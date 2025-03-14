Man who used his truck as a weapon convicted of attempted murder

The section of SE Center Street in Eastport Plaza where Frederick Moore waited prior to killing Timothy Vincent.

A man who ran over and killed one person with his truck and then tried to run over a witness who was bicycling nearby, has been convicted of manslaughter and attempted murder by a Multnomah County jury.

Frederick Moore killed Vincent Timothy with his truck on June 6th, 2022 outside of Eastport Plaza Shopping Center on SE 82nd and Center Street. Here’s what happened, according to a statement released this morning by the District Attorney’s office:

“Vincent Timothy [42 years old] was walking northbound on SE 82nd Street. Frederick Moore had already turned into the parking lot of Eastport Plaza. When Timothy emerged from behind some buildings, Moore moved his vehicle onto SE Center St and waited about 30 feet behind the stop sign. As Timothy began walking on the sidewalk near the truck, Moore quickly accelerated and struck Timothy, who was dragged under Moore’s GMC Canyon. Timothy sustained significant injuries. Moore continued to drive across the street, conducted a U-turn and returned now facing eastbound. Witness Todd Henderson saw the incident and began yelling at the driver that he had killed the man. Moore then accelerated and aimed the truck at Henderson. Henderson jumped out of the way, but his bicycle was run over by Moore’s truck. Moore conducted another U-Turn and exited his truck.  A citizen followed Moore’s vehicle and the license plate was relayed to 911. 

Portland Police Bureau Detectives quickly learned that the suspect vehicle was registered to Moore’s wife.  Detectives executed a search warrant on June 7, 2022 to seize the suspect truck.  Detectives noticed damage that corresponded to evidence left at the scene.” 

Vincent Timothy (Photo: Portland Police)

The jury convicted Moore of Manslaughter in the First Degree, two counts of Failure to Perform the Duties of a Driver, Attempted Murder in the Second Degree, and ttempted Assault in the First Degree.

Multnomah County Senior Deputy District Attorney Kristen Kyle-Castelli described Moore’s actions as “incredibly violent” and “shocking.” There’s still no known motive for Moore, but it’s notable that he was already a convicted murderer who finished a sentence for that crime in 2018. Moore remains in custody and faces a minimum sentence of 10 years in prison.

Shockingly, this was the second fatal hit-and-run crash involving a driver and vulnerable road user in Portland in less than 24 hours. The previous day, a driver hit a bicycle rider and dragged their bike under their car for a full block before stopping and then trying to escape. The driver was arrested shortly after.

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)

Founder of BikePortland (in 2005). Father of three. North Portlander. Basketball lover. Car driver. If you have questions or feedback about this site or my work, contact me via email at maus.jonathan@gmail.com, or phone/text at 503-706-8804. Also, if you read and appreciate this site, please become a paying subscriber.

Thorp
Thorp
3 hours ago

One can only hope Moore is sentenced for longer than the 10-year minimum. Having been convicted for murder TWO TIMES, I would hope he would go away for life.

gillum
gillum
2 hours ago

The headline and beginning of the article says that the conviction was for murder, but later on it says manslaughter (not the same as murder) and attempted murder (not the same as murder).

Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
Author
Jonathan Maus (Publisher/Editor)
2 hours ago
Reply to  gillum

yes thanks Gil. Fixedc that. My mistake.

Todd/Boulanger
Todd/Boulanger
1 hour ago

In reading the DA’s press release it is surprising that they mentioned “thanks” for a good job done by staff BUT no mention of the role that witnesses played in this case, especially as the convicted driver attempted to silence one by also attempted murder (vehicle as a weapon). If the witnesses had not acted and given chase then this case may have become just another cold case …. and a data point in the annual road fatality column.

https://www.mcda.us/index.php/news/guilty-verdict-in-trial-of-man-charged-with-intentionally-running-down-a-pedestrian-with-his-truck-near-eastport-plaza

Todd/Boulanger
Todd/Boulanger
1 hour ago

Kudos also goes to area merchants who shared video footage of this premeditated murder by motor vehicle.

[Warning: graphic video footage.]

https://www.oregonlive.com/crime/2025/03/convicted-murdered-drove-into-portland-pedestrian-then-aimed-his-truck-at-witness-to-the-killing-jury-finds.html

Robert Gardener
Robert Gardener
1 hour ago
Reply to  Todd/Boulanger

From the DA’s description the driver was essentially stalking the first victim. He had time to reflect on his actions. This looks like the crime was diminished to manslaughter as if there was some question about his intentions and state of mind.

Apparently there are no witnesses to what might have happened before the stalking maneuver. Once a person gets behind the wheel of a car, everything is an accident?

Middle of the Road Guy
Middle of the Road Guy
58 minutes ago

Glad we have a new DA.
10 years seems a little light for a second attempted murder.

idlebytes
idlebytes
24 minutes ago

They can’t even get a 2nd degree murder conviction for someone who deliberately waited 30 feet away from someone until they were in front of them and purposefully drove into them. I imagine if he didn’t try to kill a witness afterward, stayed at the scene and said his pedal got stuck he would have got an even lesser charge.

