Let’s talk politics at Bike Happy Hour tonight!

A few scenes from last week’s gathering. (Photos: Jonathan Maus/BikePortland)

Bring your voters guide and a notepad to Bike Happy Hour tonight (Weds, 10/16 from 4:00 to 6:00 pm at SE Ankeny & 27th) as we help each other get educated and excited for the upcoming election. We’ve spent over a year getting to know candidates, and now it’s time to make some decisions!

In addition to the usual wonderful community connections and vibes we’ve had at our previous 79 happy hours, here’s what to expect on the Gorges Beer Co patio* tonight:

District 2 council candidate Chris Olson will join us. Chris is an unabashed progressive who’s been endorsed by the Asian Pacific American Network of Oregon (APANO), Moms Demand Action, and Bernie PDX just to name a few. Come around 5:00 to hear his latest stump speech and chat him up.

Rose City Hall card game creator Sean Sweat will share his game with us. It’s an excellent way to learn about the candidates and test your civic wonkery.

Share your rankings! I’ll have the video camera and mic set up and I’d love to hear your thoughts about who’s on your ranking list in your district.

Meet Mykle Hansen, the man behind the Bleeps and Bloops ride, and come on his Bloopernet Test Ride. It meets at Bike Happy Hour and rolls out at 6:00.

I’ll get things started with our traditional Free Fries at 4:00, so come early if you want a fresh hot snack of tasty fried potatoes. And remember, the mic is open to anyone beginning at 5:00 pm, so come and promote your project, ride, idea, song, poem — or whatever you want to share. Can’t wait to see you all there.

Oh wait, one more thing… Did you know Bike Happy Hour is so great we’ve now spawned two similar events? I shared a report from my visit to the Westside Bike Happy Hour back in July and I’ve just been told about another one… in Milwaukie (just south of Portland). Maitri Dermeyer of Bike Milwaukie and her co-conspirator Jay Panagos says they’ll host a happy hour for bike lovers on the last Monday of every month at Beer Store Milwaukie. The next one is on October 28th.

*Looks like we’ll have a gorgeous dry night (fingers crossed!). But if it’s wet and nasty we’ll move the party across the street inside Ankeny Tap & Table.