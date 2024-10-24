Weekend Event Guide: Spooky parking, cycles of womanhood, and more

Things might get weird out in Cascade Locks this weekend. (Photo: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Time to plan your weekend, and get ready for some spooky cycling since it’s scary season.

You know what’s really scary? Not taking an active role in democracy. That’s why this week’s Event Guide is made possible by the City of Portland, who reminds you to rank your vote and educate yourself about our new election process. Check out Portland.gov/Vote for more info.

Saturday, October 26th

Cyclocross Crusade Race #4 – All day at Cascade Locks (Gorge)

It’s the time-honored tradition of the Halloween ‘cross weekend. Enjoy a day (or the whole weekend since there are races both days) in the Gorge and share in the fun by racing and/or watching in full costume! More info here.

Plant Trees By Bike in Milwaukie – 8:45 am at Water Tower Park (Milwaukie)

Friends of Trees invites you to a fun and life-affirming event where you’ll use your body and bike to put a live tree into the dirt. More info here.

Boo Cycle – 12:30 pm at Irving Park (NE)

“This is ride might be for you, a family member or to support a friend who has any level of Neurodivergence or Sensory Over-Processing Disorder, common even in ADHD. For those with limited physical or mental abilities. Night blindness. Or simply even those whose work schedule limits getting out on Halloween evening.” More info here.

Funky Dance Ride – 7:00 pm at Gorges Beer Co (SE)

Join NakedHearts:PDX for a slow and social ride with, “deep bass pops, melodic trumpets, flares and sparkles.” There will be a fog machine and several dance stops. More info here.

Sunday, October 27th

Bike Dykes Ride – 9:45 am at Ladds Circle Park (SE)

The Bike Dykes are back! Join this fun-loving crew for a ride east to the Montavilla Farmers Market. More info here.

Sunday Social Ride – 10:00 am at Wilshire Park (NE)

Portland Bicycling Club will lead you on a 20-30 mile ride around Portland metro area. More info here.

Spooky Parking Lots Ride – 3:30 pm at Terry Schrunk Plaza (SW)

Join Strong Towns Portland for a terrifying tour of parking garages and surface lots that are haunted, “by the ghosts of housing and small businesses destroyed to create these skeletal structures!” More info here.

Group Ride + Movie Night – 3:30 pm at Community Cycling Center (NE)

Join staff and supporters from the CCC in their ongoing emergency fundraising campaign and have fun riding bikes and watching E.T. together! The BMX scenes in E.T. are legendary if you’ve never seen them. More info here.

Crone Ride: Cycles of Womanhood – 4:15 pm at Soulful (SE)

Meet other women and femmes entering/existing in menopause and embrace the wisdom and power that comes with this phase of womanhood. Expect simple rituals and a witch-inspired dress code. More info here.



