffic or something along those lines. Also, providing a buffer so that by the time the car is turning any cyclists are more clearly in view and not in their blind spot. Education definitely plays a role here; PSAs about safely crossing bike lanes for drivers should be constant across social media and legacy media. Drivers (mostly) deal with tow-way sidewalks just fine, I think they can also learn to deal with two way bikeways.
And of course, if you’re cycling assume every car is a bike-seeking middle determined to obliterate you and ride defensively.
Signage might help; the difference between sidewalks and bike lanes is the speed of people using them — high speed users defy expectations, one reason biking on the sidewalk is so dangerous.
And yes, defensive riding is essential.
This is getting close to victim-blaming. The cyclist was likely doing nothing wrong. Vehicle drivers are responsible for operating their machines safely and for keeping up on changes to the laws and for looking and evaluating the path ahead of them. I ride this path 4 times per week, it’s clearly marked and obviously a place where bikes, pedestrians, or other micromobility devices operate.
My comment is clearly about the design of the bike lanes, not the users. There’s no victim blaming anywhere near what I wrote.
It is not obvious that people will be traveling toward you at high speed to the right of the rightmost vehicle lane. In fact, that would be very surprising to anyone without prior knowledge of the facility because it differs from how 99.99% of the roads in the rest of the world work.
The simple solution is to make it clear that the parking area is off-limits, either with signage or a physical barrier.
Perhaps if the Naito speed limit wasn’t recently raised from 20 mph to 25 mph, this event simply would not have happened or its severity significantly reduced.
I agree, and further shouldn’t the line separating the “auto lane” and the bike lane be yellow, to indicate oncoming traffic adjacent to the auto lane? The line is white, but white lines are intended to separate traffic traveling the same direction. The line dividing the bike lanes is yellow, so I guess they got it half right.
In any event the need to be careful should be obvious and the driver clearly did not take adequate care, but PBOT gets some fault for this poor facility with inconsistent markings.
When a driver in a situation like this says “I didn’t see them”, I tend to believe it unless there is some good reason not to.It’s called inattentional blindness and it’s really very real (kills motorcyclists and bicyclists all the time), and the reason we need good infrastructure that reduces the frequency and severity of mistakes. Humans are bad at driving, period. We should do less of it and make it safer for the people who aren’t doing it. We need those bollards back!
Innatentional blindness happens when something unexpected happens, so just having a lot more people riding bikes will also help.
Also, this is a place where a driver went from bright light to darkness, so it’s going to mess with vision. That of course means the driver should have taken extra caution.
In a futile effort to stave off bad faith attacks, this obviously doesn’t excuse the driver. They’re at fault, as much as a person can be at fault. This just illustrates how dangerous driving is.
Interestingly, this is an argument I’ve been making for years, despite your baseless and repeated claims I support the status quo.
We need to get people out of the driving business.
I commuted through this exact spot daily for 3 years, twice a day. Within the first few weeks, I noticed how many vehicles were on the waterfront trail and using the better naito lanes. After 3 years, I can safely safely say that having these routes free from cars and trucks is the exception rather than the rule. Saturday Market is truly horrible and aggressive, but there was Thursday night dinner that involved a lot of cars driving on the paths every week, and a maintenance project (on pumps, I think) had workers parking their personal vehicles in this spot for over a year even though it was not within a construction fence (not OSHA approved!). City workers regularly drive their Fords F-250’s and larger on the path, usually to carry no more than a leaf blower, or to pick up few bags of trash. These paths are absolutely abused on a daily basis. IN fact, when one of the festivals placed a fence to block the sidewalk between Taylor and Yamhill, I contacted PBOT to let them know that people were being forced to walk in the bike lanes, and the obstruction did not provide any warning or detour information for people with limited sight or using mobility devices- their response? Those bike lanes on Naito are actually a MUP, so pedestrian belong there! I would say they are not even an MUP, they are just some multi-purpose right-of-way to support maintenance, ubers, festivals, or construction projects and bike there at your own risk. The City likes to tout this as bike infrastructure, but the poor detailing and the abject failure to manage or maintain it tells the real truth- this is a no-man’s land, and bikes have to just duke it out for themselves.
Experienced this several times around there (also used to commute through there every day), they also don’t like to yield to bikes, which is just absurd to me.
There is a special joy that some people get from parking in places that no one is supposed to park. In the picture, it looks like they drove a fire truck a half a block just so they could park it in the bike lane.
If those orange cones were a line of jersey barriers, with just a small opening for parking lot access, the SUV driver would have likely slowed down a lot more to make that turn, if only out of concern for their car. Then, they would have hopefully noticed the cyclist as well.
Assuming they weren’t overly focused on making sure they didn’t hit the barrier.
Right. That’s why I wrote “hopefully noticed the cyclist as well.”
A slower-moving vehicle generally causes less injuries in a collision, so that is another benefit of engineering solutions that require drivers to slow down, and hopefully look around to avoid pedestrians and cyclists.
In this type of situation, where a car cuts off a cyclist, it is the bicycle speed that typically determines the severity of injury.
We don’t know what part of the car the cyclist was hit by. If the front of the car hit the cyclist as the car was turning towards/into them, then yes, the speed of the vehicle contributes to the severity of injury quite a bit. Hitting the side of a fast moving car cutting in front of a cyclist would cause a cyclist to get pushed/pulled/spun as they hit the vehicle, so again, vehicle speed matters very much.
Regardless, it’s not the fault of the rider that they were riding their bike in a “protected” bike lane at an assumed reasonable rate of speed. If this area was better designed, and not compromised as it currently is, this crash would likely not have happened.
we need to stop letting people drive into and park cars in our Park
It’s crucially important IMO to highlight non-fatal crashes as well as fatal crashes. Thank you Bike Portland for the in-depth reporting here. Three times this week a vehicle has crashed into a cyclist.
Giant parking garages in a 10-mile radius around the city. You want to come in? Walk, bicycle, mass transit, horse, scooter, whatever vulnerable mode you want. I would very much like to be done with cars. If only the in-city transit system were robust and convenient enough to support that!
“Giant parking garages in a 10-mile radius around the city.”
.
This is urbanists heresy!!!
You are hereby ordered to perform the penance of memorizing Chapter 1 of Shoup’s “The High Cost of Parking”.