Witnesses say TriMet employee drove recklessly, used truck to threaten riders

The driver of a TriMet service truck dangerously passed, became upset, and threatened a large group bike ride with his vehicle last week.
According to several people who were on the weekly Thursday Night Ride on September 19th, it was a severe case of road rage. A person named Phil took photos of the interaction, which happened around 8:30 pm, and sent them to BikePortland.
Here’s how he describes the incident:
A TriMet employee road raged and endangered the lives of a ride tonight. We were cycling down 7th and hooking left onto Division. The road is narrow, we had the lane as the front of the ride was preparing for a left turn (and you can’t fit many cyclists in that pathetic bike lane) — when suddenly a car was honking behind us, hitting the gas and yelling.
This driver went across the entire turn lane, into opposing traffic, in an intersection, during a blind turn (as 7th becomes Division)… Cars were coming the other way, so he moved from opposing traffic to the turn lane. When the center divider approached, he swerved into the group and forced his way in — essentially using the threat of bodily harm to merge in. He was coming in, people had to scatter. We had to box him into that brief divider at 8th so he would stop threatening and endangering our lives.
Phil’s photos clearly show the driver was in his TriMet uniform and driving an official TriMet service truck. Phil also says that he feels the ride was being “well led and well behaved.”
To verify Phil’s story, I reached out to other people who were on the ride. I heard back from four different people who were among the 50 or so in the group. Here’s what they told me:
“Definitely happened. Dude was trying to drive around the ride. Very unsafe. Didn’t seem to care.”
“I would brand it as a typical ‘get out of my way I can’t be slowed down by bikes for a few minutes’ type of interaction. Honked a few times, then tried to go around the huge amount of bikes in the middle suicide lane (as shown in the photo). Some bikes were able to block him and a shouting match occurred between the driver and the cyclists. We all got past and left.”
“I didn’t see the driver trying to hit people, just dumb impatient driver doing dumb impatient driver stuff.”
“He jumped over the curb/lane divider from oncoming traffic back into our lane, speeding ahead of the end of the group and cutting off a bunch of others right after the track crossing (headed south). He ultimately just stopped and starting yelling after turning the flashing lights off. Didn’t appear to be collecting signs or doing anything that late at night, just speeding and trying to insert into the group of bicyclists.”
TriMet Public Information Officer Tyler Graf confirmed to BikePortland Wednesday that the agency received a complaint from Phil that shared these photos and a detailed narrative of what he saw. “The complaint was processed and is currently under investigation,” Graf shared. “Beyond that, we do not comment on personnel matters; however, the photos that were shared will be considered during the investigation.”
Phil will likely continue to follow up with TriMet until the investigation is complete. “No way this guy should be driving or working for our government,” he told BikePortland.
Thanks for reading.
BikePortland has served this community with independent community journalism since 2005. We rely on subscriptions from readers like you to survive. Your financial support is vital in keeping this valuable resource alive and well.
Please subscribe today to strengthen and expand our work.
Probably safe to say that public agencies have as many impatient, unreasonable people working in them as the rest of the population.
All I can say is that this Trimet employee must have been looking for a way to be fired from his job, since he must have known he couldn’t count on the usual anonymity that seems to immunize most drivers from being rude to cyclists.
I agree. On the other hand, I think there’s an opposite force happening. A lot of people (not all) driving trucks involved in construction, utility work, etc. (government or private) seem emboldened to drive and park badly, as if the logo on their truck exempts them from all laws.
My experience is they feel totally justified with their behavior, viewing streets as their jobsite. I’ve had them (again, public and private) more than once threaten to call 911 on me for “illegal job site interference” when I pointed out they were blocking crosswalks, etc. It’s actually dangerous to confront them directly sometimes, especially if there’s more than one.
Parking on sidewalks when there’s a parking space 10 feet away, driving like this guy did, etc. seem like intentional attempts to remind people that they’re more important than everyone else on the road. When they get called on it by people with power (clients they’re working for, police, etc.) you can almost see them deflate when their excuses fail.
One of the problems of submitting such photos to a public agency is that it shows several bicycle riders who don’t have basic reflectors on the rear, bicycling at night.
Another problem is that the riders in the photo clearly could have moved to the right and made room for traffic to safely pass on the left. We ask drivers to share the road so we should be willing to do so as welll.
Routine reminder that people on bikes are already sharing the road when they choose to use a normal-sized vehicle on the road that takes up less than 1/10th of the space, causes less than 1/1000th the damage and introduces a negligible amount of risk compared to the unnecessarily large vehicles commonly referred to as cars and trucks.
The people in the photo were sharing the road, and by taking the lane were using the best practice of riding safely in a group. The illegal behavior of the driver illustrates why this is necessary and how some people who are licensed and even paid to drive are still incompetent drivers and cannot be trusted to pass safely.
We were taking a left. We had the lane legally. Even if we were not taking a left, we are permitted to take the lane when the bike lane is insufficient, unsafe, or when passing another cyclist, per ORS 814.420. But thanks for your opinion. The truck was sharing *opposing traffic* around a blind corner, and you are (incorrectly) worried about THAT?
And David appears to think a cyclist with no reflector justifies road rage and menacing? I have a problem with a government employee risking our lives while breaking 9 traffic laws, by my count. You have a problem with a cyclist within a highly visible group lacking a taillight.
ORS 811.135; 811.410-1a, 811.1c, 811.2abc; 811.295, 811.380, 811.065ab, 811.120, 811.420;
You are incorrect, and maybe didn’t read the story. They were turning left, they were exactly where they were supposed to be.
How can you possibly see that? It’s not like the photos were taken from the POV of a headlight, so the reflectors would not be retro-reflecting, as can plainly be seen from the reflectors clearly visible on the closer bike riders.
“But what were you wearing when it happened?”
The situation does not sound good but maybe we should tone down the “calling for this guy’s head” until TriMet investigates. I’m sure they have a process for how to deal with complaints about employee conduct and corrective actions for employees that do not behave according to their standards.
Mary S.
To be clear, I don’t see any “we” in this. That quote is from one single person. Thanks.
In addition to what Jonathan pointed out about that being one person’s opinion (so no “we”) Phil wasn’t just a random commenter. He was an eyewitness.
Also, your idea that government agencies have processes and corrective actions that are meaningful in cases like this is a fantasy. Sometimes they do, sometimes they don’t. I could give a dozen personal examples where the behavior was bad, and the response was equally bad or worse, including ones involving TriMet.
An eyewitness and a victim. When I say “I intend to follow up” I am not head hunting, I am pursuing accountability from my government and this individual. I am fully within my rights to pursue this, and I believe it is my civic duty to do so.
To me, accountability for these egregious and life threatening actions looks like him not driving in service of my government, at a minimum.
I trust the cyclists’ version of events because I experience the harassment from car drivers (especially middle-aged, overweight white guys) all too often. I don’t even look at passing cars, let alone take out my phone and snap pics, unless they’re doing something unusually threatening. I also disparage internal investigations from governmental groups. My punishment: at least a year of suspended driver’s license. Mandatory participation in some number group bike rides to earn back the privilege of driving.
I hope there will be a follow-up story letting us know how TriMet “resolves” this issue. As a taxpayer, I’m always hoping my money is being used to have public employees maintain the safety of the public, even if it means waiting another forty seconds or so for non-motorized traffic that is ahead of them in the public roadway.
Helmet, lights front and rear, GPS tracking, camera/video, 24/7/365
Pics are good, burst would have been better, video could be best.
I had a hit and run, video and GPS were the critical things that achieved max payout against insurance company pushback.
This is proven out time and time again.